Apple unveils new powered up M3 MacBook Air models

Apple has once again set a new benchmark in the world of laptops with the introduction of its latest MacBook Air models, featuring the powerful M3 chip. These new offerings promise to elevate the computing experience with unprecedented performance, enhanced Wi-Fi capabilities, and the ability to support multiple external displays, all while maintaining the sleek and lightweight design that the MacBook Air is renowned for.

With the unveiling of the 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models, Apple continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in a thin and light laptop. Boasting up to 18 hours of battery life, these devices are designed to cater to a wide range of needs, from the college student pursuing their degree to the business professional seeking a powerful productivity tool.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, emphasized the universal appeal of the MacBook Air, stating, "MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, with more customers choosing it over any other laptop. And today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities. From college students pursuing their degrees, to business users who need powerful productivity, or anyone who simply wants the unmatched combination of performance, portability, and industry-leading battery life, all in a fanless design, the new MacBook Air continues to be the world’s best thin and light laptop."

The heart of these new MacBook Air models is the M3 chip, built using industry-leading 3-nanometer technology. This chip not only delivers up to 60% faster performance compared to its M1 predecessor but also up to 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air models. The inclusion of a next-generation GPU supports hardware-accelerated mesh shading and ray tracing, promising more realistic gaming experiences. Additionally, the MacBook Air with M3 features the latest media engine with support for AV1 decode, enhancing the efficiency and quality of video streaming services.

Beyond gaming and entertainment, the M3 chip significantly enhances productivity and creativity. Tasks such as photo and video editing, software development, and even spreadsheet work in Excel are noticeably faster. Apple's emphasis on AI is evident with the inclusion of a more efficient 16-core Neural Engine and CPU and GPU accelerators, making the MacBook Air a leading choice for on-device machine learning and AI applications.

The new MacBook Air models also shine in terms of design and display. Available in four stunning colours—midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver—these laptops feature a durable aluminium unibody enclosure. The Liquid Retina display, supporting 1 billion colours and up to 500 nits of brightness, ensures vivid and detailed visuals. Moreover, the laptops' support for up to two external displays and faster Wi-Fi 6E connectivity underscores their versatility and appeal to a wide range of users.

Apple has also focused on enhancing the user experience with high-quality cameras, microphones, and speakers, alongside the comfort and security of the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. The integration with macOS Sonoma brings additional features like desktop widgets, improved video conferencing capabilities, and better gaming experiences, further enriching the MacBook Air's appeal.

In alignment with Apple's environmental commitments, the new MacBook Air is the first Apple product to be made with 50% recycled content, including 100% recycled aluminium in the enclosure and 100% recycled rare earth elements in all magnets. This move is part of Apple's broader goal to be carbon neutral across its entire manufacturing supply chain and product lifecycle by 2030.

The MacBook Air with M3 chip is available for order starting today and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions.