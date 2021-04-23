FutureFive New Zealand logo
Story image

Game review: MLB The Show 21 (PS4 and PS5)

23 Apr 2021
Damian Seeto
Share:

For the past few years now, the MLB The Show franchise has been exclusive to PlayStation consoles only. This is due to the fact that the developer behind the series is owned by PlayStation Studios. Well MLB The Show 21 is different because the game is now available for Xbox consoles for the very first time. 

To be more specific, MLB The Show 21 is available for the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. We reviewed the game on PS4 and PS5 and there are slight differences between the different versions of the game. 

MLB The Show 21 is a visual showcase if you play the game on PS5. The game runs in full 4K and at 60 fps. However, I will admit the graphics of the game aren’t a huge upgrade like how NBA 2K21 looks vastly superior on PS5 than it did on PS4. 

I still played MLB The Show 21 on my PS4 Pro and the graphics still hold up well by today’s standards. Don’t feel too bad about the previous generation version, because I know there are many gamers out there that still cannot purchase a PS5 and/or Xbox Series X/S console. 

The only thing last generation console owners will be missing is the new Stadium Creator mode, which is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. As the name suggests, in this mode you can create your own baseball stadium from the many props and items that are available to you to use. 

The Stadium Creator mode is pretty cool because you can choose the number of fans in the venue, and also the surrounding environments. Some of the environments you can choose include many trees, a sunny beach or a downtown metropolis to name a few. You can even add some cool animal statues like a tiger and more too!

It may take you some time to understand the ins and outs of the Stadium Creator mode, but there are Easy and Pro options for you to choose from. Pro mode gives you more options, but Easy mode makes it useful to use for beginner designers. 

Outside of Stadium Creator, the rest of the game modes are identical. The main game still has Road to the Show (RTTS), Diamond Dynasty, March to October and Franchise modes. RTTS is the most fun out of all of these as you take a rookie can make them play through their entire baseball career. 

RTTS doesn’t have a lot of voice acting or a story like the NBA 2K games, but it’s still fun to experience. Some people may find this mode to be a little repetitive, although hardcore fans of the sport can relive their dreams by playing through it vicariously. 

Diamond Dynasty is like the MyTeam modes in NBA 2K where you collect cards to build the ultimate baseball team. This mode is fun, although it can take a long time if you want to get the players you want. The other two modes like March to October and Franchise allow you to experience an entire season of baseball. 

Other than the main game modes, there are also ‘Moments’ and the ever fun ‘Home Run Derby’. In Moments, it plays like a mini-game as you have to complete small tasks to succeed in the missions you have to undertake. Some of the things you have to do in Moments include hitting a home run in one pitch, or even strike out batters if you’re pitching. 

There are tons of famous moments that you have to cover and it includes the many different eras of baseball history. A lot of older fans will love to replay their favourite moments from players like Babe Ruth and more just to name a few. 

Home Run Derby has always been my favourite mode in the MLB The Show games, and MLB The Show 21 includes it with minimal changes. You can play as anyone you want with the goal of hitting the most home runs in a short amount of time. If you’re new to the sport of baseball, it’s fun to start here to practice your batting skills. 

In terms of core gameplay, MLB The Show 21 does not change too much when it comes to overall batting and pitching. The only major feature you can watch out for in this new game is the freshly added ‘Pinpoint Pitching’. This gives you a newer way to pitch the ball to your opponents. 

It’s a little tricky to use Pinpoint Pitching because there are several meters for you to look out for. Not to mention you will also have to aim your throws using the right stick too! It’s hard to master, but it is rewarding once you know what to do with it. If this sounds too difficult for you, you can always choose the more beginner-friendly ways to pitch the ball instead. 

I didn’t notice too many differences when it comes to batting though. You still have three types of swings that you can do. You can choose to do a Normal Swing, Contact Swing and a Power Swing. The latter is recommended if you want to blast home runs. 

As for online play, you can choose to do a normal game or the Home Run Derby. The online mode of Home Run Derby is fun as you play simultaneously instead of needing to wait your turn. Normal games are also enjoyable, although I did notice small lag when you are pitching or batting. It’s not a game-breaking issue, but it can mess with your timing when the game lags. 

