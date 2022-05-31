FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Malware
Phishing
Cybersecurity
Hybrid workforce
PIJF
Small and Medium Enterprise / SME

Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?

By Zach Thompson
Today

While the hybrid work model may have offered protection from COVID-19, have small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remained as safe from outside threats?

According to MYOB's 2022 Business Monitor, 48% of New Zealand SMEs believe that access to finance will be a significant challenge for their business in the coming year.

In addition, 44% say that growing their business is something they plan to focus on over the next two years.

Announced as part of this year's budget, the Government is providing local SMEs with additional funds through a $100 million investment in the independently managed Business Growth Fund, designed to offer a new source of capital for growing businesses.

But when it comes to cybersecurity, should SMEs be concerned in this new era of working life?

KPMG Cyber Security Services partner Philip Whitmore says that it doesn't really make a difference where staff are working from; the main difference is the steps they have put in place to mitigate security risks.

"The security risks faced by organisations are largely the same regardless of whether you work in the office, or from home," Whitmore says.

"However, how you manage those risks and the level of risk presented may vary depending on work location.

"For example, the risk of ransomware exists both in the office and at home, however, unless you've thought through how you manage the risk of ransomware when out of the office, the likelihood of being impacted by ransomware is likely to be higher when working from home."

Whitmore adds that the biggest challenge for businesses shifting from the office to a hybrid model is that the security mechanisms that staff depend on in the office may not be available to them at home, or if they are, they may not be as effective.

"For example, in the office, web browsing may pass through a web filter to stop someone accidentally visiting a malicious website. However, at home, that filtering may no longer be in place.

"You can certainly have the same security mechanisms in place regardless of where you work, however many organisations haven't taken the time to work through how their security practices need to adapt to ensure that the same level of protection is always there."

In regard to legislation, telecommunications providers in New Zealand operate in accordance with the Telecommunications (Interception Capability and Security) Act 2013 (TICSA).

TICSA lays out the obligations Aotearoa's telecommunications network operators are expected to adhere to and falls under the responsibility of the GCSB.

The Act spans two main areas: interception capability and network security.

According to the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), a branch of the GCSB, "[p]art 3 of the TICSA, which relates to network security, establishes a framework under which network operators are required to engage with the GCSB (through the NCSC) about changes and developments with their networks where these intersect with national security."

The NCSC goes on to say that the legislation offers a clear path to recognise, manage and prevent risks to network security.

The GCSB Director-General also issued guidelines for network operators to help them implement TICSA, including various exemptions from the duty to notify which are in place.

"The GCSB works co-operatively and collaboratively with network operators so that risks to New Zealand's national security arising from the design, build or operation of public telecommunications networks and their interconnection to other networks both domestically and overseas are identified and addressed as early as possible," the NCSC adds.

But while this is valuable for protecting New Zealand's national security, what do SMEs in Aotearoa need to be doing to ensure they are protected?

"Companies that don't have clear cyber security policies or practices for their employees can easily open themselves up to malware infections and phishing attacks. It just takes one misdirected email, incorrectly stored data file or weak password to let a hacker in," Vodafone head of SME and partnerships Annaliese Atina says.

"This can cause significant disruption to any business, such as reputational damage or a privacy or data breach which may have a significant financial impact."

Citing the 2021 HP NZ IT security survey, Atina notes that the number of cyber attacks has grown with the move to hybrid working.

According to the survey, attacks carried out on small businesses in Aotearoa occurred twice as often compared to 2018.

But Atina says the most significant risk to a business is having staff who lack understanding of the importance of security measures.

"Businesses have had to move to cloud-based services and collaboration tools, and not all employees are technically savvy or understand the risks of not following best [practices]. This is the biggest risk to any business.

"Not all SMEs have an understanding of basic protection, like endpoint security, or have the technical leads that can consult, have the time or resources to find these out.

"This is why organisations such as ours work to communicate basic security protocols to share with SMEs, things such as password protected networks and devices, not sending confidential business information on your personal email, not opening suspicious links or attachments will go a long way to keeping a business safe."

