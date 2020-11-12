f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)

12 Nov 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

When the PS4 console launched in 2013, the only exclusives it came with were Killzone: Shadow Fall, Knack and Resogun. While some of those games were enjoyable, none of them were offered for free when you bought the console. 

Nintendo offered Wii Sports for its Nintendo Wii system and a lot of people loved having a free game. Well, a free game is now being offered to anyone that buys a PS5 console at launch. This is because Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. 

When I played Astro’s Playroom’s demo a few weeks ago, I thought it was a nice introduction to the PS5 console. Not only does the game look very pretty with its bright colours and bubbly looking characters, but it also makes full use of the newly made DualSense controller. 

While the DualShock 4 controller was innovative for its time, Sony has pretty much upped the ante with the DualSense controller. Playing Astro’s Playroom will give you a good idea of all of the functions that you can do with the new controller. 

The controller has new vibrations built-in as well as a microphone that you can use. It also has adaptive triggers that change its feel when you use them. It’s hard to explain in full detail, but it’s something that you will have to experience for yourself to fully appreciate it. 

Much like the DualShock 4, the DualSense has a gyroscope inside that allows you to do motion controls. Motion controls are important in this game as you will need it to position the Astrobot through some tricky obstacles that stand in his way. 

The little Astrobot also has standard platform game skills like a jump button as well as an attack button. He can glide for a few seconds using his jetpack, plus he’s pretty efficient using his fists as he can punch enemies with ease. 

In terms of what you have to do in Astro’s Playroom, the game pays homage to the rich history of the PlayStation brand. In this game, you have to collect a PSOne, PS2, PS3 and PS4 console to display in the PlayStation room. There are other products you can collect too, but I won’t spoil the fun here. 

Each of the previous consoles is hidden in four different levels and the Astrobot has to navigate his way through each stage to find them. It won’t be an easy journey for the character because enemies and other obstacles stand in his way. Luckily he has all the functions for the DualSense controller to help him through his long adventure. 

Astro’s Playroom may look like a game made for kids, but looks can be deceiving. There are some tough challenges that await you as this game is no walk in the park. Thankfully, the game has numerous checkpoints so you don’t have to repeat numerous sections too many times if you die. 

I don’t want to spoil too many details, but the game does end with an epic final boss. If you played on the original PSOne back in the ‘90s, you may even remember the character that you have to face! All I’m going to say is that this boss is large and very deadly. 

Graphically, this game looks great as all the levels are full of bright colours. I remember my Mum playing the game for a short while and she really loved the beach level. It was also cool to see that the Astrobot is even able to swim in this game!

The only real downside to Astro’s Playroom is the fact that the game is quite short. I managed to finish the game in only three hours. However, you can replay the levels more than once in order to collect more coins to earn more PlayStation goodies. 

Anyway, Astro’s Playroom is a fun game that is worth playing when you get your PS5. Not only does it make great use of the DualSense controller, it’s a downright fun platform game in its own right. 

Verdict: 8.0/10

Related stories:
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
Xbox Series X unboxing
Dig deeper:
PlayStation 5 Console Gaming Game review
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Story image
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
Story image
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Story image
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
Story image
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Story image
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Xbox Series X unboxing
Whilst I still can’t tell you much about Microsoft’s new console, I can show you what the box looks like and what is inside.More
Story image
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Story image
Researchers create algorithm to uncover deepfakes
The researchers have trained machine learning algorithms to detect deepfake videos based on the dissimilarity in patterns between the audio and visual cues. More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
EPOS’s GSX 1200 Pro provides gamers with a switchable headset/speaker audio amplifier and linked chatting for LAN gaming.More
Story image
Chorus launches Hyperfibre across New Zealand
Hyperfibre will be available to more than three million people across New Zealand.More
Story image
Commerce Commission moves to address rising telecommunications sector complaints 
The Commerce Commission is asking for views on what telecommunications providers could be doing better to address increasing complaints about the sector.  More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds
These were the first earbuds I had ever tried (I prefer over-ear headphones), but after a couple of weeks using them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked them. So how did they hold up generally?More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Story image
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
More stories