Bose is back with the QuietComfort 45 headphones

By Sara Barker, Yesterday

It has been four years since Bose launched the QuietComfort 35 headphones, which solidified Bose’s dominance in the market in a time when personal audio market was really starting to go big alongside competitors such as Sony and Sennheiser.

Bose is once again gearing up for a new launch - from next month (October), Bose’s QuietComfort 45 (QC45) headphones will be available for around the $500-550 mark.

In that time, you would hope that the company has made significant improvements, however, it seems like Bose has made some tweaks to its active noise cancellation and electronics. 

Other things have remained exactly the same - presumably because the company knows not to mess too much with the ‘hallmarks’ of its iconic headphones like their design.

Bose wearable audio’s category director Mehul says that the QC headphones are renowned for a reason.

“What started as a product for travelling became a product that makes every day better and easier for millions of people all over the world. 

“Our customers have told us for years that it’s the balance of benefits that make QuietComfort so different and indispensable. They’ve always been a great example of excelling where it matters most and the QC45s are no different.”

Bose says the main upgrades in the QC45s are all about the two new modes: QUIET and AWARE.

Quiet mode uses microphones inside and outside the ear cups to sense, measure, and respond to sounds in mid-range frequencies like offices, cafes and trains. Aware mode stops noise cancelling to allow all external sound to come through.

“The now-famous ‘whoosh’ associated with Bose noise-cancelling technology happens in a fraction of a millisecond,” the company says.

The QC45s have built in voice isolation for calls, meaning ambient, external sounds like dogs barking are removed from the audio. 

The headphones have simple controls: Four on the right earcup (volume, power and Bluetooth pairing and common tasks), and one button on the left earcup (for switching between modes and muting the mic).

The QC45s can last 24 hours on a single charge. A 15-minute charge via USB-C can provide three hours of playback, while a full charge will take two hours. The headphones also support multi-point connections via Bluetooth 5.1 on iOS and Android devices.

The QuietComfort headphones will be available in matte colours Triple Black and White Smoke. They are available for preorder from 13th September and in stores from 4th of October for AU: $499.95 / NZ: $549.95.

