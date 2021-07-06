Today
Story image
Sustainability
Jabra
Wireless headphones

Audio company Jabra takes steps toward 100% sustainable packaging across entire product range

By Ryan Morris-Reade

Audio device company Jabra has taken the first steps toward 100% sustainable packaging across its complete product range.

Jabra has announced it’s created 100% recyclable packaging for its latest earbuds, the Elite 85t, half a year after the launch of the product. The Evolve2 headset range also has new eco-friendly packaging that combines a pouch and a paper bag.

The company says the improved packaging for these two products is one of its steps towards achieving 100% sustainable packaging across all of its product ranges.

Jabra has also committed to several UN sustainability goals and reduced plastic waste and transportation emissions. The new Elite 85t packaging is 38% smaller than its predecessor, the Elite 75t, and 27% smaller than the Elite 65t packaging. The packaging for the latest earbuds has 85% less plastic and is fully recyclable, sustainable, and FSC Certified.

The newest member of the Evolve2 range, the Jabra Evolve2 30 headset, is sold in a soft pouch and within a slim paper bag.

“The slimmer bag, while being sturdy enough to protect the headset in the shipping process, takes up much less space, which means that more bags fit in a carton, shipping less air,” says Jabra.

Jabra says it has also made steps in making its packaging lighter, with its hero product, the Elite 85t e-commerce pack, now 49% lighter than the Elite 75t packaging. It says this results in less waste and allows more products to be transported simultaneously, reducing carbon emissions.

“At Jabra, we all share a passion for sustainability and are committed to reducing the ecological footprint of our products by developing smarter products and packaging,” says Jabra ANZ managing director, David Piggott.

“Seeing our goals come to life with these new packages as a result of our collaboration with other teams across the board is an excellent milestone in Jabras continuous journey to a more sustainable future.

“Jabra uses its existing business processes to drive sustainability as a business priority,” he says.

In the 2020 Sustainability ESG Report (released February 2021), Jabra’s parent GN Group outlined key areas where the company is setting new goals to impact the next few years: climate change, sustainable products/packaging, and health.

By 2025, the group says it aims to:         

Be climate neutral in its company activities while also reducing its indirect emissions.

Use at least 50% sustainable material in new products, have truly sustainable packaging across GN, launch take-back schemes for all relevant products and regions, and repair or refurbish more products per year.

Jabra has product take-back schemes in several regions known as Jabras Green Initiative. Through this scheme, people who want to trade in their existing Elite product for a newer model receive a discount when they send their old product back to Jabra. Jabra then recycles the device under the European WEEE Directive.

Related stories
Huawei showcases solar portfolio>>
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund >>
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023>>
The Warehouse Group expands EV fleet with introduction of EV trucks for home deliveries>>
Hands-on review: Jabra PanaCast & Jabra Speak 750>>
Hands-on review: Jabra Elite 75t earbuds>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
DDoS
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces
"This is the first time we are seeing the bad actors selectively target organisations and favour those with unprotected assets for their ransom letters.">>
Story image
Nintendo Switch
Hands-on review: Fixture S1 Mount and S1 Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch
Fixture’s S1 mount allows Nintendo Switch owners to connect their screen to the Switch Pro controller, whilst the S1 Carrying Case allows the upgraded set-up to be packed away nicely.>>
Story image
Buy now, pay later
Payments industry 'flying blind' as vulnerable consumers get caught in BNPL debt
"This is building up to be a trainwreck for vulnerable customers and the question for regulators is whether they will prevent substantial consumer detriment.">>
Story image
Remote Working
More Boomers than Zoomers want to work from home
"Employees are pushing for businesses to utilise their tech investments and adopt hybrid working.">>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO
In just six months, LEGO has built out its VIDIYO range into something quite spectacular. >>
Story image
Sony
Hands-on review: Sony WF-1000XM4 Truly Wireless Headphones
I was very pleasantly surprised with the Sony WF-1000XM4. They sound great, they look great and they do noise cancelling right.>>
Story image
Surveillance
Review finds NZSIS use of CCTV surveillance 'lawful & responsible'
The Inspector-General of Intelligence and Security says NZSIS does not use CCTV for general surveillance.>>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: Dyson V15 Detect - why your home isn't as clean as you thought
The Dyson V15 certainly proved its worth. It isn't just another cordless vacuum cleaner. >>
Story image
BYOD / Bring Your Own Device
Rapid device adoption reveals massive security gaps across BYOD initiatives
Organisations are ill-equipped to deal with growing security threats such as malware and data theft.  >>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
UNESCO submits draft recommendations for ethical usage of AI
The draft includes a framework to ‘ensure digital transformations promote human rights and contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals’.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)
Biomutant by Swedish developer Experiment 101 is a post-apocalyptic RPG featuring mutated furry animals and martial arts.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work
"The developments will unlock better, and more rich, hybrid meeting experiences for everyone.">>
Story image
Xbox
Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)
It’s time for console gamers to return to Planet 4546B, this time to explore the frozen water of its arctic region.>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021
Ericsson predicts 5G mobile subscriptions will exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021, with an estimated one million new subscriptions every day.>>
Story image
Cyberbullying
Almost 300% increase in harmful online content cases reported during pandemic
 "Although the report indicates the web is still awash with harmful and inappropriate content, it is a positive sign public awareness around this important issue is increasing.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NVIDIA's AI Launchpad enables instant AI infrastructure for enterprises >>
Story image
Windows
Microsoft showcases what's new in Windows 11>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Scarlet Nexus (PS4 and PS5)>>
Story image
Malware
Sophos uncovers unusual malware targeting users of pirated software>>
Story image
Microsoft
Windows 11 build and screenshots leaked>>
Story image
BitCoin
Bitcoin cyber attacks surge 200% >>
Story image
Broadband
Vodafone launches unlimited 4G broadband>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cyber stalking rampant amongst young New Zealanders - study>>
Story image
Huawei
Huawei showcases solar portfolio>>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network>>
Story image
LEGO
Game review: Lego Builder’s Journey (PC)>>
Story image
D-Link
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router>>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
NICE announces AI ethics framework as industry booms>>
Story image
Sports
Game preview: OlliOlli World (PC)>>
Story image
Gaming
Gamers suffer highest growth in cyberattacks during COVID pandemic>>
Story image
Super Mario
Twice the awesomeness: LEGO Super Mario and Luigi make 2-player mode a reality>>
Story image
Amazon Echo
Review: Amazon Echo Show 8 plays your media, controls your home, and watches your dog>>
More stories