EPICBOOM from Ultimate Ears announced - Eco-friendly genius?

In a significant stride towards sustainability and innovation, Ultimate Ears, a subsidiary of Logitech, has unveiled its latest addition to the portable Bluetooth speaker range - the EPICBOOM. Crafted with a minimum of 59% post-consumer recycled plastic and 100% post-consumer recycled polyester fabric, this new speaker promises to deliver a mammoth sound experience without compromising on environmental responsibility.

The EPICBOOM is not just a speaker; it's a testament to Ultimate Ears' commitment to marrying groundbreaking technology with sustainable practices. The speaker's fresh, oval design is not only aesthetically pleasing but also facilitates loud, 360° bassy sound, making it a portable powerhouse of sound. "We design our products with our customers and their lifestyles in mind," remarked Jonah Staw, the general manager of Ultimate Ears. "Customers want huge sound in a conveniently portable package and that’s what we have delivered with EPICBOOM. This speaker will no doubt be a part of life’s epic moments."

Designed to be the life of the party, the EPICBOOM comes with an impressive internal acoustic volume, amplified by a 4.6” woofer that ensures bass clarity and immersive sound. Its IP67 rating means it is waterproof, dustproof, and even floatable, making it a reliable companion for both indoor and outdoor adventures. Moreover, the internal microphone of the speaker dynamically adjusts the EQ and balances the sound as you move from indoors to outdoors, ensuring you never miss a beat.

Available in two sleek colour combinations - Cotton White + Lipstick Red and Charcoal Black + Lime, the EPICBOOM promises up to 17 hours of playtime and a remarkable Bluetooth range of 55 metres. The one-touch NFC feature, compatible with smartphones running Android 8.0 or later, facilitates a hassle-free setup, allowing users to easily switch between multiple playlists within seconds. Additional features include an LED battery indicator and a USB-C connector, enhancing the user experience further.

The newly updated BOOM app takes the user experience to a whole new level, offering a range of preset EQs to suit various activities and preferences. From the Deep Relaxation mode for yoga and meditation sessions to the Bass Boost for parties, the app has something for everyone. Moreover, the PartyUp feature lets you pair multiple Ultimate Ears speakers together, amplifying the fun at parties.

In line with Logitech's mission to foster a sustainable future, the EPICBOOM is designed with environmental and social impacts in mind, right from the sourcing of raw materials to the product's end-of-life. The packaging material is sourced from FSC™-certified forests and other controlled sources, promoting responsible forest management globally. Furthermore, all Logitech products are certified carbon neutral, emphasizing the brand's dedication to reducing its carbon footprint.

Set to be available from September 25th, 2023, at a retail price of AUD $499.95 or NZD $599.90, the EPICBOOM can be purchased on the official website as well as from various retailers.