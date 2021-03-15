Fitbit's Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving

Fitbit has released the third generation of its Ace activity tracker for children, the Fitbit Ace 3.

The tracker features more animated clock faces and accessories, in addition to popular features like step counts (at least 250 every hour, however, this number is customisable during school hours).

Other features include daily active minutes, as well as bedtime reminders, a timer and stopwatch, and more. Children can also participate in Family Face Off challenges, and celebrate milestones with virtual badges and trophies.

The Nib Parenting 2020 Survey found that 87% of New Zealand parents are concerned about the amount of time children are spending in front of a screen. Fitbit is challenging parents and children to be more active and to build healthy habits.

Parents can set up a family Fitbit account to ensure their child’s privacy is protected (Fitbit recommends this for all children aged 12 and under). Parents can also access Parent View, which shows their child’s activity, manage their child’s app experience, and approve friend requests.

Children can access Kid View, which shows data like activity and sleep statistics, friends, clock faces, badges, and avatars.

A Fitbit family account can also enable families to pair the Ace 3 with both Android and iOS devices, so kids with smartphones can receive call notifications from family and friends.

“As families continue to navigate remote learning and social distancing guidelines, it is a constant challenge to keep kids moving, motivated and happy, while trying to balance the time they spend on screens for school as well as free time,” says Fitbit VP, GM and cofounder James Park.

“We’ve infused Ace 3 with experiences that bring more fun into kids’ day-to-day lives to help them, and their parents, reconnect with the joy of movement, helping to instil important, foundational healthy habits that can last a lifetime.”

New clock faces include a bunny, cat, martian, and spaceship, alongside 20 other clock faces.

A swimproof design means that the Ace 3 is water resistant up to 50 metres. Battery life can last up to eight days, depending on how the device is used.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is available today for $199.95 at retailers including Fitbit’s website, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, and Noel Leeming.

The Ace 3 comes in Black with a Sport Red clasp or Cosmic Blue with an Astro Green clasp. Soon-to-be released accessories include a Minions embossed silicone accessory band for $44.95.