Anyway, if you love the sport of baseball you will find MLB The Show 21 to be very enjoyable. It’s also worth mentioning this is the first time the series will be available on Xbox consoles too. Even if you are unfamiliar with baseball, this is still fun to play as it’s accessible for beginners too. 

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories:
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
Game review – Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
Game review: Fallen Legion Revenants (PS4)
Dig deeper:
Game review MLB: The Show Sports
Story image
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
“With COVID-19 being around for over a year now and employees becoming more aware of the types of scams that have come out related to the pandemic, cyber criminals are having less success with related phishing attacks."More
Story image
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
Story image
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
Story image
Users becoming more savvy with COVID phishing scams
“With COVID-19 being around for over a year now and employees becoming more aware of the types of scams that have come out related to the pandemic, cyber criminals are having less success with related phishing attacks."More
Story image
NVIDIA launches Jarvis conversational AI framework
The models can produce accurate speech recognition and language understanding, as well as language translation and text-to-speech capabilities.More
Story image
Faster fibre plans, says Commerce Commission
The performance of Fibre Max plans has substantially improved, according to the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand report.More
Story image
Hands-on Review: WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive
Western Digital sets out to speed up data storage with its WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD Game Drive. Does it live up to its claims?More
Story image
Game review: Doom 3: VR Edition (PSVR)
If you are a fan of horror and VR shooters, this is one PSVR game you shouldn’t miss.More
Story image
Remote working is here to stay, but do business leaders trust employees?
Remote work is at a crossroads. While necessitated by the pandemic, workers have reaped the benefits of greater flexibility that they are now not willing to go without.More
Story image
New iPad Pro gets the M1 treatment
Among the new iPad Pro’s features: a Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch screen, 5G capability with cellular models, and a Thunderbolt USB-C port.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Swann Tracker Security Camera
The Wi-Fi Tracker Security Camera brings some of Swann's veteran security know-how to a standalone product for keeping an eye on your things.More
Story image
Epson group sites to use 100% renewable electricity by 2023
"Going forward, we will steadily advance measures to use 100% renewable electricity."More
Story image
Advanced threat actors engaged in cyberespionage up their game
"This recent activity signals a major leap in their abilities."More
Story image
Game review: Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
It is not about how accurately you perform a punch; you have to think about how the accelerometer reads it.More
Story image
University of Waikato installs NVIDIA supercomputer to advance AI research
A supercomputer dubbed ‘The Ferrari of computing’ has been installed at the University of Waikato.More
Story image
Google reveals revamped Nest Hub
The primary hallmark of the second-gen Nest Hub is its new sleep feature — Sleep Sensing.More
Story image
Game review: Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 (PC)
Time for some off-road action driving huge trucks courtesy of Monster Jam Steel Titans 2.More
Story image
2K A/NZ unveils life-size NBA 2K21 LEGO statue
2K Australia and New Zealand has teamed up with The Brickman to create a one-of-a-kind statue of NBA superstar, Zion Williamson. More
Story image
Microsoft Exchange breach a wake-up call to ditch the server
"There are owners who still have in-house exchange servers because they are suspicious of the cloud or have concerns about their data sovereignty or don't want to contemplate the capital expenditure. But the warning is clear. Get rid of them."More
Story image
Cybersecurity training may be broken - report
Cybersecurity training during the pandemic have proven to be insufficient.More
Story image
Kaspersky discovers zero-day exploit in Desktop Window Manager
While analysing the CVE-2021-1732 exploit, Kaspersky experts found another such zero-day exploit and reported it to Microsoft.More
Story image
Renesas innovates wireless charging market with Qualcomm collaboration
Renesas Electronics Corporation is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies to speed up the mainstream adoption of wireless charging for smartphones.More
Story image
Employer micromanagement during pandemic harming relationships - study
The pandemic had adverse effects on managerial relationships, micromanaging, and communication, according to new research from Blind. More
Story image
NZ pricing exposed for Apple’s latest product announcements
