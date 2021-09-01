Story image
Wearables
Fitbit
Health
Partnerships

Fitbit extends health partnership

By Shannon Williams, 01 Sep 2021

Fitbit and Diabetes New Zealand have announced an extension to their multi-year partnership, are five years of doing business together.

As a key partner to Diabetes NZ, Fitbit will continue to work with the organisation to drive awareness among Kiwis of how healthy lifestyle habits can help play a critical role in the prevention of type 2 diabetes and the management of all types of diabetes.

In New Zealand, close to five percent of the population has been diagnosed with diabetes (predominantly type 2 diabetes), according to the 2020 Social and Economic Cost of Type 2 Diabetes Report. 

According to the report, Type 2 diabetes is increasingly being diagnosed in young people and is related to obesity. It predicted that the number of people with type 2 diabetes in New Zealand will increase by 70-90 percent within 20 years unless urgent action is taken, suggesting that a focus on prevention is needed to manage New Zealand's largest and fastest growing health crisis, outside of the global pandemic.

"While the pandemic has clearly been top of mind for many of us, diabetes remains one of the most significant health issues that Asia and New Zealand face today, with an estimated 227 million people living with type II diabetes, half of which go undiagnosed," says Steve Morley, director of Fitbit Health Solutions International and APAC for Fitbit at Google.

"Wearables can help promote the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits, which in turn can have a positive effect on the prevention and management of type II diabetes."

An achievement of longstanding partnership is the annual Fitbit MoveMeant Challenge. The marquee event has seen influential Kiwis step up to the challenge, by participating in two weeks of healthy competition aiming to achieve the highest step count, all to raise awareness and funds for Diabetes NZ. 

Over the past five years the challenge has raised upwards of NZ$263,000 for the cause. Building on the success of previous years, the next Fitbit MoveMeant Challenge will kick off in March 2022.

The last MoveMeant Challenge in March 2020 saw participants enter a Level 4 lockdown on Day 1 of the challenge. Despite this, several high-profile participants, including household names such as Adam Blair, Erin Simpson and the late Sir Eion Edgar, kept up their steps and took part in socially distanced daily walks, raising awareness for the cause.

"We know a persons risk of progressing from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes can be roughly halved if they exercised more and take steps toward leading a healthy lifestyle, and that these changes can also help with the management of diabetes," says Heather Verry, chief executive at Diabetes NZ.

"Wearable brands, like Fitbit, can play an important role to actively encourage Kiwis to make that change."

Related stories
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance>>
TCL's NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses bring home theatre direct to your eyeballs>>
Global wearables market fuelled by smaller companies and new tech>>
Hands-on review: Fitbit Ace 3 - Fitbit’s newest fitness tracker for kids>>
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19>>
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Cybersecurity
COVID-19 lockdowns make New Zealand business sitting ducks for a cyberattack
“Lockdowns are hunting season for cyber criminals," according to a security expert.>>
Story image
Avast
New Zealanders are exposing themselves to cybercrime, study shows
According to Avast, many New Zealanders are exposing themselves to unnecessary online risks and cyber threats through careless digital practices.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review – Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut (PS5)
This is the definitive version of the game, and you must play it if you didn’t pick it up last year.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Employee experience critical in remote working environments - study
"The remote work trend has resulted in many positive benefits but still there are some challenges.">>
Story image
Samsung
Samsung reveals new lineup of next-gen foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new lineup of next-generation foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G and Galaxy Z Flip3 5G.>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Space Invaders Invincible (Switch)
Nintendo Switch players get to experience one of the most influential video game series in history with Space Invaders Invincible.>>
Story image
Funding
Kiwi student wellbeing company closes $1.8m funding round
"This round of funding positions us to expand our reach to more students and to equip more schools with the tools needed to move from intervention to prevention.">>
Story image
3D Printing
Konica Minolta launches Markforged 3D printers
Partnering with Markforged to make 3D printing accessible to customers in New Zealand is the next step for the business in growing its local presence.>>
Story image
Shipping
NZ Post, Aramex expect delays during alert level changes
NZ Post and Aramex are expecting major delays in their delivery times following the change in alert levels across the country from today.>>
Story image
Remote Working
Remote working: Business owners don't trust employees 
"It is concerning to see a lack of trust between business owners and their employees.">>
Story image
Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies announces monitors for the professional at home
"The relevance of portable displays and video conferencing is more evident than ever before.">>
Story image
Facebook
Facebook joins the ID2020 Alliance
The initiative aims to ensure technologies are designed and implemented in ways that are privacy-protecting, user-controlled, equitable, and interoperable.>>
Story image
Digital Technology
Huge uptake in digital mental health services during lockdown - NZHIT
Kiwis are increasingly turning to online mental health services for support as they grapple with the uncertainty brought on by the lockdown.>>
Story image
Game review
Game Review: Psychonauts 2 (Xbox One/Xbox Series X/PC)
Psychonauts 2 offers some old-school platforming with a very polished and stylish aesthetic that makes the game one of the most unique-looking games I’ve played in a while.>>
Story image
COVID-19 vaccine
Surge in fake COVID-19 vaccine certificates on darknet following delta outbreak
"The broader market surge is fuelled by the rapidly spreading Delta variant and the stemming urgency for everyone to become vaccinated.">>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
Artificial intelligence firm Ambit begins investment round>>
Story image
Artificial Intelligence / AI
New artificial intelligence application attracts 100 investors in first week of launch>>
Story image
Microsoft
Hackers target Microsoft email server vulnerabilities >>
Story image
Trade Me
Trade Me hands less customer info over to authorities according to Transparency Report>>
Story image
MYOB
University of Auckland students win trans-Tasman IT Challenge>>
Story image
Voyager
New Zealand IT wholesaler finds success with lasting partnership>>
Story image
Ransomware
71 billion ransomware attacks on remote access - ESET>>
Story image
Whatsapp
Kaspersky uncovers malicious version of Whatsapp mod>>
Story image
Telecommunications
Commerce Commission releases draft report on telco dispute scheme>>
Story image
Renewable energy
Contact & Simply Energy to provide renewable power generation for Clyde data centre>>
Story image
Salesforce
Salesforce misconfiguration exposes sensitive data, warns Varonis>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G>>
Story image
Health
Fitbit extends health partnership >>
Story image
Chromebook
HP unveils new range of Chrome OS-powered devices>>
Story image
Headset
Poly releases wireless headset for hybrid workers with 50m roaming capability>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Com Com to head to court on Google Ads price fixing>>
Story image
Telecommunications
The Commerce Commission warns telcos over unclear marketing>>
Story image
Internet of Things
Rise of the machines: Security risks of connected devices during COVID  >>
More stories