Corsair Sabre v3 Pro Ultralight Wireless Ergo gaming mouse

The next generation of Corsair's Sabre ultralight mice is upon us with the Sabre v3 Pro Ultralight Wireless Ergo.

The wireless mouse comes with a high-speed, low-latency 8K USB Slipstream receiver. The receiver has a USB Type-C port and connects to the host machine via a USB Type-A to Type-C cable that doubles as a charge cable. Having the receiver on a cable lets you position it away from potential equipment interference, but it would still be nice to plug it straight into a device.

Whereas the Sabre v2 Pro Ultralight was a symmetrical mouse, the Sabre v3 Pro mouse sent for review is an asymmetrical right-handed mouse better sculpted for your palm. I don't mind a well-designed symmetrical mouse, but, even as a left-hander (that, sensibly, uses my right hand for the mouse), I think you can't beat an ergonomically designed mouse.

Corsair isn't joking in calling this a lightweight mouse. At just 40g, it takes no effort to move about on your mouse mat. It'll take some getting used to if you are coming from a heavier mouse.

The new chassis shape means that the skates on the underside are slightly different from its predecessor. The rear skate area is larger, making movement effortless. The kit comes with larger replacement adhesive skates that can be used to increase the size of the slippery area on the bottom of the mouse. The smaller, default skates provided a fast but looser movement, whereas the large skates were almost as smooth but provided a little bit more control.

As well as replacement skates, the kit also comes with two sets of optional adhesive grips. One set in black and one set in black. These can be placed on the two top buttons and both sides for extra control. They are a bit fiddly to stick on but look pretty good. If you are not confident in placing the stickers, go with black on black, which will hide any misalignment better than the white on black. White on black does, however, look rather striking.

The mouse uses Corsair's online Web Hub to customise, adjust and update the mouse. After years of moaning about hardware vendors and their bloated utility applications, I've got to say, I'd prefer to use Corsair's iCUE software to the web hub. Still, it does allow you to make all the adjustments that you need.

You can set the DPI from 400 to 42000 or optimise DPI performance using AimLabs calibration software. The web hub also allows you to adjust the Slipstream wireless polling up to 8,000Hz/ 0.125ms for smooth movement. There are also settings for ripple control to filter out jitters and motion sync for more positive motion control.

You can even select your mouse mat type and control the vertical sensitivity of the mouse if you lift it off your mat. The angle snapping option makes it easier to trace the cursor in a straight line without interfering with general movement too much, which may be useful for some.

The top left, right and middle buttons, as well as the forward and backwards buttons on the left side, can all be customised. These can be set up as keypresses, media functions, macros or text.

The mouse is very comfortable to use, with the side buttons perfectly located for use with your thumb without straining. The two top buttons feel very positive when clicked. The scroll button, as well, has a nice click, and the scroll wheel has a well-defined turn. Overall, the mouse is very responsive and glides nicely. My preference is the larger skates for better control, but professional players will, no doubt, benefit from the mouse's faster skates, 8K polling rate and the high DPI.

Corsair Sabre v3 Pro Ultralight Wireless Ergo gaming mouse is a worthy successor, without fixing what's not broken. The asymmetrical design is comfortable, and the larger skate area makes for smooth movement. It's a great mouse for both everyday tasks all the way up to competitive gaming.