Apple unveils redesigned iPad in four vibrant colours

Apple has introduced the new iPad with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch liquid retina display.

The new iPad is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which delivers even faster performance with incredible power efficiency for demanding tasks while still providing all-day battery life.

Updated cameras include an ultra-wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of the iPad for an even better video calling experience and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.

A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go.

Designed specifically for the new iPad, the all-new Magic Keyboard Folio features an incredible typing experience, a click-anywhere trackpad, and a versatile two-piece design.

With iPadOS 16 and support for Apple Pencil (1st generation), the iPad offers users more ways to be creative and productive. The new iPad is available to order starting now, with online availability beginning October 27.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, Apple.

“With a large 10.9-inch liquid retina display, powerful A14 Bionic chip, a first-ever landscape front camera, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, and support for incredible accessories like the new Magic Keyboard Folio, the new iPad delivers more value, more versatility, and is simply more fun.”

The new iPad features an all-screen design in four gorgeous finishes - blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The stunning 10.9-inch liquid retina display extends to the edges, so users have even more screen area for apps, games, and having fun on iPad, all in nearly the same size as the previous generation.

The new liquid retina display provides a beautiful visual experience with 2360x1640-pixel resolution, nearly 4 million pixels, 500 nits of brightness, and True Tone technology. In addition, touch ID moves to the top button of iPad, making it seamless to unlock, log in to apps, or use Apple Pay.

The powerful A14 Bionic chip comes to the iPad, delivering a 20% increase in CPU and a 10% improvement in graphics over the previous generation.

This makes the new iPad up to 5x faster than the best-selling Android tablet. In addition, users looking to upgrade from a device like the iPad (7th generation) will see up to 3x improvement in overall performance with the new iPad.

Advanced machine learning functions are powered by a 16-core Neural Engine in A14 Bionic — offering double the number of cores of A13, boosting machine learning capabilities by up to 80%.

For everyday tasks like working on a school project, editing a high-resolution video, or playing a graphics-intensive game, A14 Bionic brings remarkable performance and efficiency.

The front-facing camera is now located along the landscape edge for the first time on any iPad. So whether users are on a FaceTime call or recording a video for social media, they will always be looking right toward the camera.

The landscape Ultra Wide front camera with a 12MP sensor and 122-degree field of view supports Centre Stage, which automatically pans and zooms to keep users in sight as they move around. The upgraded 12MP Wide back camera on the iPad delivers high-resolution photos and detailed 4K videos with support for 240-fps slow-motion.

Dual microphones work in unison with the cameras, capturing audio from the camera and minimising distracting background noise. In addition, new landscape stereo speakers, combined with the larger display on iPad, offer a tremendous video-viewing experience.

Users can do even more on iPad with faster wireless connectivity on the go.

With new support for Wi-Fi 6, connections are 30% faster on the new iPad than the 802.11ac Wi-Fi supported on the previous generation.

Cellular models with 5G allow iPad to reach peak speeds of up to 3.5GBps in ideal conditions, providing users seamless access to files, communication with friends, and streaming content from wherever they are.

Combined with continued support for Gigabit LTE, physical SIM cards, and eSIM with on-device activation, the iPad offers amazing flexibility when it comes to connectivity. In addition, the port supports a wide range of USB-C accessories and faster charge times when used with higher-power charging adapters.

Accessories extend the versatility of the iPad and open up even more possibilities for creativity and productivity.

The new Magic Keyboard Folio, designed for the new iPad, delivers an incredible typing experience with full-size keys, 1 mm of travel, and a responsive feel.

For the first time, the iPad will have a keyboard with a large trackpad and support for a click-anywhere experience and Multi-Touch gestures, which makes scrolling, swiping, pinching, and moving the cursor even more seamless.

The new 14-key function row allows easy access to shortcuts and everyday tasks, like adjusting the volume or display brightness. The highly configurable and versatile two-piece design includes a detachable keyboard and a protective back cover that attaches magnetically to the iPad.

The keyboard magnetically attaches to the Smart Connector on the iPad's edge, providing power and data. This means the keyboard never needs to be charged or paired, and users can easily fold the keyboard behind the iPad or detach it entirely. In addition, the back cover has an adjustable stand for even more flexibility when playing games, watching videos, and more.

iPadOS 16 introduces new productivity and collaboration features so users can get even more done on the iPad.

