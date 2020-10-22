Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital

Nioh 2 came out earlier this year and it is a decent follow up to the 2017 original. Much like the original game, Nioh 2 keeps the content rolling with its second DLC pack released for this year.

FutureFive NZ already reviewed the first DLC called The Tengu’s Disciple. Despite its short length, the DLC still offered a tough challenge for fans.

It’s worth mentioning you need to be over level 130 or more in order to successfully complete this DLC. If you are under levelled, you are unlikely to be able to finish the challenges that await you!

With that said, Team Ninja has now released a new DLC for Nioh 2 called Darkness in the Capital. This DLC is slightly longer offering three main story missions and 10 new missions overall. Not to mention it comes with a lot more boss fights for you to endure too.

The story of Darkness in the Capital is fairly simple as your character is going back in time again. The main protagonist is travelling through time in order to learn more about a sword called the Sohayamaru.

The three main levels offer several new enemies for you to fight, plus the boss fights can be very challenging. The three new main story bosses is a woman named Minamoto no Yorimitsu, a man spider called Tsuchigumo and the last boss is the Lightning God of Yomi.

Most of the boss fights were pretty easy because I was way above the recommended level. The only boss that gave me a lot of trouble is the aforementioned Lightning God of Yomi. This boss loved to spam lightning attacks and it was a nightmare to fight.

After a while though, I learned the patterns of the boss and defeated them. All you need to do is adjust your talismans and learn how to attack them without getting hit too many times.

Aside from challenging boss fights, there are new enemy types that litter the levels of this DLC too. One enemy type is the Yasha Lady, but the one that gave me nightmares is called the Oboroguruma. This has a huge ugly head that swallows you and has a wagon attached to it. I have to say, it’s one of the scariest looking enemies I have never faced in a video game!

Once you finish the main story, there are seven more side missions you can sink your teeth into. One of the best side missions is giving you the chance to fight a ninja named Ren Hayabusa. This character is the ancestor of Ryu Hayabusa from the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden game series.

When you defeat Ren Hayabusa, you’re able to get his armour sets for you to wear. Another new thing you can get from the DLC is a weapon called Fists/Claws. It’s pretty much a weapon used for brawling enemies.

Overall, Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital is a fun addition to an already lengthy game. Sure the main missions can be on the short side, but it’s still fun to play. I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden.