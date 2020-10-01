f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)

01 Oct 2020
Darren Price
Share:

NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.

As twilight falls on this current generation of consoles and the effects of COVID-19 on real-life sports seasons throws things into turmoil, 2020 is a funny year for sports games. From Formula One to NFL the only way to experience most sports as they were originally intended, in 2020, has been via video games.

Whilst the NBA season is still to start, the USA’s elite basketball athletes are currently playing to empty courts. Right now, NBA 2K21 represents the closest thing to a normal bit of basketball, complete with cheering crowds, that you are likely to see for the immediate future. 

Like most of 2020’s batch of sports sims, NBA 2K21 doesn’t really push the boat out any further than last year’s game. For NBA 2K21 it is a formulaic update with new rosters and a new My Career story campaign.

Compared to its former competitor, EA’s NBA Live, I’ve always found 2K’s NBA games a lot less immediately accessible. It can be off-putting to begin with. But there is some real skill to be gained when you preserver and get over the initial learning curve. Rather than hold your hand via shallow game mechanics, NBA 2K21 allows you to discover the intricacies of the game by yourself and reap the rewards when you do. 

There is a very comprehensive and rather dry tutorial mode that demonstrates the various moves. It could be a lot better, but it’s there and I suggest you give the drills a go if you’ve not played a 2K NBA game before.

Basketball is a fast game and NBA 2K21 isn’t any different. But the animations are so clear and the visuals so crisp that you should easily be able to follow what’s going on. Similarly, the controls, of which there are many, as quite intuitive, once to get to grips with them. Fortunately, you only need a few to get going, but you are going to need to learn the rest if you really want to succeed. This year’s improvement to dribbling is noticeable, but not exactly a game-changer. There are a few other tweaks, but to be honest, unless you are a dedicated fan, you are unlikely to spot them.

NBA 2K21 has all the modes that will be familiar to sports sim fans. You can jump into a quick NBA or WNBA game, play the day’s real-world games, play a game online, tune your skills in NBAU, or have a game with the more casual Blacktop rules.

MyTeam, the fantasy team builder/collectable card game returns, offering depth (and micro-transactions). It’s a very enjoyable and morish way to play the game and make it your own. 
MyCareer is the most personal mode in the game and is really the heart of NBA 2K21. It’s a single-player narrative campaign that features Guardians of the Galaxy actor Djimon Hounsou.

The plot of The Long Shadow will be familiar to players that have come across any number of similar sports campaign modes over the past few years. It’s not that it is bad, it’s there’s only so many ways to tell a story about a youngster coming from college sports into the big leagues. As is usually the way, I meticulously created a character that looked like an extremely athletic version of me, but a good four feet taller. Upon giving him my name, in the game he was forever called “Junior”, referencing the famous father whose titular shadow is so long. 

MyCareer is also the way into NBA 2K21’s Neighbourhood community area. Set in a beachside area modelled on Santa Monica, the Neighbourhood is where you can go for some casual multiplayer basketball, do some training, buy some gear and get a tattoo. It’s a welcome addition when real-life socialising may be a thing of the past.

MyLeague allows players to get right into playing as their favourite NBA or WNBA team either thought an 80-year career, a single season, online, as the GM or just the playoffs. This is the mode that you want to dive into for a decent season of basketball. 

The game is visually stunning. Granted it isn’t much of an improvement over NBA 2K20, but it still looks the business. Players look pretty realistic and the courts look photo-real. I’m expecting big things from the next-gen version with all those raytraced reflections.  

The standard version of NBA 2K21 doesn’t offer a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X version. If you are thinking about upgrading to an Xbox Series X/S and have NBA 2K20, you may want to wait for either the next-gen version or make sure that you buy the premium Mambo edition. The Mambo edition includes NBA 2K21 for Xbox One and a digital pre-order of the next-gen version. The same goes for PS4 owners that are potential purchasers of the PS5. 

NBA 2K21 is little more than a stats update of NBA 2K20. It’s still a very good game and looks the business, but I’d say that 2K is saving the real improvements for the next-gen version of the game. Whilst this is still the basketball game to buy, if you are getting an Xbox Series X/S or PS5 you may want to ensure that you get the upgrade with Mambo edition or wait until November.

Verdict: 8/10 

Related stories:
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
Game review: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Game review: Marvel’s Avengers (PC)
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Dig deeper:
Story image
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Story image
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
Story image
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.More
Story image
NortonLifeLock introduces dark web monitoring to its security suite
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.More
Story image
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
Story image
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.More
Story image
Spark removes data caps on wireless broadband
Spark New Zealand has removed data caps on its Unplan Metro, giving almost a third of addresses across the country access to an uncapped wireless broadband plan.More
Story image
COVID features to drive smartwatch sales
"New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features."More
Story image
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
What do headsets, mice, keyboards, monitors, and a desktop PC, oh my. These are all part of HP’s new line of OMEN gaming equipment range.More
Story image
NortonLifeLock introduces dark web monitoring to its security suite
Dark Web Monitoring Powered by LifeLock will be capable of monitoring the dark web, searching for over 120 personal identifiable information including email, physical address, phone number, driver licence number, credit card or bank account numbers and gamer tags.More
Story image
Google starts Android 11 rollout - a taste of what's new
Android 11 is now live – but if you don’t have one of the ‘selected’ OnePlus, OPPO, Pixel, realme, or Xiaomi phones, you might be in for a bit of a wait.More
Story image
Spark and Vodafone get behind InternetNZ's digital inclusion action plan
More than 50 organisations have now signed the plan, which was shared with Government and the public in May this year.More
Story image
Nvidia’s Ampere-based RTX 3000-series GPUs are nearly here
Nvidia fans will need to enter a raffle to get their hands on one of NVIDIA's Founders Edition the RTX 3080, RTX 3090 and RTX 3070. More
Story image
Apple unveils two new iPads, including new iPad Air
The products were revealed this morning at the company’s annual September event, along with several other new offerings like the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple One subscription service.More
Story image
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
In New Zealand, the PlayStation 5 console will be released on November 12th, 2020. More
Story image
Hands-on review: OPPO Watch 2020 gives Apple a run for its money
Up until now, The Apple Watch has been dominating the market. There was simply no Android watch that was as good. This year, OPPO is here to challenge that with their 2020 Android-basedwatch.More
Story image
Game review: Marvel’s Avengers (PC)
The developers have taken on a huge task in bringing this game to use, and I think it still needs tweaking. At the moment it’s a decent enough game, but one that I hope gets better with time.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei Watch Fit needs a better workout
This watch has a couple of seriously good features, but there's a lot of room for improvement.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nuki Smart Lock 2.0 - turn your smartphone into a key
Nuki is a great solution for anyone that is interested in smart home automation or for anyone who simply lose/misplaces their keys.More
Story image
Game review: WWE 2K Battlegrounds
The gameplay is simplistic and the AI can be very annoying in the single-player campaign.More
Story image
Microsoft's $100 million+ data centre approved for Auckland
Microsoft has been granted consent from the New Zealand Overseas Investment Office to advance its plans to open a datacenter region in Aotearoa New Zealand.More
Story image
Govt funds research into solar tsunamis, decolonising algorithms and more
With $187 million in grants going to research across Aotearoa New Zealand, we look at a few of the tech-related projects that have been given funding.More
Story image
CODE partners with FutureGames and Otago Polytechnic to bring game development to Kiwi students
The partnership is the latest milestone for CODE, a Dunedin-based national hub that is working towards the development of a $1 billion video game industry over the next ten years. More
Story image
LG embarks on mission to bring unique smartphone designs to life
The Explorer Project is both an initiative and a category of phone, and will include devices that deliver unexplored usability experiences, according to a statement from the company. More
Story image
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Story image
Work it: Apple's new Watch series puts huge focus on health & fitness
It’s time… for new additions to the Apple Watch series, with the announcement of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the Apple Watch SE, and the new Fitness+ app.More
Story image
Game Review: Mafia: Definitive Edition (PC)
