Chorus announces Hyperfibre sponsorship deal with NZ Esports

Chorus has put its support behind New Zealand's Esports community with a newly announced three-year Hyperfibre sponsorship deal with NZ Esports.

The agreement will see Chorus support the growth of esports in New Zealand, from grassroots initiatives to national championships.

Esports is rapidly expanding in Aotearoa, particularly due to the increasing availability of high-speed broadband. More gamers are starting to move towards competitive gaming, and it has been found that fibre broadband is playing a significant role in making this possible.

As part of the deal, NZ Esports will be able to continue to actively promote grassroots participation, along with the social, health and educational benefits of esports. They will also be able to continue assisting local community organisations in engaging with youth and providing pathways for gamers pursuing esports as a career.

"We're excited to be working with New Zealand Esports, and we're looking forward to seeing New Zealand's esports teams achieve great things," says Chorus chief customer officer Ed Hyde.

"Esports is rapidly gaining popularity worldwide; here, more than two-thirds of Kiwis, from all walks of life, are regular gamers. One of the reasons for this growth is the availability of fibre high-speed broadband internet, and our flagship Hyperfibre family of broadband plans offer the low-latency, high-speed connectivity that is perfect for gamers at all levels."

New Zealand Esports Federation CEO Jonathan Jansen says that Esports will bring significant investment opportunities and large audiences, marking a positive impact for both the gaming community and the wider public.

"Kiwi gamers know we are incredibly fortunate to live in a country where the internet isn't a barrier to the competitive experience. To be supported by the organisation that has built our playing field, to connect more gamers and remove more barriers to the international stage, is something we're incredibly grateful for," he says.

"With the inaugural, open-entry NZ Esports Hyperfibre League set to get underway in August, our partnership with Chorus will help us nurture and develop our local talent. It also raises a flag to let the rest of the world know we have incredible infrastructure and that we're open for business when it comes to providing a world-class gaming experience."

New Zealand Esports is the solely recognised national sporting organisation for Esports in New Zealand. It was established to promote and represent esports in New Zealand with a focus on increasing awareness, improving standards and inspiring future talent.

Chorus remains New Zealand's largest open-access internet infrastructure company and provides wholesale telecommunications services to 90-plus phone and broadband retailers.