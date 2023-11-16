ESET consolidates consumer cybersecurity offerings with new HOME subscriptions

ESET has today announced the launch of a new and streamlined offering targeting consumers. Having spent over three decades in the market, ESET has made a strategic move to consolidate its expansive consumer product portfolio. Specifically, the company is introducing two novel subscription tiers designed with customer needs at the forefront, namely ESET HOME Security Essential and ESET HOME Security Premium. These tiers promise in-depth and dependable digital life protection bolstered with new features such as the Browser Privacy & Security extension.

The modified ESET HOME emerges as an all-inclusive security management platform supporting all mainstream operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. The platform grants users visibility into their home networks and connected smart devices.

Given the escalating demand for a single solution that facilitates intuitive use of these innovative features, ESET has enhanced ESET HOME. The President for Asia Pacific and Japan at ESET, Parvinder Walia, elaborated on the move, "Today's digital landscape has become increasingly sophisticated, with online threats, such as phishing and banking scams, frequently making headlines. At ESET, we are committed to empowering consumers to remain protected online. The new ESET HOME Security is powered by a combination of AI, human insight, and cloud protection, providing all-in-one security solutions that enable our users to safeguard themselves, their families, and their homes from various digital threats. This will enable them to connect, explore, shop, bank, and thrive in the digital space."

Research among ESET customers revealed that a vast majority identify as home admins, tech-savvy individuals responsible for the digital security of their households, who prefer not to spend an excessive amount of time managing ESET products. To cater to these customers, ESET has added new enhancements to ESET HOME. Now offering a thorough security management platform and user-friendly web portal and mobile app, it is seamlessly woven into the user experience. The platform permits easy management of devices, online purchases, subscription activation and renewal, downloading or upgrading security solutions, and the activation of potent features like the Password Manager.

To amplify user experience and simplify the platform's management, ESET has implemented various interface changes, including the incorporation of an Overall Protection Status. This allows users to assess the protection level of their household in a single glance. The status measures both the validity of the user's licenses and the security status of the devices linked to the account, dividing them into three categories: Protected, Attention Required, and Security Alert.

This launch also introduces new subscription tiers, namely ESET HOME Security Essential and ESET HOME Security Premium. These subscription tiers offer all-in-one protection catering to the complex requirements of individuals and their households with regards to digital life privacy and security. Subscriptions to ESET HOME Security are available on all major operating systems.

The entry-level tier, ESET HOME Security Essential, includes protection features like enhanced modern endpoint security, multilayered real-time protection, and extra tools that increase the user's capacity to guard against various threats. The middle tier, ESET HOME Security Premium, extends the feature set further by adding other security functionalities. ESET has also announced that the most advanced subscription tier, ESET HOME Security Ultimate, is set to be released in Q1 2024, and will come with brand-new features such as VPN.

A highlight of ESET HOME Security is its focus on device-tailored security solutions, offering an amalgamated suite of standalone device protection solutions tailored to meet the unique security needs of customers. The ESET HOME Security suite integrates solutions such as ESET Antivirus, ESET Mobile Security (EMS), Parental Control, and ESET Smart TV Security.