Game review: Lego Party (Xbox Series X)

Everyone knows Nintendo popularised the 'Party' game genre with its famous Mario Party series of games. I don't know how many Mario Party games have been released, but there has been a lot over the last few decades.

The latest Mario Party game was released not too long ago for the Nintendo Switch 2, and this made use of the Joy-Con mouse controls and the new camera. However, 2025 sees the release of another 'Party' game in the form of Lego Party.

Unlike Mario Party, Lego Party is available on every major gaming platform, and even has cross-platform online multiplayer. This means Switch owners can play the game with Xbox owners, or PC players can play against PlayStation owners.

Much like the Mario Party games, Lego Party is best played with your best friends or family members. Up to four players can play the game at the same time, and the mini-game selection has simplistic controls enough for young kids or seniors to enjoy.

The main game mode in Lego Party is a board game-like mode called 'Challenge Mode'. The goal in this mode is to collect as many gold bricks as you can while moving through multiple zones.

Many Lego themes act as the board games. The themes featured in the game include Pirates, Space, NINJAGO, and Theme Park. The board allows players to lay traps, get power-ups or even sabotage other players.

The 'Challenge Mode' is quite lengthy as each round can take up to 45 minutes for you to complete. I wasn't a huge fan of the board game like mode because I just wanted to hurry up and play the mini-games. Thankfully, the other modes in the game allowed me to do just that.

The other three game modes in Lego Party were better in my opinion because they allowed you to play the mini-games directly without going through the board game-like shenanigans. These three modes are Minigame Rush, Minigame Mode, and Score Chaser.

In Minigame Rush, the end goal is to earn the highest score in a series of minigames. You can even set your own playlists, so you can choose the best (or worst) minigames to truly see who can come out on top.

Minigame Mode is more simple as you just choose any minigame to play out of the over 60 that are available. I think this mode is the most useful because you can practice in this mode and see which minigames are the best ones to play.

Score Chaser is similar to Minigame Mode, but the goal is to get the best score in each minigame. Each minigame has five levels of difficulty, and your goal is to get the best score or time. I can see many people playing this mode a lot to see who the best in their household really is!

Now the game has over 60 minigames, but there is too many of them to talk about in this review. I'll just give you a rundown of some of my favourite minigames in Lego Party, as there are a ton of them.

Arguably, the best minigame in Lego Party is called 'Dirtbike Dash'. This is a clone of Ubisoft's Trials game where you have to drive a bike on top of steep hills without crashing too many times. It's a fun minigame that is easy to play, but difficult to master.

My next favourite game is called 'Grapple and Go' and this is a cool mode where you can swing like Spider-Man. The goal is to see who can swing the furthest inside of a dark cave. Again, my brother and I really loved playing this a lot.

My third favourite is 'Ten-Pin Rolling'' and this sees you Lego minifigure ride on a ball as they try and run over the pins. You have to make sure to bowl over as many pins as possible, while also trying not to fall off and die!

Probably the worst minigame I found is called 'Very Tall Race' and this is where you have to ride on a very awkward unicycle. My brother and I played this mode a lot, but we never were able to figure out how to ride. We just kept falling over and over again!

Aside from the fun minigames, another great thing about Lego Party is the sheer number of minifigure characters you can unlock. There are so many characters to play as; I cannot list them all here.

The first favourite minifigure I used was the cool-looking yeti. There are other characters to choose from such as a ninja, a witch, a pizza guy, a zombie, and many more. You can even customise your own minifigure so they can wear any wacky combination of clothes or hair.

The presentation in Lego Party is also commendable. The graphics look great because the Lego minifigures all look lifelike. I also like the fact the game has commentators which truly gives a game show-like atmosphere. Not to mention, the commentators are pretty hilarious too.

There aren't too many flaws I can point out in Lego Party, other than the game could get repetitive if you played all of the minigames. However, the Score Chaser mode ensures the game has some replay value.

Overall, Lego Party is an excellent party game with an impressive list of minigames. If you have friends or family members over in the weekend, this is the perfect game to turn on and have a fun time.

Verdict: 8.5/10