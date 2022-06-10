FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Augmented Reality
Drones
Gaming
Review
Smartphone
Story image
Film review
Movies
Entertainment
Review
Jurassic World Dominion
Adventure

Film review: Jurassic World Dominion

By Zach Thompson
Yesterday

This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.

Jurassic World Dominion is the third in the series and centres around the aftermath of 2018’s Fallen Kingdom.

This new reality involves learning to live with something that threatens the safety and wellbeing of humanity, which came about as a result of the irresponsible actions of humans and has recently been let out into the broader population after humans tried and failed to keep it contained. Sound familiar?

Dominion sees the return of the two main characters in the new iteration of the franchise, Chris Pratt as Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, as well as recurring supporting cast members Justice Smith, Omar Sy and Isabella Sermon, and newcomer to the series, DeWanda Wise.

If, like me, you’re a die-hard fan of the 1993 classic, then the many subtle and not-so-subtle references (and believe me, there are MANY) won’t be lost on you.

But, if, like me, you’re a die-hard fan of the 1993 CLASSIC… you may also have extremely high expectations. After all, this one sees the return of Sam Neill’s paleontologist Dr Alan Grant, Laura Dern’s paleobotanist Dr Ellie Sattler and sarcastic chaotician Dr Ian Malcolm, played by the eminently cool and quirky Jeff Goldblum.

What I will say is that the film attempts to accomplish A LOT in its 147-minute runtime.

First off, much like any other franchise bringing back the big players, reacquainting audiences with characters they grew up with and establishing how these characters fit into the current story takes a bit of time.

I won’t spoil anything for you, but let’s just say the way Grant, Sattler and Malcolm live their lives now is relatively low-key compared to the perils they faced on that island 187 miles west of Costa Rica some three decades ago.

Then there’s the actual plot. In this case, it requires wrapping up the entire franchise in a way that leaves audiences satisfied but not ready for it to end before it does, which can be a difficult balance to strike.

While I can see that the film tries to give some heart and feeling to the action with its overall themes and message, to me, it feels at odds with what we’re seeing, and in some ways, I would’ve preferred if it just stuck to one genre or the other.

I also found that the pacing of the movie could be a bit chaotic in parts, with moments that felt quite slow or drawn out coupled with heavy, fast-paced action sequences. For me, jumping between these throughout the two and a half hours made the film feel somewhat rushed.

However, it still has plenty to enjoy, with lots of dinosaurs and some great quips from Goldblum that have you wondering if they were in the script or if he made them up on the day. And seeing the iconic trio back again and interacting with the newer characters is awesome.

When it comes to sound design, this is a movie that is made for the cinema. Hearing the roars all around you and the swells of Michael Giacchino’s score, with some of the classic John Williams theme thrown in, really provides an immersive experience and recaptures some of the magic of the original. 

As Ian Malcolm says in the original Jurassic Park, “Life… uh… finds a way.” And it certainly has.

With this film, the sixth and final chapter of the Jurassic Park saga, the franchise is always having new life breathed into it.

Seasoned fans and new recruits flock to these movies much like the herd of parasaurolophuses we see a horse-riding Owen Grady trying to round up near the beginning of the film.

Overall, the film is great fun, and it’s safe to say that if you like any or all of the following: dinosaurs, car chases, dinosaurs roaring, nostalgia, dinosaurs eating people, adventure, dinosaurs fighting other dinosaurs, action and giant insects - then you’re in for a treat.

Jurassic World Dominion is in cinemas now.

