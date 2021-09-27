Story image
Game review
Review
Hideo Kojima

Game review: Death Stranding Director’s Cut (PS5)

By Damian Seeto, Today

Since game creator Hideo Kojima got fired from Konami, many people were anxious to see what the Metal Gear Solid inventor would work on next. The famous developer then released his new project called Death Stranding for the PS4 console in late 2019. 

Death Stranding was a very unique experience because the game wasn’t a normal action-adventure title like the Metal Gear Solid series. Instead, you played as Sam Porter Bridges (Norman Reedus) as he trekked through the treacherous terrain to deliver lots of packages. 

If you want to read my original review of Death Stranding, you can do so now by clicking here. I talk more about the story and the main game in the previous review. This review is about the new features that have been added to this PS5 Director’s Cut. 

Anyway, when the original game was released, it was met with a very polarizing reception from some gamers that played it. One of the main criticisms about the game was the lack of action set pieces. I played 37 hours of the main game, and most of the time, I was walking from point A to point B. 

Well, this PS5 Director’s Cut adds a few new features that make the game a little bit more enjoyable than the original version from two years ago. The biggest difference that most people might notice at first glance is the improved visuals on PS5. 

Death Stranding on PS4 already looked like a pretty game thanks to its photorealistic backgrounds and detailed character models. This PS5 version looks even better as you can now run the game at 60fps. Playing at 60fps makes the gameplay look much smoother than before. You must play this game on a 4K TV to see its true brilliance. 

The main game can be somewhat boring sometimes, thanks to the action scenes being too few and far between. Sam Porter Bridges can now do many ‘Drills’ that test your combat skills to combat the lack of action. 

The ‘Drills’ are similar to the VR missions from Metal Gear Solid where you have to take out all of the enemies before you can reach the end goal. In some of the missions, you have to defeat all MULEs, Terrorists or even BTs. You do have a combination of weapons to get through all of these drills. 

You can even participate in Ranked Drills that allow you to compete against other players from around the world. The faster you complete the Drills, the higher your rank will be. The Drills actually provide more action than the base game itself, in my opinion!

One cool thing about this Director’s Cut is some new equipment. A new weapon that people will love is the Maser Gun. This looks and performs like a Ghostbuster gun as a beam of electricity shoots out to incapacitate enemies. It’s really fun, although you need to do some missions before you can unlock it. 

Another new thing you can do in Death Stranding Director’s Cut is build your own race track. If you get the right materials, you can go to the special area to race with the game’s motorcycles and cars on the race track. Although you don’t compete with other physical racers, you are racing against the clock to get the best times. Much like the Drills, there are Ranked Races to compete in, so you can see how fast you are against people worldwide. 

A new feature that will be helpful for the main game/missions is that you can now construct a companion called the ‘Buddy Bot’. This ‘Buddy Bot’ can follow Sam mostly everywhere on the map and can carry heavy cargo. It’s really helpful to have the robot around, although it cannot accompany Sam up steep hills and other treacherous terrain. That being said, it made some of the delivery missions much easier this time around. 

Sadly, I don’t think the Director’s Cut offers too many relevant story missions this time around. The only story missions I discovered involved a new area called the ‘Ruined Factory’. There are some enemies to take out in this area, although the missions themselves are pretty short and only ends with only a few new cutscenes. For a game called the ‘Director’s Cut’, I would have thought more relevant missions would have been added. I was a little disappointed that I could finish the extra missions in such a short amount of time. 

I also disliked the complicated way you had to transfer the PS4 save data to the PS5 game. You need to play Death Stranding on PS4 and make sure you don’t have any active missions under your belt. It took me a while to complete the missions in the PS4 version before I could transfer the save data. It would have been less complicated if it was like Ghost of Tsushima, where you could transfer data using the cloud. 

Overall, I don’t think Death Stranding Director’s Cut will convince new players to pick this game up. The majority of the game is still endless walking, and the extra missions in this Director’s Cut don’t offer anything really that substantial. This Director’s Cut is only worth buying if you loved Death Stranding on PS4 and want to experience some new content. 

