Story image
Data
Internet
Wi-fi
D-Link
Upgrade

D-Link D launches world’s first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 Adapter and new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router

By Darren Price, Today

D-Link networking company has launched the DWA-X1850, the world's first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) adapter, and a new Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router–the EXO AX AX3200 DIR-X3260.

The new DWA-X1850 AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter along with the DIR-X3260 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router are engineered to power the increasing number of high-bandwidth devices. They are also designed to support high-intensity data traffic for remote workers, students, and families.

D-Link A/NZ MD Graeme Reardon says, "We live in a world where more is now the norm for home and business networks. More devices, more bandwidth, more speed, and more range. These new Wi-Fi 6 devices enable streamlined and seamless mesh connectivity with efficient AX performance that, put simply, give you more."

The DWA-X1850 is a wireless adapter dongle that plugs into any USB port and provides instant connectivity to your laptop or PC. Delivering an upgrade to Wi-Fi 6 performance for existing desktop and notebook computers, the DWA-X1850 is also the world's first Wi-Fi 6 USB 3.0 adapter in the market. 

It features 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 technology and delivers combined speeds up to AX1800 (574Mbps + 1200Mbps), suitable for large file transfers, online learning lessons, and gaming. The adapter also features 128-bit WPA3 encryption giving customers added peace of mind over network and device protection. 

This adapter utilises Multi-User or MU-MIMO technology for better efficiency of upstream and downstream transmission and Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access (OFDMA) technology (where small data packets destined for multiple devices are transmitted together and never have to queue up again). These features help multiple devices receive high bandwidth Wi-Fi simultaneously and distribute data more efficiently over a wider area, providing faster Wi-Fi 6 speeds.

With software already preloaded on the adapter, installation is simple. Older, slower devices can experience the speed and range benefits that Wi-Fi 6 provides.

The DIR-X3260 EXO AX AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Router is D-Link's newest Wi-Fi 6 Mesh router. The router's touted performance (2400Mbps on the 5GHz and 800Mbps on the 2.4GHz) is suitable for applications such as high-quality video conferencing, VR, 8K video streaming, and more. 

D-Link states that the AX3200 router's 1024-QAM boosts throughput to devices by up to 25%, and its 160MHz contiguous channel width provides the bandwidth to support a greater number of devices. The router also has 4 Gigabit LAN ports and 1 Gigabit WAN port for fast wired connectivity.

D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh technology provides simple syncing with compatible D-Link Mesh extenders. As a result, users can move around their homes on a mobile device without signal degradation or a dropped connection.

The router features high-gain antennas, built-in power amplifiers, and beamforming technology. This allows the DIR-X3260 to extend the reach of the Wi-Fi network and focus a stronger signal in the direction of devices.

Firmware upgrades with the DIR-X3260 are automated. The DIR-X3260's Dual Image functionality saves a recovery image as a backup before an upgrade. So, if an upgrade fails, the system has the pre-existing configuration to fall back on.

The router also has an integrated Internet speed test powered by Ookla that lets users measure the true speed of their router-to-ISP connection with the D-Link Wi-Fi app. The DIR-X3260 also works with Google Assistant and Alexa. As with D-Link's other routers, the DIR-X3260 uses the free D-Link Wi-Fi app for network setup and management. 

Parental controls based on the family's online needs, access to Wi-Fi settings and more, can be controlled directly from a smartphone or tablet.

The DWA-X1850 and the DIR-X3260 are available now from the D-Link NZ online store (RRP NZ$179.99 and NZ$349.99) and the AU online store (RRP AUD$149.95 and AUD$349.95) as well as from all authorised D-Link partners and retailers in both countries.

Related stories
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera>>
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender>>
Hands-on review: D-Link DIR-2150 AC2100 Wi-Fi Gigabit Router>>
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System>>
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Cybersecurity
Cybercriminals increase attacks on vulnerable retailers as global supply chain crisis worsens
“The 2021 holiday shopping season is shaping up to be a nightmare for both retailers and consumers.">>
Story image
Surveillance
Remote employee surveillance is dangerous territory
Electric monitoring of home workers by companies is rising rapidly with more bosses using software to monitor remote workers.>>
Story image
Review
A look at the Dux Backpack: A tech fortress on your back
For any tech junkie out there looking for the optimal means to get your devices from point A to point B, STM’s Dux Backpack is here to fulfil those needs.>>
Story image
Microsoft
New Microsoft Defender vulnerability should concern every enterprise - expert
A vulnerability found in Microsoft Defender released under Patch Tuesday is the most concerning.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Riders Republic (PS5)
This is probably the best extreme sports game to be released in recent years was Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2. >>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann SecureAlert 4 Camera 4 Channel 4K Ultra HD Wi-Fi Security System
This product promises to encourage any prospective miscreant to hunt elsewhere for an easier target. >>
Story image
Gaming
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure now available
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure features the ever-popular Tiny Tina in her inaugural story.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on BlackMatter ransomware shut down
Given the lucrative activity of RaaS we are likely to see them reappear in the near future. The battle against ransomware is far from over.>>
Story image
Zebra Technologies
Only 4 in 10 shoppers completely trust retailers to fulfill orders as promised
A new survey confirms a large trust gap between shoppers and retailers.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Waikato DHB warned a cyberattack 'catastrophic for patient safety'
Waikato DHB was warned its IT security was severely compromised months before a massive ransomware attack that brought Waikato Hospital to its knees.>>
Story image
Ministry of Health
Auckland-based firm MATTR to develop My Vaccine Pass for MoH
“It is important for businesses to check out the approach being taken and start considering how best to make this a part of how they operate.”>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Nokia X20
Unless you are a device snob, you will be more than happy to own a device that won’t cost the price of a high-spec laptop but will provide you with reliable and future-proofed usage.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Business leaders and employees disagree on the future of work
Business leaders are significantly more satisfied with how they have adjusted to new working norms than employees, new research has revealed. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: Forza Horizon 5 (Xbox Series X)
Aside from a few small flaws, Forza Horizon 5 is still a great addition to the Horizon series. >>
Story image
Gaming
Game review – Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5)
Even though the Call of Duty series has followed the same formula for years and years, the franchise still makes millions of dollars every year. >>
Story image
Ransomware
Ransomware black hole pulls in other cyberthreats to create one massive delivery system>>
Story image
Google
Hands-on review: Google Nest Cam (Battery) and Nest Cam Stand>>
Story image
RNZ
Weta Digital sells technology division for $2.3b to US firm>>
Story image
Blockchain
Blockchain a possible key to the future of asset preservation>>
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Ultimate>>
Story image
Microsoft
Meta deepens integration between Facebook Workplace and Microsoft Teams>>
Story image
Data Protection
New Zealanders unaware of common cyber scams, not taking basic precautions>>
Story image
Data Protection
How government agencies can deliver secure digital services to citizens>>
Story image
Nintendo
Game review: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo Switch)>>
Story image
Cryptocurrency
Scammers using Google Ads to steal $500k of cryptocurrency>>
Story image
Gaming
The LEGO Super Mario universe is getting kinda spooky>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
NZ pours billions into IoT - so what are we doing to secure it?>>
Story image
Charity
Online auction to help struggling Kiwi hospo businesses>>
Story image
Ransomware
Cybersecurity experts weigh in on U.S govt's $10 million reward for info on DarkSide ransomware group>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft's entry into metaverse tainted by Facebook's Meta rebrand>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Yubico's YubiKey Bio brings no-nonsense biometrics to 2FA>>
Story image
Shopify
COVID-19 pandemic continues to change Kiwis' shopping habits, report finds>>
Story image
Facebook
The metaverse poses "terrifying dangers" - is it the new internet? Expert says yes>>
More stories