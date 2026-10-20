Hands-on review: Ultrahuman Ring Air smart ring

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is a smart ring packed with sensors to monitor health. Unlike other popular wearables, no subscription is needed.

In the box, you get the ring, a charging station and a USB Type-C charge cable. There's a user manual, but this is more of a quick start guide. A QR code links to the Ultrahuman app, which is all you need to get going. Once the ring is charged, pairing it with the app is a simple step-by-step process.

The silver coloured Air ring sent for review is reasonably discreet and doesn't scream smart ring unlike some of the more avant-garde colours. The inside of the ring is clear plastic with the sensors visible. There's a distinctive lump on part of the ring which you line up with the underside of your finger.



Sizing of your ring is important. If too loose, the ring will not be able to accurately monitor you. For this, there is a free sizing kit with a choice of mock-up rings from size 5 to 14. There are no half sizes, so sizing may be tricky for some; you may find yourself choosing the finger to wear the ring based on what size fits best. It's recommended that you wear the sizing ring for two nights to ensure it is comfortable and doesn't rotate. The sizing kit also has a selection of ring colour swatches to help you pick your colour.

As with all these smart rings, the Ultrahuman Ring Air is a bit on the chunky side. It's worth taking it off if you are doing anything that requires a bit of grip, or you will likely feel it pinching. In spite of the ring's robust looks, it is remarkably lightweight, weighing well over half what a similar-sized regular ring would.

Wearing the ring for an extended period traps moisture underneath, which can make your finger white. This is a common complaint with smart rings, as they tend to be overworn, with users wanting to get the best "result" from the device. I overcame this issue by removing the ring when washing my hands and showering, and by leaving it off for a few hours each week. The ring has a five-day charge, so you'll get a rest once a week, but I'd recommend a few hours without it every couple of days.

The main selling point over competitors is that the Ultrahuman ring is subscription-free. You buy the ring, and that's it. There are some optional plug-in apps for modest yearly fees, like the AFib Detection PowerPlug, which monitors heart rhythm, and the Cycle & Ovulation Pro PowerPlug, which are available with many others in the app-based store.

The free Ultrahuman app monitors wellness day and night. Over time, you can check reports across several statistics. The sleep analysis reports on the duration and the different stages of sleep so you can check the quality of your sleep, and even when it's the best time to drink coffee. You can also monitor stress and movement.

The app is a bit on the busy side, but OK once you get the hang of it. Data is arranged on cards, allowing you to get more information as you wish. Throughout the day, you will get status updates with activity suggestions. You may find that the app is quite zealous with its notifications in keeping you informed.

How you get on with the Ultrahuman Ring Air depends on what you are after. It's a bit of an investment if you are just curious as to what sort of sleep you are getting or how many steps you take a day. But if you are after a piece of technology that can offer suggestions and monitor lifestyle improvements, it'll certainly tick the boxes.

The Ultrahuman Ring Air is comfortable to wear, looks good and feels well-constructed despite its light weight. The subscription-free monitoring model is a plus, offering paid extras if you want them. The app is easy to set up and navigate, and it offers all the information you'll likely need to support and monitor healthy lifestyle habits.