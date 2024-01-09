Banked unveils finance guide for New Zealand students

Banked, a New Zealand based personal finance website, has unveiled a comprehensive guide designed to aid students in understanding and managing their resources as they transition into university or other tertiary education. The guide, which is free of charge, covers several topics such as banking, insurance, and tips to save money or avoid expenditure altogether.

Transitioning into tertiary education can be both exhilarating and daunting. Managing finances often proves stressful for students, who are already navigating the dizzying paths of academia. To this end, these in-depth guides have been created to provide robust financial advice. Kevin McHugh, Head of Publishing at Banked, said: "Tertiary education can be an exciting time for young people, but parts of it can also be stressful and students need as much support as they can get. That's why we produced these comprehensively researched guides to help students make the right decisions with their money."

These guides are not solely for local students, but also those arriving from overseas to study in Aotearoa. The aim is to assist young people in saving money and provide financially disadvantaged students with access to the necessary support that will enable them to thrive during their studies.

The guides that are currently available cover a broad spectrum, encompassing a student guide to securing a laptop, which includes information on which laptops universities recommend, student discounts, long-term laptop and loan schemes; an analysis of the best student bank accounts that includes information on interest-fee overdrafts and special discounts, a comprehensive breakdown of health and travel insurance for international students studying in New Zealand as well as guides on student car insurance; what it covers, how it can be cost-effective and a comparative quote segment. Additionally, there is a section on student contents insurance, detailing ways in which students can safeguard their belongings either while residing in halls or sharing accommodation with friends.

Banked has extended an open invitation to tertiary education institutions to link their websites to these guides. According to Banked, students will be co-creating and publishing more guides in the forthcoming months.

Founded in 2022, Banked's objective is to assist New Zealanders with reliable and informed decisions on products that are integral to them. Recently, the website was honoured as the 'Best Plain Language Website - Private Sector' at the Plain Language Awards 2023.

"Our goal at Banked is to give you the information you need to make the best decision for you," the company says.

"We do not provide financial advice and all information is general in nature. Consider your own financial circumstances and goals before making any decision."