In the case of Vodafone, Atina says the company has taken a range of measures, including having cyber security centres working around the clock to ensure those using its networks are secure.

"With over 15 years of experience managing local businesses' cyber security needs, we have a team of experts dedicated in cyber security to work with customers on strengthening their security position.

"We provide our customers a simple tip sheet for remote working, this includes basic security protocols and within our Vodafone Business website we have resources that any business can access to understand 'why' security is so important and the best solutions on offer to them."

Whitmore notes that the CERT NZ Critical Controls provide robust security and should be a measure that organisations prioritise, whether working in the office or from home.

"For example, when working from home it's important to ensure that multi-factor authentication is in place for anything that's being remotely accessed, including for cloud-based systems such as Microsoft 365," Whitmore adds.

"Likewise, configuring logging and alerting through the use of an EDR (Endpoint Detection and Response) tool is an important security measure when working remotely.

"Ensuring [the CERT NZ Critical Controls] are in place is going to be a good start for any organisation."

Public Interest Journalism Fund logo
Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air.
Related stories
Why how you store data could make or break your business
Māori and cybersecurity - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
The path to bolstering supply chain security in New Zealand
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
The ups and downs and runarounds of catching cybercriminals in NZ
Top stories
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.
Story image
Hisense
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
InternetNZ
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
A technology industry leader is urging the government not to shy away from policing social media platforms in New Zealand.
Story image
Malware
Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?
While the hybrid work model may have offered protection from COVID-19, have small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remained as safe from outside threats?
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
Wireless Nation
Wireless Nation, N4L provide 4G network to remote NZ schools
Wireless Nation and Network for Learning (N4L) have rolled out the Rural Connectivity Group’s (RCG) new 4G network to better connect three Chatham Islands schools.
Story image
Digital Marketing
Getty Images delves into the world of NFTs with Candy Digital
Getty Images and Candy Digital, the next-generation digital collectible company, have announced a new multi-year partnership agreement.
Story image
Storage
Why how you store data could make or break your business
Data storage can often be a low priority but the consequences can be devastating. Why is this so important and what should NZ companies be thinking about?
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
On playing a bit of The Quarry, I began to understand why the game has got its own release rather than just being part of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Story image
PaaS
New digital traffic light system to tackle construction defects
Smarter Defects Management launches its PaaS digital system and says it will revolutionise managing defects in the construction industry.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.
Story image
Gaming
PNY launches XLR8 Gaming EPIX memory products in A/NZ
PNY has launched its XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB™ DDR4 Silver 3200MHz and 3600MHz memory products in Australia and New Zealand.
Story image
Jabra
Jabra reveals its latest portable headset Engage 55
Jabra has launched the Engage 55, the newest product in Jabra's Engage series designed for ultimate call security and quality.
Story image
PIJF
The path to bolstering supply chain security in New Zealand
A significant amount of today's business and leisure activity relies on IT supply chains. From complex international freight trades to local small business distribution channels, any supply chain that involves IT infrastructure serves as a crucial tool in our daily lives. 
Story image
Sustainability
The AI Forum helps NZ pave the way with AI sustainability practices
Non-profit organisation The AI Forum is helping Kiwis learn about addressing climate change issues through the use of AI technology.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils adaptive accessories for disability access
Microsoft is introducing an expansive Inclusive Tech Lab to give people with disabilities greater access to technology through new software features and adaptive accessories.
Story image
WolfVision
WolfVision announces new range of visualisers
WolfVision has announced a new range of visualisers to help meet multiple industry demands for remote learning and educational solutions.
Story image
Phishing
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
KnowBe4 has warned it expects to see an increase in QR Codes and the WhatsApp chat platform being used for phishing and other scams. 
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.
