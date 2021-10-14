Story image
Ubisoft
Game review
Review

Game review: Far Cry 6 (Xbox Series X)

By Damian Seeto, Today

At this time of year, Ubisoft usually likes to release an Assassin’s Creed game. Well since there is no Assassin’s Creed game being released this year, Ubisoft replaced it with another AAA release in the form of Far Cry 6. 

The Far Cry franchise has been going on for a very long time, offering open-world FPS fun for many years now. Far Cry 6 is the newest one of the franchise and the first in the series to be released for the relatively new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. 

The biggest selling point of the new game is actor Giancarlo Esposito being cast as a dictator named Anton Castillo. The game takes place on a fictional Caribbean Island called Yara and it’s a location that is somewhat inspired by real-life Cuba. 

Castillo’s dictatorship isn’t going well with many of the country’s citizens as he kills people that disagree with him, and many other people have to become slaves. You play as Dani Rojas who you can choose to be either a male or female character model. Rojas teams up with many other guerrillas in the region to try and overthrow Castillo’s brutal regime. 

Sadly, the game does not allow you to customize the appearance of Dani Rojas. You just have to stick with the default designs that have been given to you. That being said, I still like the fact that you can choose which gender you wish to play as. 

Even though Far Cry 6 is the first in the series to hit the new PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, I was sadly not impressed with most of this game’s visual presentation. I expected the visuals to look far better than what is being presented, after seeing great titles like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Kena: Bridge of Spirits. 

While the lush natural environments look above average on Xbox Series X, it’s the appearance and stiff animation of the character models that really drags the graphics down. The humans all look like dolls and their unrealistic presentation appear odd and creepy. Even an open-world game like Red Dead Redemption 2 on older hardware looks more realistic than this. 

Thankfully, the chaotic gameplay makes up for the lacklustre graphics. If you have played a Far Cry game before, Far Cry 6 pretty much offers the same amount of insane action that you should come to expect from the long-running series. 

At the start of the game, things start off very slow because Dani Rojas does not have access to many vehicles and guns yet. The beginning part of the game can feel a little boring, but the game opens up once you are able to do more missions and get to the main story. 

Arguably the best part of the entire game is the fact that you can pretty much pilot and ride any vehicle that you can see in the game. If there is a far location that you need to go to, Dani can spawn either a helicopter or plane to get to their next mission. You can even call a horse or car to get further transport if you are stuck in the middle of nowhere. 

I also liked the fact that I was able to steal a tank in one mission. This mission annoyed me because I was unable to destroy the tank with my mediocre weapons at the time. Thankfully, I was able to steal a tank from the enemy and it was fun blasting the bad guys with the much better firepower!

The only annoying thing about exploring Yara is the amount of anti-air turrets that can shoot your plane and/or helicopter down. You have to painstakingly get rid of the anti-air turrets on the ground before you can freely explore the island up in the sky. 

In terms of gunplay, there are a ton of great weapons that you can use in Far Cry 6. You have access to lots of guns including assault rifles, pistols, sniper rifles and even a flamethrower. Dani can also customise their loadout by adding silencers, scopes and other attachments. 

Probably my favourite weapon is the Supremo Backpack. The first kind of backpack you can get is a rocket launcher and this is really helpful in taking down enemy helicopters. When you progress further into the game, other backpacks with different abilities become available to you. 

Another fun feature of this game is the number of ‘amigos’ that you can recruit. The first amigo you can recruit is a helpful crocodile called Guapo. As you progress further into the game, you’ll be able to partner up with lots of other helpful animals too!

Even though the gunplay in Far Cry 6 is mostly enjoyable, the missions in the game lack any kind of variety. The game feels similar to other open-world Ubisoft games where you have to take out enemies before killing the main boss at the end. There is a lack of innovation or groundbreaking new features to call this a next-gen title. 

Another annoying feature of the game is that you always feel under-levelled if you only stick to the main missions. If you stick to the main missions and don’t do any side quests, you’ll probably be a step or two below the recommended level that you need to be. This means you will have to grind quite a bit if you want to do the harder missions in the latter stages. 

I also noticed that a lot of the game’s runtime is mostly taken up by tedious and boring travelling. Sometimes it takes longer to get to your next location than it does to complete actual missions! This is a problem I’ve had with lots of Ubisoft games as exploration is too long and mundane to feel excited about. 

If you find the grind to be too long and boring, you can buy credit to get time savers. These time saver microtransactions are mainly here to try and get as much money from impatient people as possible. I would only recommend it if you are really stuck and want to progress at a faster rate. Otherwise most people should just leave the microtransactions alone. 

