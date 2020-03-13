New Zealand
Story image

Game review: Nioh 2 is a tough challenge

13 Mar 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

Ever since 2009, gamers around the world were introduced to a new genre of gaming thanks to the release of Demon’s Souls. Demon’s Souls ushered an influx of other action RPG style games that focused on tight combat with very high difficulty curves. While these games are hard to play, they have become very popular over the years. 

Developer Team Ninja saw the huge potential in this new genre when they released the first Nioh game in 2017. Nioh was a pretty tough game to complete, but I managed to eventually platinum it. Now it’s 2020 and Team Ninja is at it again releasing Nioh 2 which is arguably much harder than the first game!

Despite being the second game in the Nioh series, Nioh 2 is actually a prequel as the events of this game take place several decades before the first. You get the chance to play as your own custom made (male or female) character named Hide and they help Oda Nobunaga in the war that happened before the previous game. 

Nioh 2 is quite similar to the first game as you are utterly useless at the beginning of the game. At the start, your stamina bar is quite low and you don’t have as many cool weapons and abilities. I must say, the first few hours of the game was punishing, but things get a little better once you earn more cool stuff to dish out on enemies. 
That being said, Team Ninja kind of changes the pace in Nioh 2 by making the game (in my opinion) significantly harder in many aspects compared to its predecessor. One of the biggest challenges in this sequel is the new addition of the ‘Dark Realm’. 

The Dark Realm are evil areas in the game that are black and white and they slow down your ki regeneration. You also cannot use shrines to save your game if they are inside of a Dark Realm area. In order to get rid of the Dark Realms, you will have to beat up the sub-boss generating the area to make them go away permanently. 

You simply cannot run away from enemies all of the time since you need to rid of Dark Realms in order to progress. It can be frustrating sometimes dealing with the Dark Realm mini bosses, but it is sure to challenge even veteran Nioh gamers like myself. 

Another new addition to Nioh 2 is the ‘Yokai Shift’. This is a new ability in the game that allows you to become a demon. It replaces the ‘living weapon’ feature in the first game and it’s quite useful. I mainly used the Yokai Shift against bosses as that’s when you need it the most!

When you kill Yokai, you can collect their cores in order to gain their attacks. Again, this is a pretty useful feature especially when you are up against the harder enemies that appear in the latter half of the game. 

One other new ability added to this game is the ‘Burst Counter’. This brand new mechanic allows you to counter enemy attacks when they glow red. You can do it to both demon and human enemies and it’s cool to use when you really need it. 

The last new things added to Nioh 2 are many new enemy types that are both big and small, as well as a new weapon called the Switchglaive. Many of the other weapons in the game are the same ones featured in the first one, so you have a good variety to choose from. 

While many things are new and different in Nioh 2, there are also many similarities to the first game. For one thing, both Nioh and Nioh 2 have similar looking graphics. The character models and environments pretty much look the same, although some of the levels are larger in scope. However, I will say Nioh 2 looks slightly better if you’re playing it on a PS4 Pro with a 4KTV. 

Other similarities are how the levels are structured. Every level has many shrines that act as your save points while at the very end awaits a very hard boss. You also don’t want to die too often in Nioh 2 because you will lose precious Amrita that is needed to increase your character’s stats.

That said; dying is something that is hard to avoid because the enemies and bosses seem more difficult in this game for some reason. I managed to get the platinum trophy in the first Nioh game, but Nioh 2 was still a very tough challenge for me. It took me several hours to just beat one boss in many occasions!

It goes without saying that Nioh 2 is only recommended to gamers that like these types of games. If you’re bad at Dark Souls, Bloodborne or Nioh, you may want to stay far away from Nioh 2 as it’s a very hard…

All in all, Nioh 2 is a very hard game although fans of the original will love the challenging gameplay. The bosses are way harder in this game for some reason, but they are all beatable if you have lots of skills and patience. 

