Dyson unveils first interactive pop-up in New Zealand

Today marks a significant milestone for Kiwi consumers as Dyson unveils New Zealand's first ever Dyson Demo pop-up at Westfield Albany in Auckland. The innovative space provides a hands-on experience of Dyson’s product portfolio, allowing customers to understand and appreciate the company’s advanced technologies.

The Dyson Demo pop-up is an integral part of Dyson's broader strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer retail model globally. With interactive demonstration zones, customers will better understand how Dyson’s products are designed to address common problems. Demonstrations include a look at Dyson’s powerfully consistent suction through debris demonstrations, as well as live air quality data and purification demonstrations. A styling station features Dyson beauty technologies, complete with expert tips from a Dyson stylist.

Dyson CEO, Roland Krueger, stated, "Dyson operates more than 250 Dyson stores worldwide and our first ever Dyson Demo pop-up in New Zealand will add to our ambitious growth plans for the future. Together with Dyson’s direct online store, the new space in Auckland forms a part of our growing ambitions in direct-to-consumer retail, providing consumers with opportunities to discover Dyson technology through both the virtual and physical world."

Having invested over AU$180 million into global hair laboratories and researched the science of hair for nearly a decade, Dyson is now translating its scientific expertise into hands-on beauty experiences for customers. Customers can receive one-on-one hair consultations from a Dyson stylist, who will offer tailored advice on suitable tools and attachments and provide a complimentary styling session to demonstrate Dyson's commitment to heat damage prevention and enhancing natural shine.

Furthermore, Dyson seeks to educate customers about indoor pollutants found in New Zealand through its interactive healthy home area. The area showcases how Dyson's vacuum cleaners and air purifiers combat these pollutants, leveraging the company's 25 years of expertise in microbiology and real-world testing.

The Dyson Demo pop-up also includes exhibits featuring Dyson's latest wearable technology - the Dyson Zone noise-cancelling headphones. These headphones are the result of over five years of intensive research and development efforts and are engineered to address both noise and air pollution, providing an immersive high-fidelity listening experience for users.

Buying directly from Dyson guarantees customers access to exclusive technologies and limited edition colourways. Westfield Albany will open the doors to its Dyson Demo pop-up on 29th January 2024. From then, customers can request complimentary styling slots or experience live machine and product demonstrations with Dyson experts.