Related stories
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
Hands-on review: Morphée
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Hands-on review: MSI MPG Z690 Carbon WIFI motherboard
Top stories
Story image
Film review
Film review: Jurassic World Dominion
This movie is what happens when you cross a lot of hungry dinos with humanity trying desperately to redeem itself for a mistake, and boy does it try.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: EcoFlow River Pro Portable Power station
We get hands-on with an extremely versatile device that every remote worker or outdoor enthusiast should consider.
Story image
Linktree
Linktree Marketplace creates new commerce options for creators
Linktree has launched Linktree Marketplace, a new forum for users to discover all of Linktree's partners, Link Apps, and integrations in one place.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Morphée
Life in the twenty-first century has become a 24-hour affair. Morphée promises to help restore some balance to your life.
Story image
Chorus
Chorus and Nokia launches first trial of 25G PON broadband
Chorus and Nokia have announced the successful demonstration of 25 gigabit per second fibre (Gbps) broadband technology at the Chorus Fibre Lab in Auckland. 
Story image
Surveillance
i-PRO releases smallest AI-based surveillance camera on the market
The new i-PRO mini network camera is now available, with a pocket-sized form factor and full AI analytics functionality.
Story image
First Table
First Table set to revive restaurant commerce in NZ with platform launch
A new restaurant booking platform has launched in New Zealand, giving Kiwi diners the opportunity to save and book at a variety of restaurants around the country.
Story image
Sony
Sony expands X-Series portable speaker range with three new models
The company says the SRS-XG300, SRS-XE300 and SRS-XE200 all contain high-quality and powerful sound pressure due to X-Balanced Speaker Units.
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new iOS 16 features set to enhance sharing and communication
Apple has unveiled an all-new Lock Screen experience and new ways to share and communicate in iOS 16.
Story image
Apple
Apple brings redesigned MacBook Air and updated MacBook Pro to market
Apple has introduced a redesigned MacBook Air and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, both powered by the new M2 chip.
Story image
Apple
Apple’s watchOS 9 and its new features, including a medications app
The new watch0S 9 gives users more watch faces, an updated workout and sleep app and a brand new medications app.
Story image
Apple
Apple improves Mac operating system with latest offering
Apple has unveiled the latest version of its desktop operating system, macOS Ventura, providing users with tools for greater productivity.
Story image
Malware
Can SMEs run a hybrid work model securely in Aotearoa?
While the hybrid work model may have offered protection from COVID-19, have small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) remained as safe from outside threats?
Story image
InternetNZ
Govt must step up to police social media - InternetNZ boss
A technology industry leader is urging the government not to shy away from policing social media platforms in New Zealand.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Could New Zealanders initiate a cyber attack from within?
The threat landscape is significantly increasing worldwide, and the opportunities it presents are a growing concern in Aotearoa.
Story image
Wireless
ComCom finds NZ broadband compares well with Australia
A new report published by the Commerce Commission has found New Zealand's Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) compares well to Australia's National Broadband Network.
Story image
Digital Transformation
SAP partners with New Zealand Rugby for digital transformation
The multi-year partnership will see SAP advance NZR with its organisational operations, team performance, fan experience and sustainability goals.
Story image
Storage
Why how you store data could make or break your business
Data storage can often be a low priority but the consequences can be devastating. Why is this so important and what should NZ companies be thinking about?
Story image
Google
Google announces new version of Chromecast with remote features
Google has announced its newest version of Chromecast, featuring a variety of new features and a new look.
Story image
Phishing
WhatsApp and QR codes the next scam threat - report
KnowBe4 has warned it expects to see an increase in QR Codes and the WhatsApp chat platform being used for phishing and other scams. 
Story image
Mobility
Tyson Beckford partners with Element Case on new AppleWatch band
Celebrity Tyson Beckford has collaborated with STM Brands' Element Case brand to create a rugged new accessory.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces new developer tools and APIs for better app experiences
The new announcement encompasses new tools, technologies and APIs that the company says are designed to help developers create better and more involved experiences for their users.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua to map NZ's forest cover change
Microsoft and Manaaki Whenua Landcare Research, are teaming up to develop improved detection of land use and forest cover change in New Zealand.
