Apple unveils M6 MacBook Pro, iMac & new iPad mini

Apple has introduced a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, a new iMac, an overhauled iPad mini and expanded features for Apple Creator Studio, extending its push to add more on-device artificial intelligence tools across hardware and software.

The updates centre on Apple's M6 chip for Macs, the A20 Pro chip for the iPad mini and a broader rollout of Siri AI and Apple Intelligence features in macOS 27 and iPadOS 27. They also bring new tools to Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Keynote, Pages and Numbers.

Mac refresh

The 14-inch MacBook Pro moves to the M6 chip, with a 12-core CPU, a 12-core GPU and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine. Apple says graphics performance is up to 30 per cent faster than the previous M5-based model, while AI workloads are up to 25 per cent faster.

The laptop now includes Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, supports up to two external displays and offers up to 24 hours of battery life. It comes with 16GB of unified memory as standard and can be configured up to 32GB.

Apple also highlighted bigger gains for users upgrading from older systems. Those moving from M1-based MacBook Pro models could see up to 11 times faster graphics performance and up to 13 times faster AI performance, while Intel-based upgraders could gain up to 14 additional hours of battery life.

"The 14-inch MacBook Pro is the pro laptop of choice for a wide range of users - from university students, to business professionals across every industry, to multidisciplinary creators doing it all on one device," said Shelly Goldberg, Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple.

"With the powerful M6 chip, we're taking performance to the next level, with a boost in CPU speed and graphics and even more powerful capabilities for on-device AI. With its amazing battery life, remarkable Liquid Retina XDR display, and even faster connectivity, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M6 delivers a fantastic combination of performance, capability, and value," Goldberg said.

The starting price is AUD $3,199 / NZD $3,999.

Desktop update

Apple also refreshed the iMac with the same M6 chip. The all-in-one desktop is aimed at households, small businesses and creators, with a 24-inch 4.5K display, up to four Thunderbolt 4 ports and a choice of seven colours.

According to Apple, the iMac delivers up to 2.5 times faster performance in apps such as Microsoft Excel than the M1 version, up to 3.3 times faster graphics performance in photo editing tasks and up to 12 times faster on-device AI prompt processing in LM Studio. Intel-based iMac users could see performance up to 18 times faster.

It also adds Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and an optional 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet connection. Apple says storage read and write speeds are up to twice as fast as the previous generation.

"iMac is the world's best all-in-one, and today it raises the bar yet again," Goldberg said.

"With the blazing performance and AI capabilities of M6 supercharging every workflow and the next generation of Apple Intelligence with Siri AI - combined with its stunning 24-inch Retina display, its gorgeous design in seven vibrant colours, and macOS 27 - the new iMac has everything users need to run their businesses, manage their lives, and bring their ideas to life," she said.

The iMac starts at AUD $2,399 / NZD $2,999.

iPad changes

Apple's new iPad mini is a more substantial redesign. It now has an 8.5-inch OLED display, a thinner 5.4mm body and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating.

The device runs on the A20 Pro chip, which Apple says delivers up to 60 per cent faster multithreaded CPU performance, up to 2.7 times faster graphics and up to 4.5 times faster AI performance than the previous generation. The 512GB version includes a Dual 16-core Neural Engine.

Other hardware changes include a landscape 12MP Centre Stage front camera, a 12MP rear camera with Smart HDR 4 and 4K video, an acoustic display system, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and, on cellular models, Apple's C2 modem. Apple says the modem delivers up to 50 per cent faster cellular data speeds than the previous iPad mini.

"iPad mini is beloved for its fantastic portability, performance, and display by a wide range of users, from creators and small business owners to doctors, field service workers, and gamers," said Dave Pakula, Vice President of Hardware Engineering at Apple.

"With a remarkably thinner and lighter design, a stunning new OLED display, the incredibly powerful A20 Pro, and water and dust resistance, the new iPad mini is a huge leap forward for users who love having the full iPad experience in the palm of their hand," Pakula said.

Apple listed the iPad mini in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB configurations.



iPad Air starts at AUD $1,249 / NZD $1,499 and iPad Mini from $1,099 / NZD $1,399.

Creator tools

The fourth announcement focused on Apple Creator Studio, the company's subscription bundle for creative and productivity apps. Final Cut Pro for Mac now includes built-in MotionVFX content and access to stock video through the Content Hub, while editors can open timeline images directly in Pixelmator Pro and save changes back into projects.

Logic Pro gains a new assistant in beta, a redesigned browser and an updated Stem Splitter that can separate drums. Pixelmator Pro adds a Generate Fill tool for image editing based on text prompts.

Keynote, Pages and Numbers also gain assistants in beta that Apple says can understand document context. The apps now support Model Context Protocol for workflow automation, and Apple has added stock video plus new templates and themes.

"This is our most exciting update since the launch of Apple Creator Studio. MotionVFX content in Final Cut Pro gives subscribers rapid access to extensive professional video effects and content, bringing incredible value to the suite," said Brent Chiu-Watson, Senior Director of Worldwide Product Marketing for Apps and iCloud at Apple.

"Logic Pro's new Browser allows users to explore and experiment with more sounds than ever as they create music. Pixelmator Pro's sophisticated fill capabilities now let users completely reimagine any part of an image. And the assistant capabilities in Logic Pro, Keynote, Pages, and Numbers are going to change the game for how people interact with and learn to use these apps," Chiu-Watson said.

Apple Creator Studio subscriptions cost AUD $19.99 / $24.99 a month or AUD $199 / NZD $249 a year.