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories:
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game
Final Fantasy VII remake preview & developer interview
Microsoft & Mogul launch Age of Empires II Asia Cup
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
Mobile game downloads jump 40% in three years
Dig deeper:
Story image
Female-focused healthtech solutions a growing market
Technologies such as mHealth, telehealth, and wearable devices to help pregnancy care, fertility, and menstrual care treatments while reducing costs.More
Story image
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
Story image
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Story image
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Oskar Howell spoke to UE principal product manager Doug Ebert about UE’s latest speaker, and how UE plans to change the sound system landscape.More
Story image
TCF: Telcos meeting New Zealand demand
The Commerce Commission has released its Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report this week, and the TCF says it is welcoming the report's findings. More
Story image
IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders
International Women's Day: As we’ve seen over and over — and as endless research supports — diversity isn’t just good business, it’s good for business. More
Story image
Female-focused healthtech solutions a growing market
Technologies such as mHealth, telehealth, and wearable devices to help pregnancy care, fertility, and menstrual care treatments while reducing costs.More
Story image
AI will be unstoppable with market value to jump 457% by 2025
As a result of AI entering the mainstream, one in five workers in a nonroutine job will rely on it for at least part of their role, according to Learnbonds.More
Story image
World's stinkiest fruit could charge a laptop in seconds
Researchers from the University of Sydney used the notoriously odorous durian to create energy stores that can store electricity, and subsequently be used for rapid charging.More
Story image
The Ultimate Ears HYPERBOOM: Big sound in a little shoebox?
Oskar Howell spoke to UE principal product manager Doug Ebert about UE’s latest speaker, and how UE plans to change the sound system landscape.More
Story image
TCF: Telcos meeting New Zealand demand
The Commerce Commission has released its Annual Telecommunication Monitoring Report this week, and the TCF says it is welcoming the report's findings. More
Story image
IWD 2020: Why we must champion the next generation of female leaders
International Women's Day: As we’ve seen over and over — and as endless research supports — diversity isn’t just good business, it’s good for business. More
Story image
Feeling lonely online? Share a pic of your pet, says psychologist
To address some of the more negative aspects of online life, pet food brand Pedigree and a bunch of New Zealanders have created a new app that asks people to post pictures of their pets. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Satisfye Limited Edition bundle for Nintendo Switch
When I discovered the Satisfye Grip, I was excited about the possibility of a product that fixes the Switch’s biggest flaw. More
Story image
PUBG Mobile cracks down on dirty cheaters
Players will be able to use the Death Replay to see how they were killed from their opponent’s perspective.More
Story image
The tech on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19
GlobalData explains how emerging technologies are being deployed to help keep the spread of the virus in check.More
Story image
Xbox drops more hints about the Series X console
It’s quite possible that this means the death of the loading screen.More
Story image
Cambridge Quantum Computing teams up with CERN to advance quantum technologies
Cambridge Quantum Computing (CQC) is looking to explore and advance the application of quantum technologies to particle physics as part of the QUATERNION project in the CERN openlab.More
Story image
TwilioQuest! Defeat Legacy Systems and… plant a tree?
Twilio is sponsoring the planting of trees to reforest Australia for each person who completes certain challenges in its JavaScript training game.More
Story image
Kiwis keen to reduce workplace screen time - for a $250 bonus
The poll shows an appetite for workplaces to assess the amount of time their employees are on a screen, and provide an incentive for people to switch off.More
Story image
InternetNZ to up fees for .nz domains
InternetNZ has announced an increase to the cost of its domain fees as it looks to meet market demands over security requirements and co-ordination services.More
Story image
Cybercriminals prey on healthcare panic to spread malware
Cybercriminals are now using fake HIV test results to spread their malicious phishing attacks, as they move quickly to cash in on healthcare scares in the wake of COVID-19 Coronavirus.More
Story image
NordPass releases new features on the back of extensive audit
NordPass has launched new features for PCs and mobiles, including the ability to share passwords, as well as new mobile features and native apps.More
Story image
Fixed broadband prices most expensive in New Zealand, as fibre overtakes copper
"The OECD average price has dropped since last year, New Zealand is now more expensive than the international average.”  More
Story image
HTC reveals its plans for the Vive Cosmos VR range
The Cosmos XR promises to be a major advancement in augmented reality allowing designers to view their concepts in a real-world environment. More
