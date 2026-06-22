Fujifilm reopens GFX Challenge Grant for Australia

Fujifilm has reopened its GFX Challenge Grant Program for 2026 in Australia and New Zealand, offering almost AUD $145,000 in grants.

Now in its sixth year, the programme is aimed at photographers, filmmakers and other content creators seeking support for project ideas. Five global winners will each receive AUD $15,000, while 10 regional winners will receive more than AUD $7,000 each.

Recipients will also receive temporary access to Fujifilm GFX camera equipment and mentoring from company specialists during their projects. Winning work will be featured on Fujifilm's website, giving successful applicants an international showcase.

The grant returns as many creators continue to face commercial pressure. Fujifilm cited its 2026 Forecast Trends Report, which found that 17% of Australian content creators are currently earning income from their work.

Against that backdrop, grant funding and access to equipment have become more significant for early-stage practitioners, particularly those working on self-initiated documentary, photographic or video projects. The programme is open to amateur and professional photographers and videographers in Australia and New Zealand.

Past winner

Fujifilm highlighted the experience of Tania Malkin, who won a regional grant in 2022 and later worked with the company on multiple projects.

"Receiving the Fujifilm GFX Challenge grant enabled me to utilise exceptional equipment for my creative project, 'Ebb and Flow', connected me with the incredible Fujifilm team, and provided the financial support needed to bring the project to life. Don't miss this opportunity to turn your creative idea into reality," said Tania Malkin, photographer and 2022 winner of the regional grant award.

The judging process will include local assessment as part of the wider international challenge. Andrew Hall, a Fujifilm Australia X-Photographer and local judge for this year's programme, said the panel would focus on ideas and storytelling rather than technical polish alone.

"As a photographer, I tend to lean towards the storytelling aspect of a project. A subject that is emotive, uplifting or challenges the way we see the world will always resonate," said Andrew Hall, Fujifilm Australia X-Photographer and local judge for this year's GFX Challenge.

"Technical excellence is also important. However, all successful applicants will receive mentoring support from Fujifilm throughout the program. We invite photographers and videographers of all experience levels to apply," Hall said.

"Ultimately, we're looking for strong ideas, a clear vision and projects that have the potential to create meaningful and compelling visual stories," he said.

Selection process

Under the process, Fujifilm will review submissions and select 15 project proposals from each geographical region for a second round. Candidates who progress will be interviewed before final global and regional recipients are chosen.

Prizes in both award tiers include use of a Fujifilm GFX system camera body, a Fujifilm GFX ETERNA 55 and two Fujinon GF lenses for the duration of the project, alongside mentoring and technical assistance from Fujifilm technicians and product experts.

Shaun Mah, general manager, Electronic Imaging & Optical Devices Division at Fujifilm Australia, said the programme formed part of the company's support for emerging image-makers.

"For six years, Fujifilm's GFX Challenge has helped emerging photographers and filmmakers transform ideas into meaningful creative projects. We're proud to continue supporting the next generation of visual storytellers with the funding, mentorship and tools they need to bring ambitious concepts to life," said Shaun Mah, general manager, Electronic Imaging & Optical Devices Division, Fujifilm Australia.

"Each year we're inspired by the originality, passion and creativity of the submissions, and we look forward to seeing what this year's applicants create," Mah said.

Applicants are advised to submit projects that can be completed within the programme timeline and to avoid concepts that depend heavily on uncertain factors such as rare wildlife sightings or weather conditions. Hall also urged entrants to explain clearly how the chosen equipment would support their work and to include examples from previous projects in their application.

The challenge has become one of Fujifilm's more visible creator-support initiatives in the region, combining direct cash grants with access to equipment that might otherwise be out of reach for independent practitioners. The maximum individual award available under the scheme is AUD $15,000.