New features in Messages allow users to edit or unsend recently sent messages, recover recently deleted messages, and mark conversations as unread so they can return to them later. New collaboration features in Messages also make starting and managing shared projects quick and seamless.

Freeform, a powerful new productivity app built into iPadOS with a flexible canvas and full support for Apple Pencil, allows users to see, share, and collaborate all in one place.



iCloud Shared Photo Library allows users to share photos seamlessly and automatically among up to six family members.

Safari adds shared Tab Groups to browse the web with others, and the browsing experience gets even more secure with passkeys.

In Mail, users can schedule emails ahead of time and are even given a moment to cancel the delivery of a message before it reaches a recipient's inbox.

The Weather app comes to iPad, designed to take full advantage of the stunning display with beautiful animations. With just a tap, users can see the most critical weather information.

Live Text uses on-device intelligence to recognise text in images across the system, and the feature now comes to video, making text completely interactive in paused video frames. In addition, Visual Look Up allows users to lift the subject from an image or isolate a subject by removing the background with a tap.

In addition, iPadOS 16’s Messages using Split View and Markup on the new iPad. There’s also iPadOS 16’s Freeform feature and Mail using Split View feature on the new iPad.

The new iPad models are designed to minimise their impact on the environment and include - a first for iPad – 100% recycled gold in the plating of multiple printed circuit boards.

The new iPad is also the first to feature recycled copper, with 100% recycled copper in the foil of the main logic board. It also features recycled aluminium, tin, and rare earth elements.

All iPad models meet Apple’s high standards for energy efficiency and are mercury-, BFR-, PVC-, and beryllium-free.

Redesigned packaging eliminates the outer plastic wrap, and 97% of the packaging is fibre-based, bringing Apple closer to its goal of completely removing plastic from all packaging by 2025.

Apple is now carbon neutral for global corporate operations, and by 2030, it plans to be 100% carbon neutral across the entire manufacturing supply chain and all product life cycles. This means that every Apple device sold, from component manufacturing, assembly, transport, customer use, and charging, all the way through recycling and material recovery, will have net-zero climate impact.

The new iPad is available to order starting October 19, at apple.com/nz/store and in the Apple Store app in 28 countries and regions, including New Zealand, with availability beginning October 27.



Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of RRP NZ$899 including GST, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at RRP NZ$1,199 including GST. The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with the new iPad. A new USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required for pairing and charging and is included in the box with a new version of Apple Pencil (1st generation) for RRP NZ$199, including GST.

For existing owners of Apple Pencil (1st generation), the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is sold separately for RRP NZ$19, including GST.

The new Magic Keyboard Folio designed for the new iPad is available for RRP NZ$529, including GST and comes in white.

The new Smart Folio designed for the new iPad is available for RRP NZ$159, including GST in white, sky, watermelon, and lemonade.

iPad (9th generation) will remain in the iPad lineup. Wi-Fi models of iPad (9th generation) are available with a starting price of RRP NZ$649 including GST, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at RRP NZ$899 inc GST, in silver and space grey finishes.

Education pricing is available to current and newly accepted college students and their parents, faculty, staff, and home-school teachers of all grade levels. In addition, Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of RRP NZ$839 including GST, the new Magic Keyboard Folio is available for RRP NZ$489 including GST, and Apple Pencil (1st generation) is available for RRP NZ$179 including GST. For more information, visit apple.com/nz-hed/shop.

iPadOS 16, the powerful operating system designed specifically for iPad, is available beginning October 25, and ships for free with the new iPad.

iPadOS 16 will be available as a free software update for iPad (5th generation and later), iPad mini (5th generation and later), iPad Air (3rd generation and later), and all iPad Pro models.



Engrave iPad with a meaningful mix of emojis, names, initials, and numbers, all free, available only at apple.com/nz/store or in the Apple Store app.

Apple provides customers with several services online. From personalised support and advice from Apple Specialists to convenient delivery options, Apple ensures the best way to buy Apple products is from apple.com/nz/store.