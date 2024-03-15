Flicks & Prime Video embark on year-long premium content partnership

Flicks, the leading movie, cinema, and streaming guide under the Vista Group, is thrilled to announce a new year-long Premium Content Partnership with global streaming service, Prime Video, beginning from 1st March, 2024.

This partnership is set to capitalise on Flicks' position as a leading authority on films and TV shows, aiming to spotlight the extensive catalogue of content available on Prime Video. Serving as an influential platform in the entertainment sector, Flicks' partnership with Prime Video is another step towards providing comprehensive, top-notch entertainment options for audiences.

Expressing her delight over this partnership, Sarah Moore, Client Director at Rufus powered by Initiative, stated: “The Flicks offering encompasses everything there is to love about entertainment and we’re excited to be able to work with an established New Zealand platform to showcase the Prime Video content library. We’re here to help Kiwis to find their perfect streaming content niche and are pleased to have found the perfect place to do it.”

As a result of this collaboration, the Prime Video brand and its content will gain superior visibility across Flicks' website and app. A bespoke hub exclusively for Prime Video content will be launched by Flicks, alongside regular editorial coverage and monthly high-impact ad campaigns, creating a buzz for Prime Video and its offerings.

“We’re thrilled to have Prime Video onboard. Their exceptional content library aligns with our mission to provide the best entertainment recommendations and content for our audience,” noted Dan Michelle, Commercial Director at Flicks. “This strategic collaboration is set to elevate the streaming experience for our users, and further position Prime Video as a must-have service for Kiwi streamers.”

Since its launch in 2005, Flicks has marked its presence not only in New Zealand but also in Australia and the UK. It reaches over 22.5 million unique users globally every year, providing them with cinema listings, streaming guides, reviews, and topical and engaging editorial content. This service aids the decision of choosing what to watch and where to watch it.

While Prime Video’s international reach ensures its relevance across Flicks' territories worldwide, this partnership primarily aims at gratifying Kiwi content consumers. Both Flicks and Prime Video are constantly striving to make the viewer’s experience more entertaining and personalised, and this alliance promises a step forward in that direction.