Corsair launches K65 Plus Wireless gaming keyboard in ANZ

Corsair, the developer and manufacturer of professional gaming gear and technology, announced the release of a new product to its celebrated gaming keyboard line, the K65 PLUS WIRELESS. This keyboard comes with an impressive array of features designed to cater to both enthusiast gamers and keyboard aficionados. This product will be available in ANZ regions starting March 10th and will be priced at AUD $249.

The K65 PLUS WIRELESS is a 75% layout keyboard, purposefully created to maximise performance and personality. This compact-sized powerhouse optimises desk space while retaining crucial keys, a perfectly balanced layout preferred by many gamers. "When you deploy the K65 PLUS WIRELESS, your gaming persona and your keyboard enthusiast side come out to play," the company stated.

One of the standout features of the K65 PLUS WIRELESS is the pre-lubricated Corsair MLX Red linear switches, which offer buttery smooth and highly responsive input registration. The keyboard also allows for hot-swapping, enabling users to personalise their keyboard with their own switches. This keyboard thus offers a unique level of customisation, placing the power of play in the users' hands.

Beyond gaming, the K65 PLUS WIRELESS is also ideally suited for everyday use. "The PBT dye-sublimated keycaps midnight grey and silver accents complement any desktop; you will want to make K65 PLUS WIRELESS your primary board for daily use," said the company. The keyboard also offers integrated sound dampening, promising precisely tuned acoustics that all users will appreciate.

The product also boasts connectivity advantages by offering a reliable, low-latency 2.4GHz wireless connection, suitable for gaming and Bluetooth for other devices. The K65 PLUS WIRELESS also comes with secure AES encryption, providing up to 266 hours of use on a single charge (with the RGB off).

Additional features of the K65 PLUS WIRELESS include per-key RGB, which can be customised with Corsair's iCUE software. This tool allows users to record macros, remap keys and synchronise their keyboard's RGB to match the rest of their setup, translating to a personalised and immersive gaming environment.

To celebrate the launch of K65 PLUS WIRELESS, an exclusive offer is available for customers purchasing through the CORSAIR webstore. Customers can avail of a 50% discount on DROP Holy Panda X tactile switches, making tactile gaming and typing a delightful experience. This offer is available only for a limited time and solely in the U.S.

The K65 PLUS WIRELESS gaming keyboard is available immediately from the Corsair webstore and Corsair's worldwide network of authorised online retailers and distributors. It comes with a two-year warranty, complemented by Corsair's worldwide customer service and technical support network.