All in all, Far Cry 6 is an enjoyable game if you concentrate mainly on the gunplay and vehicles. Outside of these things, this game does not add anything new to the franchise or the open-world genre as a whole. The graphics are unimpressive and slightly outdated even though I was reviewing the game on Xbox Series X/S. Only hardcore Far Cry fans should pick this game up. 

Verdict: 7.0/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+>>
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date >>
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display>>
Game review: In Sound Mind>>
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming headset>>
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Internet of Things
Spark IoT network enables Evnex to bring EV chargers to rural Aotearoa
EV charging company Evnex is on a mission to roll out more charging stations in rural parts of Aotearoa, thanks in part to Spark’s extension of its IoT network.>>
Story image
Employment
Concerns over employee turnover on the rise - report
“As the economy continues to recover from the disruption caused by COVID-19, organisations are facing a very different, and extremely competitive, job market.">>
Story image
TCO Certified
Quiz reveals awareness of the growing e-waste problem worldwide
“With International E-Waste Day we hope that more people will understand that it is important to reuse, repair, resell, or dispose of their used products responsibly.”>>
Story image
Windows 11
Microsoft begins Windows 11 rollout, but there's wait for Android apps
It is the first major operating system update for the tech giant in six years.>>
Story image
Review
Game review – Kena: Bridge of Spirits (PS4 Pro & PS5)
Kena: Bridge of Spirits truly looks phenomenal if you are playing on the PS5 console.>>
Story image
Equinix
Ubisoft's i3D.net moves infrastructure to Equinix for faster online gaming experience
“With online gaming undergoing an unprecedented surge in popularity, Equinix can strategically support i3D.net in delivering the best possible user experience to gamers around the world.”>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Ethical hacking in Aotearoa: How can it benefit cybersecurity in NZ?
Negative connotations have traditionally been applied to the term 'hacking'. But with cyber-threats ramping up, things are changing fast — and CISOs can't afford to keep the status quo.>>
Story image
Ransomware
REvil accounts for 73% of ransomware attacks - report
"Names such as REvil, Ryuk, Babuk, and DarkSide have permeated into public consciousness, linked to disruptions of critical services worldwide.">>
Story image
Education
Microsoft renews schools agreement, focus on boosting cybersecurity
The new three-year agreement with Ministry of Education aims to make NZ schools even more secure. >>
Story image
Data breach
Aquila Technology customers urged to change passwords after data breach
A data breach of the Lower Hutt retailer's systems may have compromised customers’ personal and credit card information.>>
Story image
4G technology
2degrees celebrates 4G network awards from Ookla
Ookla has named 2degrees as the most reliable, consistent, and best available 4G mobile data network provider in the country during the second quarter of 2021.>>
Story image
Google Cloud
Google aims to train 40 million people with Google Cloud Skills Boost
There is a growing demand for skills in areas such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytics, and cloud architecture.>>
Story image
Ransomware
ESET Threat Report highlights aggressive ransomware tactics and intensifying password-guessing attacks
“Ransomware gangs may have overdone it this time," says ESET threat report.>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Fitbit Luxe, my favourite fitbit tracker to date
I have had the Fitbit Luxe on my hand for a little over a month now, and I do not think I can go back.>>
Story image
Adobe
Adobe releases new Acrobat extension for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge
Adobe Acrobat for Chrome and Acrobat for Edge offer a whole new way for users to go beyond the native PDF viewing experience.>>
Story image
Digital currency
Reserve Bank welcomes submissions on future of New Zealand's money>>
Story image
Review
Game review: In Sound Mind>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Tado Smart AC Control V3+>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Kordia launches Cyber Academy scholarship to boost Kiwis' cybersecurity skills>>
Story image
Malware
Scam Alert: Flubot malware hits New Zealand>>
Story image
Cyber attacks
The biggest cyber-attacks of 2021 in New Zealand>>
Story image
Review
Game review: Dice Legacy (PC)>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: EPOS H3 Hybrid closed acoustic gaming headset>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link Weather-Resistant Full HD Pro Wi-Fi Camera>>
Story image
Education
NZ cyber security education company closes $2.3m seed round>>
Story image
Apple iPhone
Why you need to check out this range of essential MagSafe products for the iPhone>>
Story image
Hybrid workforce
The cyber risks of a hybrid working model>>
Story image
Copper Network
Vodafone's copper landline network to be axed next year>>
Story image
Apple
Apple reveals new productivity features for the iPhone, iPad and Mac>>
Story image
Windows
MysterySnail: Kaspersky finds zero-day exploit for Windows OS>>
Story image
Data Privacy
Kiwis have a strong distrust over how companies use their personal data>>
Story image
5G
Communications service providers unprepared to charge for 5G services>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Wacom One Creative Pen Display>>
More stories