Here’s the quick and dirty on pricing for all of Apple’s latest releases. All prices are RRP New Zealand dollars and include GST.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The JBL Club Pro+ TWS wireless earbuds
These earbuds hit the right notes in terms of design and reasonable ANC. More
Story image
Samsung debuts new QLED technology in 2021 TV range launch
At the centre of Samsung’s announcement is the unveiling of its new display technology for its flagship televisions: Neo QLED.More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X3 Pro
The Find X3 Pro has a juicy set of specs. After a week of playing with some of the features, they have hooked me.. again!More
Story image
Virtual shopping, augmented reality could soon replace tactile shopping - study
"For e-retailers, it's clear that price and convenience alone isn't enough to keep people exclusively shopping online post-COVID."More
Story image
Over a third of New Zealanders fell victim to cybercrime in the last year
"As we connected to the internet for everything from work and school to entertainment, social connection and even groceries, cybercriminals took advantage and launched coordinated attacks and convincing scams."More
Story image
EPOS crafts quality audio solutions for all working environments
With many key business stakeholders unable to attend in-person meetings as easily as they once did, webinars meetings, and online presentations became a mainstay of virtual business.More
Apple jumps on the Bluetooth tracker bandwagon pioneered by Tile
Apple has entered the market for Bluetooth trackers, pioneered by companies like Tile - but as always, Apple puts its own spin on things.More
Game review: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Unlike older 2D Mario platformers, Super Mario 3D World tries to introduce a new mechanic or a new scenario or power-up in each level so that each level is exciting.More
Hands-on review: D-Link AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 PCIe Adapter
D-Link’s DWA-X3000 AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 Adapter allows all PC users access to the new Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for faster network connections.More
Ministry of Health trials wearable devices to help detect COVID-19
The Ministry of Health is trialling wearable devices at the border to help detect COVID-19.More
PlayStation to start rolling out major software updates to PS5
Gamers fortunate enough to have snapped up one of the now-elusive PS5s will soon find their console has new functionality, like the ability to store games on USB drives.More
Three quarters of employees feel worse a year into remote working - study
Remote workers are still struggling with distracting working environments, stress and an always-on culture after a year of working from home, according to new research by Egress.More
Apple creates sweeping carbon removal fund
The US$200 million fund has set its goal to remove ’at least one million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from the atmosphere’ — equivalent to the amount of fuel used by over 200,000 passenger vehicles.More
Fujitsu, Trend Micro team up to secure private 5G
"We believe that this security solution represents a key technology for applying private 5G to mission-critical areas."More
NZ rural-urban mobile divide is narrowing - report
However there were notable disparities in users’ experience between urban and rural areas on three major operators: Spark, 2degrees and Vodafone.More
Over half of ransomware victims pay up - but does it work?
"Handing over money doesn’t guarantee the return of data, and only encourages cybercriminals to continue the practice."More
New Zealanders uneasy over automated decision-making
New Zealanders are uneasy with how automated decision-making systems are used in society, particularly by the Government, according to new research. More
New onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things launched
A new onboarding standard to secure Internet of Things has been created by the FIDO Alliance.  More
Apple introduces first iMac to feature M1 chip
“M1 is a gigantic leap forward for the Mac, and today we’re excited to introduce the all-new iMac, the first Mac designed around the breakthrough M1 chip.” More
No more 'pawswords': Why pet names shouldn't unlock your online accounts
Jingles. Bubbles. Arlo. Frankie. Buttercup. They're all terrible password choices.More
Commission completes review of consumer mobile phone bills 
In September 2020, the Commission published an open letter to Spark, Vodafone and 2degrees asking them to share their plans for providing their customers with more meaningful product and service comparisons and to guard against overspending. More
LG quits the smartphone business
It becomes the first major smartphone brand to exit the market.More
New wormable Android malware discovered through auto-replies in WhatsApp
Check Point Research has discovered new malware on Google’s Play Store that could spread through WhatsApp messages. More
World Backup Day - WD My Passport and Sandisk iXpand Luxe
If you’ve never backed up your data, you are not alone - 30% of people have never backed up their stuff. More
See all stories