Story image
TikTok surpasses 40 million daily active users
The milestone represents the rapid spread in global popularity the app has seen in the last few months, and the statistics spell an all-time record for DAUs for the app.More
Story image
IWD 2020 interview: Kordia's NZ CISO Hilary Walton
New Zealand is a small country with a powerful tech backbone, but chances are you won’t come across too many people who hold the title of CISO – and even fewer who are female CISOs.More
Story image
Playform's new AI a 'creative soulmate' for artists, says founder
Playform is developed for artists and creators who want to use a touch of AI in their work.More
Story image
'No sleep: Must game' - research hints at the rise of binge gaming on mobile
Four hours and 36 minutes – that’s how long the average ‘binge gaming’ session lasts.More
Story image
Global consumers to trade in 810 million smartphones in favour of 5G devices
68% of consumers would be willing to trade-in their device in favour of a 5G-capable upgrade, according to research from Blancco Technology Group.More
Story image
IDC: PC market will also be hit by COVID-19
The long list of ICT markets that are being disrupted by the virus’ effect on manufacturing includes desktops, laptops, workstations and tablets.More
Story image
Final Fantasy VII remake preview & developer interview
Last month I had the chance to not only play through about three hours of the Final Fantasy VII remake but also to chat with the director of the original game and the producer of the remake, Yoshinori Kitase.More
Story image
DXC commits to helping A/NZ businesses build immersive experiences
“DXC is using the power of AR, VR and MR to align the next-generation digital capabilities employees want so they can be more mobile and independent."More
Security survey: The internet’s for porn… and gaming
"As well as being inappropriate use of a work device, these sites are more likely to harbour malware or other malicious threats that lead to a compromise."More
IWD 2020 interview: LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong & Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall
As a celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re running a series of interviews with women in technology. LogRhythm’s Joanne Wong and Ping Identity's Vivienne Horsfall share their thoughts.More
Infineon accelerates 3D facial recognition innovation
Infineon says the technology, which uses the REAL3 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, features an easy-to-design integration for smartphone manufacturers. More
Inland Revenue shuts down to make changes to tax system
The revenue system will be closed for a week in April as Inland Revenue introduces a new round of changes to make tax more straightforward.More
Microsoft & Mogul launch Age of Empires II Asia Cup
The AOE II Asia Cup will run in four seasons. The top four teams from each season will land a place in the AOE Asia Cup Major.More
Nanotech brings tough, flexible sensor to life
Engineers at the University of Waterloo have created a silicone/graphene material that can act as a sensor for wearable technologies.More
Remote working is here to stay - and employees love it, says GitLab report
According to the report, 83% of respondents say they are able to accomplish all of their work tasks remotely and 82% say remote working is the way of the future.More
Spark rallies Kiwi innovators to share their 5G ideas
Spark is calling on New Zealand’s most innovative businesses to pitch their best ideas about how 5G could benefit the country.More
AI adoption stalling despite huge industry growth
Caution has risen in tandem with the global emergence of AI technologies.More
Zynga to launch Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells mobile game
Zynga soft launched the game in ‘select markets’, with plans to roll out the game worldwide – but for some, it might be a bit of a wait.More
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards speaks at TechFest 2020
Edwards has a clear message: If New Zealand businesses undermine the issue of privacy, they will ruin their business.More
Oppo reveals its 5G-capable Find X2 Pro
Oppo has today revealed its latest top-tier model of smartphone, the Find X2 Pro.More
Coronavirus: Businesses providing laptops to employees for remote working
Some businesses are also getting ready for more staff to potentially work from home by providing laptops or remote access.More
EVs to emit forest sounds and choir music to warn pedestrians
Near-silent EVs are up to twice as likely to have a collision with a pedestrian as a result of the difficulty in hearing them approaching.More
New Zealand's national broadband map gets a revamp
A new version of the national broadband map website has been launched this week by InternetNZ. More
Hands-on review: JBL Link Bar, the three-in-one smart speaker
JBL Link Bar is one of the devices out there that propose a solution to the 'too many devices' problem by having three devices in one: A sound bar, an Android TV and Google Home.More
Mobile game downloads jump 40% in three years
The market is the single largest revenue source of the entire gaming industry, and downloads have been rising steadily since 2016.More
IDC: Smartphone market bounce-back delayed by COVID-19
The disruption to the manufacturing centres in China will cause a huge dip in the growth of the global smartphone market for 2020.More
More stories