Story image
Corsair
Hands-on review: Corsair 32GB Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM kit
Corsair’s Vengeance 5200MHz DDR5 DRAM offers PC users an entry-level upgrade to the new memory standard allowing them to get a little bit more out of their new Alder Lake CPUs.
Story image
Dynabook
Dynabook refreshes Portégé X30L series with the Portégé X30L-K
The new model contains hybrid-architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processor options, Wi-Fi 6E, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Story image
Wireless
Sony to bring new 1000X series WH-1000XM5 headphones to the market
Sony has announced the newest edition of its award-winning wireless headphones, with the 1000X series WH-1000XM5 noise-cancelling model.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Google to enter the smartwatch market with the Google Pixel Watch
Google has provided a first look at its new Google Pixel Watch, which is set to make an entry into the competitive smartwatch market.
Story image
Gaming
Mastercard users can now use rewards points in gaming
Mastercard has launched Mastercard Gamer Xchange (MGX), allowing APAC consumers to convert their rewards points into gaming currency.
Story image
TUANZ
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition
In almost every respect it works like a book, apart from the fact that it weighs next to nothing, fits in my hand perfectly, and is soothing on my eyes.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft backing Māori and Pacific wāhine in tech industry
A new initiative focused on getting Māori and Pacific wāhine into the tech industry and backed by Microsoft, NZTech and the government is calling for tech companies to get involved.
Story image
First Table
First Table set to revive restaurant commerce in NZ with platform launch
A new restaurant booking platform has launched in New Zealand, giving Kiwi diners the opportunity to save and book at a variety of restaurants around the country.
Story image
Surveillance
i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market
The new i-PRO mini network camera is now available, with a pocket-sized form factor and full AI analytics functionality.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital expands its WD_Black range of NVMe solid-state drives with the WD_Black SN770 Game Drive.
Story image
Logitech
Logitech releases new mouse with ergonomic and sustainable focus
Logitech has announced the Logitech Signature M650 Mouse and the Signature M650 for Business Wireless Mouse, both with new ergonomic features and capabilities.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
The threat landscape is significantly increasing worldwide, and the opportunities it presents are a growing concern in Aotearoa.
Story image
Digital Signage
MAXHUB's Digital Signage range to bolster boardroom productivity
The new MAXHUB Digital Signage technology is purpose-built to make every kind of team meeting more effective.
Story image
Mobility
Hands-on review: STM laptop bags
The advent of hybrid working has meant we need laptop bags. We got our hands on two of the most popular laptop bags from STM.
Story image
Chorus
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Cybercrime
The ups and downs and runarounds of catching cybercriminals in NZ
We're becoming more and more aware of cybercrimes but how many criminals actually get caught? The New Zealand police explain why the answer is complicated.
Story image
i-PRO
i-Pro announces newest solutions as rebranded enterprise
i-PRO APAC Oceania has introduced its newest high-resolution mid-range cameras, with combined edge AI analytics and resolutions of up to 4K.
Story image
Apple
Apple previews new features for users with disabilities
Apple says new software features that offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health and communication, are set to come out later this year.
Story image
Poly
Poly introduces new smart devices and announces Amazon e-store in Australia
Poly is introducing two new pro-grade devices to the market and announcing its first official Australian e-store on Amazon.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Microsoft NZ has teamed up with TupuToa to co-develop a cyber security employment programme specifically aimed at creating more diversity in Aotearoa's cybersecurity sector.
Story image
Mobility
Tyson Beckford partners with Element Case on new AppleWatch band
Celebrity Tyson Beckford has collaborated with STM Brands' Element Case brand to create a rugged new accessory.
Story image
Microsoft
Māori and cybersecurity - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Government-funded and non for profit research have proven over the years that there is a significant online risk for many minority communities in Aotearoa, with Māori often being singled out as a particularly vulnerable group.
Story image
D-Link
D-Link launches new G415 Smart Router as part of EAGLE PRO AI range
D-Link A/NZ has announced the launch of its new G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router as part of the new EAGLE PRO AI Series.
Story image
Sony
Sony launches LinkBuds S - the latest model in the series
Sony says the LinkBuds S will give users a unique sound experience through sensor and spatial sound technology, even in AR games.