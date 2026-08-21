Game preview: Marvel's Wolverine (PS5)

Insomniac Games already has a strong relationship with Marvel, having collaborated on three excellent Spider-Man games. Not only could you play as Peter Parker, but Miles Morales was playable, too.

While gamers have to wait a bit longer for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, comic book fans are still in for a treat this 2026 because Marvel's Wolverine is released next month. Wolverine is arguably the most popular X-Men character of all time, so of course he gets his own game.

Marvel's Wolverine is a different beast of its own because it is not based on any previous comic book or movie. This is Insomniac Games' own unique take on the character because it's an original story.

Since this is a preview, I won't dive into heavy spoilers, but I will tell you what sets the scene in the first level. Basically, Wolverine teams up with Mystique and Sabretooth to infiltrate the base of Bolivar Trask.

People may know Bolivar Trask as the creator of the deadly Sentinels and a man who seems to have an intense hatred for all things mutants. The reason the trio is storming Trask's base is to save an imprisoned Dr. Nathaniel Essex.

What I like most about Marvel's Wolverine so far is that the game makes heavy use of the character's unique abilities. Of course, his adamantium claws are his main weapon, and the combat feels satisfying when he's slicing his enemies.

Unlike the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Wolverine does not have a no-kill rule, so gamers will see lots of bloodshed. You can attack with his claws using the square and triangle buttons, and he can also parry attacks from some enemies.

Wolverine isn't just a killing machine, because he also has the skills and instincts of a wild animal. Although he cannot fly or stick to walls, he can use his claws to traverse on top of trees and cliffs to get on higher ground.

Wolverine also has the ability to track enemies by their scent because he has a powerful nose like a dog. This skill becomes really helpful when a friend of his is kidnapped, and he follows a ninja across the city streets and rooftops.

If you don't feel like killing enemies head-on, there are some optional stealth sections where you can claw bad guys from behind. You don't have to play stealth-based on the levels I played so far, but you can use it to diversify the gameplay.

Since this is a video game, Marvel's Wolverine does not make Logan nearly invincible like he is in the comics. He can die in this game if he's too overwhelmed, but his health replenishes after each battle while he's resting.

The only boss battle I encountered in this preview build of the game was Wolverine facing a huge Sentinel. I have to say, the battle is a bit cliché because the Sentinel conveniently lays his hand on the ground for a few seconds so Wolverine can attack it. I'm hoping there are much better boss battles to see in the full game.

It's also worth mentioning Marvel's Wolverine has linear levels compared to the open-world design of Marvel's Spider-Man. This may put a smile on your face if you like more linear games that concentrate more on action than exploration and fetch quests.

From what I have played so far, Marvel's Wolverine is looking like a great game that still has Insomniac Games' iconic style of gameplay and emotional storytelling. The game will be released worldwide on September 15, 2026, and is a PS5 exclusive. Check back with us in a few weeks for our full review of the game!