2K Games and Hanger 13 invite us to return to the city of Lost Heaven and sample Mafia: Definitive Edition.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Amazon Echo Auto
Coming in at well under $100, the Echo Auto may well be that auto accessory that keeps you company on those long road trips.More
Story image
InternetNZ urges political parties to commit to digital inclusion action plan
The five point plan sets out the priority areas where InternetNZ says Government can best direct its efforts and investments to improve digital inclusion in New Zealand.More
Story image
Sony launches new range of 4K home cinema projectors
“Offering a big screen, immersive viewing experience that delivers the creator’s true intent is a core goal when developing our new projectors, and these new models are no exception.”More
Story image
Trend Micro tackles identity theft with new security suite
"The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come."More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
EPOS adds a bit of class to their wired gaming headset line-up. More
Story image
Game review: Madden NFL 21 (Xbox One)
American football fans get their annual fix of gridiron action with this year’s Madden NFL 21 from EA Sports.More
NTT and Red Bull Basement encourage entrepreneurial students to 'innovate for good'
This year's program encourages the next generation of diverse thinking and innovation and is centred around finding solutions to the world's problems using technology to create positive change.More
Hands-on review: PNY HP flash drives
PNY sent over a selection of their new HP authorised flash drives for us to put through their paces.More
Transform your home office tech to look and sound like a pro
AVerMedia's Live Streamer Cam and the AM310 USB Microphone could be exactly what you need.More
Slingshot makes Te Reo Maori important part of customer experience
“Maori is one of the three official languages of New Zealand, it just makes sense that our customers should be able to speak to our customer service representatives in Te Reo if they choose to.”More
Game review: Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
Even when I played/reviewed Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on a PS4 Pro on a 4K television, I failed to see many differences in the graphics. More
Vodafone NZ completes international optical network upgrade
The project enables a dedicated, resilient and diverse set of internet pathways upon which international data can be transferred at millisecond speed.More
COVID-19 features to further drive smartwatch uptake in APAC
New age customers are becoming health conscious and preferring devices with advanced features.More
The villain lurking in your PC - a cautionary tale
There’s likely something in your desktop PC just waiting to ruin your day.More
Hands-on review: Norton LifeLock Dark Web Monitoring
There’s something ever so counter-intuitive in typing all your intimate personal details into a website, just to see if any of your details that you’ve typed in on other websites have been compromised.More
The most popular usernames of all time revealed
Interestingly, usernames one would think might be quite common, such as admin or user, did not make the list of the 200 most popular usernames.More
Xbox Series X & Series S: NZ price and release date revealed
Both consoles will have a worldwide release date of November 10th, 2020. Due to the New Zealand timezone, we will be the first country in the world to usher in a new generation of gaming.More
Adobe releases 'Liquid Mode' to make PDFs more mobile-friendly
Adobe has a vision for the digital document, and it goes beyond large desktop or notebook screens to encapsulate other modern ways of working, such as mobile devices.More
Hands-on review: The Jabra Elite 45h headphones
For a headset coming in at under $200, Jabra has packed in an array of features that appeal to the budget-conscious that demand a quality sound experience.More
Samsung adds to Galaxy S20 series with new phone at lower price point
Available on October 9, the Galaxy S20 FE delivers many of the features present in the Galaxy S20, including 120Hz smooth scrolling display, AI-powered camera, advanced chipset, all-day battery and expandable storage.More
National Party announces $1.29 billion tech policy ahead of election
The policy, announced today, pledges to create 100,000 jobs in the industry by 2030 if the party is elected next month.More
Hands-on review: Samsung Jet 90 Pet vacuum cleaner
The Samsung Jet 90 Pet does the job with grace and aplomb, combining quality suction with no cords and decent battery life. And this is to say nothing of the Cleaning Station.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus G27QC and G27FC 27” gaming monitors
Chances are that the cool flat-screen that you purchased to replace the CRT screen that you pilfered from work back in 2005 is way past its prime.More
UNESCO completes major progress on establishing foundation of ethics for AI
"We need a robust base of ethical principles to ensure artificial intelligence serves the common good. We have made this process be as inclusive as possible since the stakes involved as universal, she explained.” More
More stories