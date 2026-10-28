Apple unveils M6 iMac with deeper Siri AI integration

Apple has introduced a new iMac built around its M6 chip, adding new artificial intelligence features through Siri AI and macOS 27.

The desktop keeps Apple's 24-inch all-in-one format and comes in seven colours, while adding faster processing, graphics, storage and wireless connectivity.

The machine includes up to a 12-core CPU and up to a 12-core GPU, each with two more cores than the previous model. It also features what Apple calls a Dual 16-core Neural Engine, which the company says delivers up to 5x faster on-device AI performance than the M4 version.

For users moving from older Intel-based iMac models, performance can be up to 18x faster than the most widely used Intel-based iMac, according to Apple. Compared with the earlier M1-based iMac, the new model offers up to 2.5x faster performance in Microsoft Excel, up to 3.3x faster graphics performance in Affinity photo-editing tasks and up to 12x faster on-device AI prompt processing in LM Studio.

AI focus

The launch places artificial intelligence at the centre of Apple's desktop pitch. The iMac ships with macOS 27, which integrates Apple Intelligence features across the system and apps, including a new Siri AI experience in Spotlight.

Apple says users will be able to search across messages, emails and photos, ask follow-up questions, and take actions across apps. The 24-inch display can also be used with Visual Intelligence through a keyboard shortcut that lets users ask Siri about content on screen.

AI functions also extend to writing and editing text, organising Safari tabs by topic, receiving alerts about website changes such as product restocks or price shifts, creating automations in Shortcuts and using photo-editing tools in the Photos app. The machine also supports third-party AI software built for Apple silicon, including LM Studio Bionic and Topaz Studio.

"iMac is the world's best all-in-one, and today it raises the bar yet again," said Shelly Goldberg, vice president of hardware engineering at Apple. "With the blazing performance and AI capabilities of M6 supercharging every workflow and the next generation of Apple Intelligence with Siri AI - combined with its stunning 24-inch Retina display, its gorgeous design in seven vibrant colours, and macOS 27 - the new iMac has everything users need to run their businesses, manage their lives, and bring their ideas to life."

Hardware changes

Beyond the processor, Apple has updated connectivity across the range. The new iMac supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, while selected higher-end models include 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet. On those models, wired networking is up to 2.5x faster than in the previous generation, according to Apple.

Storage speeds have also increased. Apple says SSD read and write performance is up to 2x faster, which should reduce application launch times and speed the loading of large files such as photo libraries and video projects.

Higher-end versions offer up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and support up to two external 6K displays. Apple says that setup gives users a combined workspace of more than 50 million pixels.

The company has kept the 4.5K Retina screen, 12MP Centre Stage camera, three-microphone array and six-speaker system with Spatial Audio support. It is also continuing with colour-matched accessories, including keyboard, mouse and trackpad options, and Touch ID on supported configurations.

Market positioning

Apple positioned the machine for households, students, creative users and small businesses. That reflects the iMac's role as the company's consumer and small-office desktop rather than a workstation-class product.

The emphasis on AI tasks also shows how Apple is extending its broader software strategy to the Mac line. Rather than presenting AI mainly through cloud services, the company is stressing local processing on the device, alongside privacy claims tied to that approach.

Apple also highlighted environmental details in the launch. The new iMac uses 100 per cent recycled aluminium in the stand, 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 per cent recycled gold plating and tin solder in Apple-designed printed circuit boards. The product is also made with 40 per cent renewable electricity across the supply chain and uses fibre-based packaging.

Apple says the 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU model starts at a lower price point, while some hardware options, including 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, full Thunderbolt 4 port support, and certain display and accessory configurations, are reserved for the 12-core version.

Overall, Apple is pitching the new model as a faster, better-connected iMac with deeper Siri AI integration, while keeping the existing design.