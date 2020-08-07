Game DLC review – Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple

Developer Team Ninja’s Nioh had a lot of fun DLC packs that were released in 2017 to further the story of the game. Well, the developer is at it again offering even more content for fans that may have already finished the main story of this year’s Nioh 2.

I do have to note here that you should only buy and play the new DLC called ‘The Tengu’s Disciple’ if you have already finished the main story in Nioh 2. This is because the stages in the game require you to be around level 120 and above! If you under-levelled, there’s no chance you can complete the DLC.

The Tengu’s Disciple DLC is a side story set after the events of the main game. Your main character is transported back in time to meet and fight with the characters of Benkei the Monk and even Minamoto no Yoshitsune.

Even though Team Ninja advertises that the DLC has 10 missions in total, only two of them are main story DLC. The other eight missions are side-missions or boss fights that are pretty short and don’t have a storyline of their own.

In the first mission of the DLC, you are set in a level that is full of sunken ships. I found trekking this mission to be quite annoying because I kept falling into the water. Your character cannot swim in Nioh 2, so I managed to die more times falling down rather than getting killed by enemies and bosses.

Killing the enemies was quite easy for me though because my current level in the game is over 230. None of the enemies had a chance to even scratch me because my level was well above the recommended level.

The first boss is pretty much an homage to the Umi-bozu boss from the first game. He pretty much has the same attack patterns so it was pretty easy for me to defeat him.

As for the second mission, this takes place in a cool looking bamboo forest. However, the first part of the second level was a little frustrating. This was because I was lost inside a mine shaft and it was hard knowing where to go.

As for the end boss, you have to face Minamoto no Yoshitsune himself. While this boss was harder than the first one, it didn’t take me too long to understand his pattern and finish him off.

I will say that the new enemies in the DLC freaked me out though. One new enemy type is a very ugly looking crab that has a moustache for some reason! I laughed the first time I saw them, but they’re freaky to look at after a while.

Another enemy type is a pink blob that can swallow the main character whole like Nintendo’s Kirby. If you know what a blobfish looks like, this enemy is an even bigger and uglier version of that!

There is also a new weapon for you to attain called the Splitstaff. Admittedly, I didn’t even use the Splitstaff during my playthrough because my Kusarigama did more than enough damage to both the enemies and boss fights.

Due to my high level, I thought the DLC felt quite short. It didn’t take too long to finish the two main missions, and the side stories were even shorter than that. However, it will take you much longer if your main level isn’t high enough.

Nioh 2: The Tengu’s Disciple is a component DLC release that will appeal to hardcore fans of the game. It might not offer too much content, but it’s still fun to play through thanks to the game’s excellent combat mechanics.

If you want to buy the DLC, it’s currently $15.95 on the New Zealand PlayStation Store. Alternatively, you can buy the $39.95 Season Pass that gives you access to more future DLC too.