Dreame Technology has recently been recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the creator of the world's first Robot Vacuum with a Robotic Flex Arm. The L20 Ultra series, which debuted in April 2023, marks a significant advancement in smart home cleaning and particularly enhances the performance of edge cleaning.

Frost & Sullivan, with more than 60 years of providing market and strategic consulting services worldwide, has hailed the L20 Ultra series as a 'game changer', setting a new high bar in the high-end robot-vacuum market.

Since its inception in 2017, Dreame Technology has become a player in the house cleaning industry. Its product lines have expanded to include robot vacuums, wet and dry vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, and high-speed hairdryers, all driven by core technologies encompassing high-speed digital motors and intelligent algorithms. This continuous development of technology and product development underpins its robust compound annual growth rate of over 100% in the past five years.

This invention has prompted much excitement from the company. A spokesperson stated, "It's a great honour for Dreame to be awarded with World's First Robot Vacuum with Robotic Flex Arm by Frost & Sullivan," emphasising the company's commitment to continuous research and development. Before the L20 Ultra series, efficient edge cleaning remained a major setback, with many companies trying to rectify this challenge by changing the robot vacuum's body shape, none of which proved entirely successful.

The introduction of the Robotic-Flex-Arm technology in April 2023 was a breakthrough resulting from the dedicated efforts of Dreame's R&D team. Over six months, they tested over 37 potential solutions and over 1,000 cleaning scenarios, eventually leading to the creation of the first mm-level edge cleaning solution. Upon detecting edges and corners such as walls, table legs, and bed sides, the robotic flex arm extends itself, facilitating a deeper, corner-to-corner clean.

By March 2024, over 500,000 units of Dreame's robot vacuum cleaners utilising Robotic-Flex-Arm technology had been sold, becoming a hallmark of excellence in the robot vacuum industry. This success led to other competitors introducing similar models, standardising the use of robotic flex arm technology in the sector.

The head of Dreame Robot Vacuum released a statement articulating the company's mission: "It's Dreame's great pleasure to lead the industry, and provide user-centric products and features that will enable the brand to bring users the latest experiences at the forefront of smart-home cleaning experience." As revealed in their User Insight data, 75% of those who purchased robot vacuums with Robotic Flex arm online were new users, underscoring the immense potential for this revolutionary technology to influence consumer buying decisions.

Overall the company comments this acknowledgement marks a pivotal moment in the field of robot vacuums, expanding what's possible for effective, intelligent, and convenient smart home cleaning.