Story image
Hisense
Hisense launches in New Zealand with new product range
Consumer electronics and home entertainment brand Hisense has launched in New Zealand, bringing its range of TVs, refrigeration, and laundry products to Kiwi customers.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft NZ and TupuToa to boost diversity in cybersecurity sector
Microsoft NZ has teamed up with TupuToa to co-develop a cyber security employment programme specifically aimed at creating more diversity in Aotearoa's cybersecurity sector.
Story image
TUANZ
TUANZ to address rural connectivity at 2022 symposium
TUANZ is hosting the Rural Connectivity Symposium for the first time in person since 2019, providing a forum to discuss the state of rural connectivity.
Story image
Sony
Sony launches LinkBuds S - the latest model in the series
Sony says the LinkBuds S will give users a unique sound experience through sensor and spatial sound technology, even in AR games.
Story image
Gaming
AMD introduces FSR 2.0 giving gaming GPUs a boost
Not only have AMD proudly announced their new line-up of Radeon RX 6000-series graphics cards, but the company has also unveiled the first games to support its FSR 2.0 technology.
Story image
Robotic Process Automation / RPA
Automated Guided Vehicles at seaports to grow 26% by 2027
ABI Research says the global use of Automated Guided Vehicles in seaports will exceed 150,000 deployments by 2027. Port authorities are also looking into 5G private networks.
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft launches the Surface Laptop Go 2 with new features
Microsoft has introduced the new Surface Laptop Go 2, adding to the company’s growing portfolio of Surface Laptop devices.
Story image
Wireless Nation
Wireless Nation, N4L provide 4G network to remote NZ schools
Wireless Nation and Network for Learning (N4L) have rolled out the Rural Connectivity Group’s (RCG) new 4G network to better connect three Chatham Islands schools.
Story image
Privacy Commissioner
Aotearoa gets a new Privacy Commissioner: Michael Webster replaces John Edwards
Michael Webster, who is currently the Secretary of the Cabinet, will step into the Privacy Commissioner role on 5 July 2022.
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils M2 with 50% more memory bandwidth than M1
Compared to M1, M2 has an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, a 40% faster Neural Engine, and delivers 50% more memory bandwidth and up to 24GB of fast unified memory.
Story image
Ransomware
Encryption: What it is, how it can help, and what to watch out for
When sending information on unprotected networks you leave your digital life, including bank and credit information, personally identifiable information and even social media login details, vulnerable to cybercriminals.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: WD_Black SN770 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital expands its WD_Black range of NVMe solid-state drives with the WD_Black SN770 Game Drive.
Story image
Digital Marketing
Getty Images delves into the world of NFTs with Candy Digital
Getty Images and Candy Digital, the next-generation digital collectible company, have announced a new multi-year partnership agreement.
Story image
Apple
Apple previews new features for users with disabilities
Apple says new software features that offer users with disabilities new tools for navigation, health and communication, are set to come out later this year.
Story image
PIJF
The path to bolstering supply chain security in New Zealand
A significant amount of today's business and leisure activity relies on IT supply chains. From complex international freight trades to local small business distribution channels, any supply chain that involves IT infrastructure serves as a crucial tool in our daily lives. 
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and HyperX Pulsefire XL Mat
With its lightweight Pulsefire Haste wireless mouse and RGB lit Pulsefire XL Mat, HyperX sets out to up your game and add a little colour to your desktop.
Story image
Dynabook
Dynabook refreshes Portégé X30L series with the Portégé X30L-K
The new model contains hybrid-architecture Intel 12th Gen Core P-Series 28W processor options, Wi-Fi 6E, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics.
Story image
Microsoft
Māori and cyber safety - Examining an unsafe online climate and the need for action
Government-funded and non for profit research have proven over the years that there is a significant online risk for many minority communities in Aotearoa, with Māori often being singled out as a particularly vulnerable group.
Story image
Skills shortage
Tech salaries increase as skills shortage inflates expectations
More technology professionals will receive a pay rise this coming financial year than last, with skills shortages creating a once-in-a-career market.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: The Quarry (PC)
On playing a bit of The Quarry, I began to understand why the game has got its own release rather than just being part of The Dark Pictures Anthology.
Story image
Wireless
WolfVision releases new Cynap Pure Mini screen sharing solution
WolfVision has launched the WolfVision Cynap Pure Mini, a new wireless screen sharing solution that looks to enable easier and more effective presentations.