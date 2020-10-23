f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)

23 Oct 2020
Darren Price
Share:

Ensemble Studios’ classic real-time strategy (RTS) game returns with fresh visuals as Age of Empires III Definitive Edition.

The last of the series, Age of Empires III wasn’t a game that I played much back in the day. For me, it was Age of Empires II that was my particular favourite. 

This third outing, taking the series into the colonial period, whilst a leap forward visually, seemed overly contrived compared to its forebears.

With this remaster, would I still feel the same some fifteen years later? 

Microsoft’s Age of Empires games had a sense of purity that is somewhat lost in more modern real-time strategy games. While the gameplay depth was there, the games were easy to pick up. For me, they represent the archetypal definition of a real-time strategy game. 

Age of Empires III retained much of the gameplay from the previous games. The original game made the jump from isometric 2D sprites to 3D graphics, something that we expect these days. The other significant change is the ability to ship goods and personnel from your home city.

Age of Empires III Definitive Edition takes the original game, the pinnacle of the series, and the two expansions, The Warchiefs and The Asian Dynasty, and gives it a 4K graphical makeover. This polish is just what it needs for introduction to a new audience, with higher visual expectations, as well as veterans that remember the game through the haze of nostalgia. The result is a game that feels fresh and new, whilst ever so slightly retro. 

The gameplay is almost simplistic by modern standards. This likely because every other RTS borrows and builds upon mechanics introduced by Age of Empires.

The basic idea is that players start with a town centre from which they train settlers. The settlers then gather three materials: wood, food, coins (via mining). The settlers can then build barracks, marketplaces, fortifications etc.

Barracks and stables can be used to train soldiers and cavalry. Everything costs in materials. The population is limited by the number of houses that have been built.

When a player meets the required quantities of material, the town centre can be upgraded to a new era, unlocking new technology. The game requires a good balance of resource collection, defence, upgrading and diplomacy with the neighbours.

There are quite a few ways to play Age of Empires III Definitive Edition. Players can enjoy one of the campaigns, partake in a multiplayer match, fight in a historical battle, set up a custom skirmish or try their hands at one of the Art of War challenges. Players can even use the editor to create their own scenarios.

The game has three campaigns. The original campaign - Blood, Ice and Steel - has players journeying to the new world. The campaign from the first expansion - Warchiefs, Fire and Shadow - focuses on native American. The third campaign - The Asian Dynasties - is from the second expansion and takes the action to Asia. 

All the campaigns feature exciting stories and unique mission-based objectives on top of the resource management and warfare elements. 

There are also a series of historical battles, new for the definitive edition. They are unlocked sequentially offering objective-based scenarios.

The skirmish mode allows players to engage in a free-for-all match with other factions across a multitude of maps for small areas to massive areas and even maps focusing on naval activities. Whilst this is single-player, there is a multiplayer mode that allows the same thing either online or via LAN.

The game is very easy to pick up, but it does help new players get to grips with the gameplay. There are dedicated tutorials, but I found the Art of War mode with its short challenge the most fun way to get my head back around the mechanics.

Age of Empires III is packed with content. And, if you think you’ve done it all, there’s even an editor to create your own scenarios. 

Age of Empires II Definitive Edition allows players to visit (or revisit) a time when gameplay was more important than flashy visuals. As an RTS, many may find it a bit simplistic. But that is part of its charm. The polished, well-balanced gameplay is fun from the very start, and watching your settlements grow is rewarding. 

With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.

Verdict: 9/10
Related stories:
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Dig deeper:
Game review Review Age of Empires
Story image
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
If there's one thing that Apple does well, it's making its users familiar with its family of products through repetition. iPad 8 is familiar - but its features back it up.More
Story image
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Story image
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
Dark web monitoring and how it can help protect online identities
As many as 1 in 6 New Zealanders have been a victim of identity theft, and the consequences can be disastrous - and it may lead to more than just financial loss.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
If there's one thing that Apple does well, it's making its users familiar with its family of products through repetition. iPad 8 is familiar - but its features back it up.More
Story image
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Story image
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
Dark web monitoring and how it can help protect online identities
As many as 1 in 6 New Zealanders have been a victim of identity theft, and the consequences can be disastrous - and it may lead to more than just financial loss.More
Story image
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
Story image
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Story image
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
American football fans get their annual fix of gridiron action with this year’s Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Story image
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Nuki is a great solution for anyone that is interested in smart home automation or for anyone who simply lose/misplaces their keys.More
Story image
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Story image
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
Story image
Microsoft takes legal action to disrupt botnet and combat ransomware
Microsoft has announced it took action to disrupt a botnet, Trickbot, one of the world's most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of malware and ransomware.More
Story image
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Story image
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
Story image
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Story image
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Story image
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Story image
Plant a tree, save the planet: The Kiwis taking tech to the forest
“We're all in this together and share the same future on this planet. We've designed the app so that anyone anywhere can do their part in protecting our earth."More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland and offers a glimpse into the future of smart cities with Auckland Transport.More
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
The most popular usernames of all time revealed
Interestingly, usernames one would think might be quite common, such as admin or user, did not make the list of the 200 most popular usernames.More
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
It was so comfortable that I took to wearing them even when not listening to anything.More
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
There’s something ever so counter-intuitive in typing all your intimate personal details into a website, just to see if any of your details that you’ve typed in on other websites have been compromised.More
Hands-on review: Vivo X50 Pro 5G
I’m already convinced that I want to be the next stellar movie director to come out of New Zealand when I grow up. More
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.More
Game review: Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/PSVR/PC/VR)
Is the force with EA Games' Star Wars Squadrons? We find out.More
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.More
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
UPDATED: Election 2020 - Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
More stories