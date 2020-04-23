f5-nz logo
Four game publishers exit NVIDIA's GeForce NOW

23 Apr 2020
Sara Barker
Major game publishers including the likes of Warner Brothers Interactive Entertainment, XBOX Game Studios, Codemasters, and Klei Entertainment will be pulling their games from NVIDIA’s new GeForce NOW game library this week.

While NVIDIA didn’t explicitly explain why the publishers will be pulling their games from the service, the company hopes the publishers will return ‘in the future’.

Other publishers and developers including Bandai Namco, Bungie, Epic, and Ubisoft will stick around though, as they ‘commit’ to streaming their games on the GeForce NOW Platform, according to NVIDIA’s Phil Eisler.

GeForce NOW has been undergoing an extended trial period, which allowed publishers and developers to understand how the cloud service could work (or not work) for them. 

NVIDIA wants to bring more than 1500 games to the platform, and Eisler says that the majority are supportive of the platform – in his words, 30 of the 40 most played on Steam are already available as a streaming service on GeForce NOW.

However because the platform is still in development, NVIDIA will be adding and removing games until the end of May.

Ubisoft is one of the major publishers getting behind GeForce Now – the company is adding the Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry series, as well as several Tom Clancy games, Watch Dogs, and For Honor.

“Ubisoft fully supports NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW with complete access to our PC games from the Ubisoft Store or any supported game stores,” says Ubisoft’s senior vice president of partnerships, Chris Early.

“We believe it’s a leading-edge service that gives current and new PC players a high-end experience with more choice in how and where they play their favourite games.”

NVIDIA says that some of the most popular games on GeForce NOW at the moment include Destiny 2, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Hearts of Iron IV, Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, Rust, Warframe and Wolcen: Lords of Mayhem.

Spokespeople from both Bandai Namco and Bungie have also expressed their support.

“We’re already seeing a lot of our existing players take advantage of GeForce NOW to stream Destiny 2 so they can play anytime, anywhere with their friends,” says Bungie director of product management said Gary Clay.

“With Destiny 2 now free to play, we’re excited to partner with NVIDIA to introduce even more players — even those who previously couldn’t hit min spec — to our growing community of Guardians.”

Bandai Namco executive producer Katsuhiro Harada adds that the service is a great way for gamers to try upcoming games – and for existing players to keep on playing.

Read more about GeForce NOW and why it’s not available in Asia Pacific yet here.

Story image
Sony unveils newest additions to wireless headphone range
The range includes new over-ear and wireless earbuds for the discerning audiophile.More
Story image
Latest Ford and Volkswagen smart cars pose 'serious' privacy and security risk
A consumer goods testing company says its testing of both the latest Ford Focus and Volkswagen Polo indicated the new technology offered in the cars renders users vulnerable to security and privacy breaches.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Amazon Echo Show 8
Amazon’s digital assistant, Alexa, takes up residence in the Echo Show 8.More
Story image
OPPO spearheads 5G with video calls over new network
The Chinese vendor has partnered with Ericsson and MediaTek to conduct voice and video calls entirely over a 5G connection.More
Story image
Fitbit's Charge 4 features inbuilt GPS and Fitbit Pay
Fitbit’s renowned Charge fitness tracker is welcoming the fourth iteration to its product line – the Charge 4.More
Story image
Apple announces new iPhone SE, the 'most affordable' iPhone yet
Apple says the new offering is the company's most affordable iPhone to date.More
