New Zealand
Story image

BlackBerry QNX to power Damon Motorcycles CoPilot warning system

07 Jan 2020
Shannon Williams
Share:

BlackBerry QNX has announced it will power Damon Motorcycles' CoPilot advanced warning system across the company's entire line-up of advanced electric motorcycles.

Damon has licensed BlackBerry QNX technology, including its real-time operating system to serve as the safe and secure foundation for the Damon CoPilot warning system on its new flagship electric motorcycle.

Damon will unveil the limited edition superbike, the Hypersport Pro, and open reservations to the public online and at CES. In BlackBerry’s booth, attendees will also be able to experience Damon’s next generation motorcycle first-hand in the #FutureOfMotorcycling Interactive Experience, a rideable, leaning stationary motorcycle that uses virtual reality to showcase the motorcycle’s unique features on the show floor.

These features include its powerful all-electric performance, its CoPilot advanced warning system, and Shift, its patented rider ergonomics that lets riders electronically adjust the Hypersport’s riding position while in motion. CoPilot uses radar, cameras and non-visual sensors to track the speed, direction and velocity of moving objects around the motorcycle. 

“We’re on a mission to unleash the full potential of personal mobility for the world’s commuters,” says Jay Giraud, chief executive officer of Damon Motorcycles.

“To address this, we spent the last three years developing an AI-powered, fully connected, e-motorcycle platform that incorporates CoPilot, our proprietary 360º warning system. By building it on BlackBerry’s best-in-class technology that is safety certified, Damon motorcycles will be the safest, most advanced electric motorcycle in the market," he says.

Grant Courville, VP, product management and strategy, BlackBerry QNX, says Damon’s new Hypersport Pro is a 'game-changing' model for the motorcycle industry with its advanced collision warning system.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have them in our booth and look forward to showing off the highly-secure software that delivers enhanced situational awareness and increased peace of mind for riders," he says. 

"BlackBerry QNX is leading the way in next-generation mobility systems by providing a safe and secure platform for connected vehicles and beyond and we’re proud to work with Damon on this exciting advancement.”