Verdict: 7.5/10

Related stories
Hands-on Review: Logitech MX Keys Combo and Logi Bolt Receiver>>
Hands-on review: D-Link AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender>>
Game review: NBA 2K22 (PS5)>>
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)>>
Game Review: Mario Golf: Super Rush >>
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Google
Google says NZ's lack of cybersecurity knowledge is putting users at risk
Kiwis lost $5.23 million in the three months from 1 April to 30 June 2021.>>
Story image
CERT NZ
Ransomware, crypto scams & brute-forced passwords: Highlights from CERT NZ's Q2 report
The number of cybersecurity incidents in the second quarter of 2021 has risen to more than 1,350, accounting for $3.9 million in direct financial losses.>>
Story image
Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori
Digital Māori dictionary partners with Dynamo6 to overhaul app
Upgrades to the app include new audio clips pronouncing 24,000 words in te reo Māori, as well as the ability to filter results by idioms, phrases, proverbs and loan words.>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
Microsoft and LinkedIn share latest data, product innovations for hybrid work
The new research digs deeper into two converging trends: The Hybrid Paradox and The Great Reshuffle.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday announcement 'alarming'
Microsoft today pushed software updates to plug security gaps in its Windows software and related products.>>
Story image
LEGO
Here we go! LEGO pays tribute to Super Mario 64 with a giant ? block & microscale levels
This block includes four buildable levels, and microfigures representing Mario, Princess Peach, King Bob-omb, and many others.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Infamous criminal ransomware group REvil is back
"The fact their sites are back online means they are, again, ready for business and have targets in mind.">>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS "sorting out tax situation" with NZ entity establishment
A corporate reorganisation proposes Amazon Web Services NZ Ltd will replace Amazon Web Services, Inc. >>
Story image
Review
Game review: Deathloop (PS5/PC)
Deathloop is a stealth-shooter sandbox of a game that you can spend hours on just experimenting and trying new things.>>
Story image
Azure
Microsoft Azure alert for authentication bypass vulnerability in Linux products
A patch is currently available for this vulnerability, however many sysadmins are potentially unaware they have the OMI product installed and are at risk. >>
Story image
HP
HP releases new Windows 11 devices
HP has introduced its latest Windows 11 devices, displays and accessories, sporting some impressive specs.>>
Story image
Hacking
Security experts weigh in on United Nations hacking breach
"This cyber attack on the United Nations demonstrates how valuable stolen credentials are to criminals.">>
Story image
VMware
The premier multicloud event is almost here - are you ready for VMworld 2021?
The premier multi-cloud event is just around the corner. VMworld is back for 2021, and this year it’s online once again.>>
Link image
Multi Cloud
VMware’s premier event invites you to imagine the future of multi-cloud
VMworld is back for 2021. Hear from VMware executives, partners and customers, as well as special guests Michael J. Fox and Will Smith, who invite you to do one simple thing: “Imagine That!” Register now.>>
Story image
iPad
Apple's iPad and iPad mini get a few upgrades this year
Apple is once again stealing the limelight with its 2021 range of iPads, iPhones, and the Apple Watch. We take a look at the iPad and iPad mini.>>
Story image
Vodafone
Vodafone announces new business marketplace featuring Microsoft 365, Acronis cyber backup>>
Story image
Passwords
Increased volume of cyberattacks not translating to safer password practices>>
Story image
Azure
Security experts weigh in on Microsoft Azure security holes>>
Story image
VR headsets
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Focus 3 VR Headset>>
Story image
Apple Watch
Bigger display for new Apple Watch Series 7>>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new Surface devices and PC accessories>>
Story image
Data Centre
AWS invests NZ$7.5 billion in Aotearoa with new data centre region in Auckland>>
Story image
Reserve Bank
Privacy Commissioner issues compliance notice to Reserve Bank following 2020 cyber attack>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Tales of Arise (PS4 and PS5)>>
Story image
Startup
Six60 backed Sidehustle app launches - the social marketplace app for entrepreneurs>>
Story image
Space
Microsoft partnership to explore how cloud, AI and machine learning can be used in space>>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Madden NFL 22 (PS5)>>
Story image
Sustainability
IT leaders willing to spend green to get green>>
Story image
Phishing
Amazon, Microsoft, Adobe amongst top brands impersonated in phishing attacks>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Swann Xtreem Security Camera>>
Story image
Security vulnerabilities
Apple urgently patches exploits across several operating systems>>
Story image
Voyager
Broadband and voice solutions help New Zealand escape rooms thrive>>
Story image
Android
Misconfiguration sees Android user data at risk of being exposed>>
More stories