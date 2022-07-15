Everything we know so far about NBA 2K23

As excitement for the next iteration of 2K Games’ NBA basketball series builds, some new information on the upcoming game, NBA 2K23, has been released.

Phoenix Suns’ shooting guard, three-time NBA All-Star, and 2021-22 Kia All-NBA First Team selection, Devin Booker, is featured on this year’s NBA 2K23 Standard Edition and cross-gen NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition.

“It’s a dream come true to see myself on the cover of NBA 2K,” Devin Booker says.

“I’ve been a huge NBA 2K fan since I was a kid, and it’s surreal to finally join the exclusive club of basketball greats who’ve been cover athletes.

"I’m also honoured to share this year’s covers with the iconic Michael Jordan, who changed the game for all players who came after him, as well as two of the all-time WNBA GOAT’s, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make a huge impact on the game.”

The iconic Michael Jordan – a six-time NBA Champion and five-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time – appears on the NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition and the brand-new NBA 2K23 Championship Edition.

This year, NBA 2K23 will offer four editions of the game in an array of digital and physical formats: a Standard Edition, a cross-gen Digital Deluxe Edition, a Michael Jordan Edition, and an all-new, exclusive Championship Edition, which includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass.

The NBA 2K23 Standard Edition will be available for NZ$109.99 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, NZ$99.99 on Nintendo Switch and PC, and NZ$129.99 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Additionally, a special version of the Standard Edition, recognizing the cross-section of music and basketball culture, is planned for later this spring.

The NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition will be available for NZ$139.99 and grants players access to the Standard Edition across both generations of gaming within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles. This edition also features MyTEAM content, including 10K MyTEAM Points, ten MyTEAM tokens, 23 MyTEAM promo packs, cover star players: Sapphire Devin Booker and Ruby Michael Jordan, a Free Agent Option Pack, a Diamond Jordan shoe, and a Ruby Coach card pack. There’s also MyCAREER content, which includes MyCAREER skill boosts, Gatorade boosts, a 2-hour double XP coin, four MyCAREER t-Shirts, a Backpack, a custom design cover star skateboard, and arm sleeves.

The NBA 2K23 Michael Jordan Edition will be available for NZ$159.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This edition features 100K virtual currency in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content included in the Digital Deluxe Edition.

And finally, the brand-new NBA 2K23 Championship Edition will be available for NZ$249.99 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC and includes a 12-month subscription to NBA League Pass, 10% XP boost on MyTEAM season progression and a 10% XP boost on MyCAREER season progression, a 10% XP Boost on MyCAREER season progression, and an exclusive Michael Jordan-themed go-kart available at launch. This is in addition to the MyTEAM and MyCAREER content and the 100K virtual currency included in the Michael Jordan Edition.

“It was only fitting for Michael Jordan and Devin Booker to be the NBA 2K23 global cover stars,” NBA 2K global marketing strategy vice president Alfie Brody says.

“Michael established himself as one of the greatest athletes in history, and his generational impact on the game is remarkable. MJ’s accomplishments, along with Devin Booker’s young, yet already outstanding career, will continue to inspire basketball fans around the world for years to come.

"It also goes without saying that this year’s WNBA cover celebrates two of the most outstanding players in the league, Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, who continue to make their mark on basketball history.”

Dual-gen access is included for the NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition, the Michael Jordan Edition, and the Championship Edition for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This provides a version of the game on each console generation within the same console family.

All editions of NBA 2K23 will release worldwide on September 9.