Related stories:
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
And the James Dyson Award goes to... Electric Cargo Trike
Kiwi startup making waves in electric transport 
Kiwis warming up to electric vehicles, cost remains barrier
Jaguar Land Rover accelerates electrification plan
BlackBerry + LG accelerate partnership for autonomous vehicles
Dig deeper:
Story image
Today
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Story image
11 Dec
Hands-on review: InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ For iPhone 11 Pro Max
When you pay more than $2,000 for a device, and you are as clumsy as I am, the next natural step is to look for a really good screen protector.More
Story image
18 Dec
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Story image
09 Dec
Hands-on review: Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard
Like the rest of Corsair’s gaming products, you’ll be both nimble-fingered, lit up and unstoppable.More
Story image
Yesterday
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Today
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Four-day week conversation to accelerate in 2020
As a new work year begins, experts are expecting the four-day week conversation will accelerate in 2020, with a number of Kiwi companies looking to pilot the concept.More
Story image
Hands-on review: InvisibleShield Glass Elite VisionGuard+ For iPhone 11 Pro Max
When you pay more than $2,000 for a device, and you are as clumsy as I am, the next natural step is to look for a really good screen protector.More
Story image
Online shopping to reach tipping point this Christmas
"With more Kiwis shopping online than ever before it makes sense for online retailers to look to increase their marketing reach and improve their advertising return on investment."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Corsair K57 RGB Wireless Gaming Keyboard
Like the rest of Corsair’s gaming products, you’ll be both nimble-fingered, lit up and unstoppable.More
Story image
Vodafone announces record data use by New Zealanders over New Years
“This means the volumes of data are on the rise, which is a trend that will no doubt continue. In turn, we will continue to upgrade our networks."More
Story image
Kiwis concerned over digital identity and personal data
“Kiwis are seeking greater transparency and control, however seven out of 10 say it’s currently too hard to protect their identity and data online."More
Story image
Kiwi ambivalence to fake news leads to millions lost to cyber criminals
"With massive increases in scams and phishing, criminals are benefiting from Kiwis cyber ambivalence, stealing more than $3.8 million in the last quarter alone."More
Story image
New Zealand Rugby uses AWS-powered analytics to boost performance
Amazon Partner Network Partner Intela AI and data science company DOT Loves Data partnered to develop the Play in the Grey interactive platform on AWS.More
Story image
Year in review: What 2019 brought to the world of technology
This list is a mere smattering of some excellent products we've covered over the year.More
Story image
2K Games' new studio Cloud Chamber will develop next BioShock game
Cloud Chamber has already started work on the next BioShock game, which is expected to spend several years in development, according to 2K.More
Story image
AMD issues Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition software update
"With each Radeon Software release, we laser-focus on bringing innovative features gamers demand, significant performance improvements, and the ultimate in software stability and reliability."More
Story image
Kiwis unsure about 5G amidst health and safety concerns
New Zealanders are apprehensive about the 5G rollout, with health concerns inhibiting people's interest to make the switch.More
Story image
Ultrafast Fibre to trial 10Gbps fibre broadband
New Zealand businesses with a need for cutting-edge performance cloud software and transfer vast amounts of data are expected to be early adopters of the trial.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO A5 2020
Priced at under $350, like me you’ll be kicking yourself for spending more than twice that for a whole lot less phone. More
Story image
2K Games & UnitedMasters name winners of NBA 2K20 soundtrack comp
Ten winners were selected in total for the official soundtrack – and it’s the first time fans have ever had the chance to take part.More
Story image
Game review: Star Ocean: First Departure R
Since the original game was released back in the ‘90s, Star Ocean: Departure R is a very old-school style of JRPG. If you are into more modern RPGs, you may not like playing this game at all.More
Story image
Cellular Apple Watch Series 5 available from Spark today
For $12.99 a month, the One Number Wearable Plan lets users share their primary plan’s minutes and texts and get unlimited data on the watch through an e-sim. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Reflect Flow wireless earbuds are a dark horse
At $249, the JBL Reflect Flows are playing in the mid to high-end range of true wireless earphones.More
Story image
Sennheiser donates 1500 headsets to gaming charities
Recipients include New Zealand's Your Corps, and Australia's Gamer Aid.More
Story image
Game review: Tokyo Dark Remembrance (Switch)
It took two years for the game to get ported to the Nintendo Switch and the PlayStation 4 but now that it is finally here, is it any good?More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Mophie Powerstation XXL
The Mophie Powerstation XXL is great for anyone who needs a good reliable portable charging solution or is looking to for a gift for a tech-loving friend or family member.More
Story image
Kacific satellite payload to take off on SpaceX launch
Its 56 high-throughput spot beams will place capacity over selected regions in South East Asia, New Zealand, and the Pacific Islands. More
Story image
ESET urges parents to consider security protection for their children
While many parents worry about their child’s online activity, many are not taking precautionary measures, according to new insights from ESET.More
Story image
Digital technologies change the way APAC consumers manage their health
"Brands are empowering consumers with information that can help them better understand the health issues relevant to them in order to contextualise and shape their own health goals."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Headphones
I’m estimating I have doubled my coolness factor by wearing them, because they have to be one of the best-looking headsets I’ve seen.More
Story image
Spark drops Lightbox video streaming service & sells it to Sky TV
Sky plans to merge Lightbox with its own streaming platform Neon, creating what it calls a ‘supercharged’ service for New Zealanders.More
Story image
Thales and RMIT create new standard for space communication
The joint research project will help to ensure interoperability of high accuracy satellite-based positioning services.More
LG unveils new generation of monitors, for professionals and gamers
These monitors feature a new ‘ergo’ design for improved comfort and productivity, and are targeted for professionals and gamers.More
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is finally coming to NZ
The controversial foldable smartphone is now available for preorder in New Zealand from December 9, with shipping starting on December 18.More
Blink XT2 surveillance cams patched after 'severe' vulnerabilities found
If exploited, the vulnerabilities could give attackers full control of an affected device, allowing them to remotely view camera footage, listen to audio output and hijack the device for use in a botnet.More
Hands-on review: The ASUS ROG Theta 7.1 headset
This is a serious headset for the serious gamer. Here's why.More
Don't just blame the kids: Parents spend too much time online as well
A global study of parents by Kaspersky found that 52% trust their children to know when enough online time is enough, but 70% admit they also spend too much time online.More
Needs, challenges, opportunities: HP study delves into the world of creatives
“HP’s Creatives of the Future report shines a spotlight on the importance of revitalising skills, and the role technology plays in providing Australia’s creatives with freedoms."More
Sennheiser AMBEO soundbar marks the audio expert’s foray into home theatre
The AMBEO Soundbar is powered by 13 drivers and the latest virtualisation technology which was jointly developed with Fraunhofer IIS. More
PlayStation to release ‘Back Button’ for DualShock controller
Essentially, the Back Button Attachment provides new mappable buttons. More
Corsair buys out gaming controller design firm SCUF Gaming
Corsair has made moves to buy out SCUF Gaming, the developers of high-performance gaming controllers for Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.More
Hands-on review: BackBeat FIT 6100 Wireless Sport
This is definitely a hot headset that accentuates your cool factor.More
Techtorium & New Era IT encourage IT diversity in New Zealand
Angus Fenn is a young New Zealander who is making a difference in New Zealand’s IT sector and the wider community – and he’s also partially deaf himself.More
Hands-on review: xFyro ARIA wireless earbuds
These are by no means the most advanced wireless earbuds ever, but there are several reasons why the xFyro ARIA should be considered by the average user - they’re neat, easy to set up and durable.More
Xbox Series X console promises ‘four times the processing power of the Xbox One X’
Finally, Microsoft’s Project Scarlett has a proper name, and a proper face: The Xbox Series X.More
Norton 360, best all-in-one internet safety package
A Norton 360 Premium one-year subscription protects up to five of your devices, including your Mac, PC, iOS, and Android devices. More
Game Review: Transport Fever 2 (PC)
The result is a game that is as complex as the player wants it to be; from a train set/transport sandbox to transportation empire-building. If this is your thing, you’ll have a lot of fun.More
APAC leads the way for 28bn virtual reality market
GlobalData’s Market Opportunity Forecasts Model on VR reveals that the global VR market revenue is set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from an estimated US$7bn in 2018 to US$28bn in 2030.More
Govt opens up short-term access to 5G spectrum
The government has announced plans to auction off early access to the country’s 5G spectrum by auctioning off short-term national rights to an unused part of the 3.5GHz spectrum band.More
OPPO confirms Find X2 flagship to be unveiled Q1 2020
By next March, expect to see their next iteration with the X2 launch.More
More stories