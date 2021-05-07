Bang & Olufsen's latest connected speaker screams 'premium' design

Danish audio brand Bang & Olufsen is a brand that screams ‘premium’ - and if you were in any doubt before, you only need to look as far as the image used for this story.

While most of us may not have a dining room the size of a banquet hall, there is still something to be said for the pleasure (and the price) of sound.

Bang & Olufsen has come to the market with the Beolab 28 adaptive smart speaker that the company is calling its ‘most advanced connected speaker to date’.

Each speaker weighs 18.6 kilograms and includes a 6.5” woofer driver, three 3” full range drivers, and one 1” tweeter driver. These work together to achieve a frequency range of 27Hz-23,000Hz, and a maximum bass capacity of 95dB (if using two speakers). For reference, a loud concert can reach up to 120dB.

Users can also integrate streaming services like Bluetooth, Chromecast, Apple AirPlay 2, and Spotify Connect. Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast have built-in multiroom technologies, which means users can create a connected speaker setup.

A technology called Beam Width Control directs sound in different directions. For example, ‘narrow mode’ concentrates sound in one spot, minimising side wall interference. In ‘wide mode’, sound is spread around the speakers for a more balanced sound environment.

Other features include Active Room Compensation, proximity sensors, and listening modes. The speaker’s touch interface lights up when you get close it thanks to the proximity sensors.

Finally, optional accessories include a remote control, Beoremote Halo (another remote control), Beoremote One BT (yet another remote control), and the Bang & Olufsen app.

There are many different connection options for wired and wireless:

2 x Ethernet 10/100 Mbit

1 x Line-in/ Optical combi-jack with sensing

1 x Powerlink (RJ45 –2 channels)

1 x USB-C (for future use)

1 x USB-A (for service)

1 x microphone off

1 x connection for woofer

Dual band WLAN 2.4 & 5 GHz

IEEE 802.11 b/g/a/n/ac

Bluetooth 5.0

Wireless Powerlink (24 bit / 48 kHz)

WiSA(24 bit / 48 kHz)

The Beolab 28 is available in natural silver, black anthracite, or bronze tone aluminium, with speaker covers available in wood (light oak, oak, smoked oak and walnut colours), or fabric (grey and grey mélange colours).

And now for the kicker - they’re premium speakers with a premium design, so surely they come with a premium price? Bang & Olufsen’s own product page for the Beolab 28 doesn’t even include the price, but we found one Australian audio retailer selling a pair for AU$18,300. We hope they’re worth the price.