FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Gaming
Graphics
Pac-Man
PlayStation 4
Review
PlayStation 5

Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)

By Damian Seeto
Today

Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.

Well, Bandai Namco is at it again with the publisher now releasing Pac-Man World: Re-Pac. This is another remake that brings the 1999 PSOne original to modern audiences and platforms. For the purpose of this review, we played the remake on both the PS5 and PS4 consoles.

Most people will be familiar with the arcade Pac-Man game where the yellow protagonist has to collect pellets and swallow up the evil ghosts. The levels are simple as you are inside a maze, having to avoid getting hit by the colourful ghosts.

Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is much different because this is a 3D platforming game similar to the Crash Bandicoot series. Instead of having an open-world environment like Spyro the Dragon, all of the levels in Pac-Man are quite linear as you have to go from point A to point B while collecting lots of items along the way.

With this being a platforming game, Pac-Man World: Re-Pac actually has a small narrative to set the game in motion. In this game, the main bad guy is a huge metal Pac-Man named Toc-Man. Toc-Man and his goons have kidnapped Pac-Man’s whole family for some reason. Due to this, you have to venture out as Pac-Man to rescue his entire family hidden in the levels.

What you will notice most about Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is the fact that the visuals are much better now in 2022. I remember playing the original Pac-Man World back in 1999, and the graphics looked pixelated and outdated on the PSOne. The remake makes the game look much smoother and brighter than ever before.

There isn’t much difference in terms of visuals between the PS5 and PS4 versions. Both games load pretty fast, and I did not experience any glitches or bugs while playing them. If you cannot buy a new-gen console at the moment, you don’t have to worry about the performance of the last-gen versions.

In terms of gameplay, Pac-Man World: Re-Pac is surprisingly challenging, thanks to the limited move set that Pac-Man has in this game. One of the worst attacks that Pac-Man has is throwing pellets at his enemies. This attack is pretty useless because it lacks any range, and it never hits the enemies when you want it to. Not to mention there is no targeting system either, so you won’t be using this attack very often.

There are only two types of other attacks that are far more useful to Pac-Man. Most people will use the butt bounce attack. Not only can this be used to reach higher platforms, but jumping on top of enemies will kill them. Another attack is a type of sprint where Pac-Man can bulldoze through certain enemies at high speed.

However, the enemies in the levels aren’t really the thing you will have to worry about most in this game. The one thing that will kill you the most is the multiple jumping puzzles and obstacles that will stand in your way!

The levels aren’t too linear because you will need to backtrack sometimes in order to collect fruit or a key. Fruits usually give you access to locked doors that house special buttons. These buttons are important because you may need to press them to continue the level.

If you want to fully 100% the game, you will also need to find keys in some levels. These keys will allow you to free Pac-Man’s family members who are locked up in a metal jail. You can actually complete the levels without saving your family, although you won’t get the 100% requirement.

Each level also has optional maze segments that pay homage to the arcade classic. In mazes, you will avoid or eat ghosts while you have to collect every pellet in the level. You can also collect the letters of ‘PacMan’ in each level to further increase the game’s longevity.

Aside from the normal levels, there are also several boss fights. Many of the earlier boss fights are easy because they all follow a certain pattern. Easily the hardest boss in the entire game is fighting Toc-Man himself. The main reason his fight is hard is that you need to survive three different phases, all with one life!

As much as I had fun with this game, the main disappointment is the fact that this is only a remake of one Pac-Man World game. Bandai Namco could have easily added Pac-Man World 2 and Pac-Man World 3, which originally came out for the PS2 over 20 years ago.

It is also worth mentioning that this game is challenging, so it’s not as easy as it looks. While one playthrough will last you around 7 hours to finish, the game will take you much longer if you want to 100% the game. Getting all the trophies and achievements is also hard if you’re up for the challenge!

While it’s sad the rest of the series isn’t included, I still had a lot of fun playing through Pac-Man World: Re-Pac. This game was a part of my childhood, and it was enjoyable to finally finish it. This game is worth playing if you want to play an enjoyable 3D platform game.

Verdict: 8.0/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 75 headphones
Hands-on review: Campfire Audio X Astell & Kern Pathfinder earphones
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
Hands-on review: ECOVACS DEEBOT X1 PLUS
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
Cybercrime
How protected are migrants and refugees from cybercrime in Aotearoa?
Recent research has found that more than 35% of Kiwis are affected by scams weekly, so do migrants and refugees have equitable access to tools that will help protect them online?
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered (PC)
Conversion kings Nixxies take Insomniac’s web-swinging PlayStation 5 game, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and polish it up for PC.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Animal Crossing New Horizons Happy Home Paradise DLC
The DLC is based on the 3DS game Happy Home designer. Back then, while the game was popular, it was a little weird that the game was released as a standalone game.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Rollerdrome (PC)
The game’s visuals take the cel-shaded design style up a notch, looking more like comic book pages than an animated cartoon.
Story image
Huawei
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch Fit 2 and Huawei Band 7
Huawei has recently released a fresh line-up of products, and the new Watch Fit 2 and Band 7 are two options for anyone looking at buying a solid, affordable smart watch or fitness tracker in time for summer.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Stray (PlayStation 5)
Stray is a new unique 2022 video game where you control a cute ginger cat. As a person that feeds eight stray cats, I knew Stray was a game that I really needed to play.
Story image
Dark web
Beware the darkverse and its cyber-physical threats
A darkverse of criminality hidden from law enforcement could quickly evolve to fuel a new industry of metaverse-related cybercrime.
Story image
Sustainability
NZ program recovers and recycles more than 177 tonnes of e-waste
The TechCollect NZ pilot program says its milestone of recovering and recycling more than 177 tonnes of ICT e-waste recognises the efforts of many.
Story image
Phishing
Norton research finds NZ threat landscape diversifying on social media
Norton's quarterly report has highlighted the seriousness of the threat landscape in New Zealand.
Story image
Product Management
TeamViewer and Siemens to innovate product lifecycle space with AR
TeamViewer's new partnership with Siemens Digital Industries Software to bring the power of TeamViewer's AR platform, Frontline, to Siemen Teamcenter software.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Chromebook and tablet shipments see another rapid decline for the year
According to research from Canalys PC Analysis, Chromebook and tablet shipments have fallen for the fourth quarter in a row for Q2 of 2022.
Story image
Fibre
Orcon brings faster fibre to Christchurch with Hyperfibre offering
Orcon has today launched the next generation of fibre speeds in Christchurch, bringing its Hyperfibre offering to the city.
Story image
Gaming
Logitech G’s new Aurora collection looks to help change gaming stereotypes
The company’s new Aurora collection is designed to be gender inclusive, not gender exclusive, addressing the needs and wants of women gamers while also still appealing to a wider general audience.
Story image
Malware
Research shows attacks on the gaming industry are getting worse
Web application attacks in the gaming sector have grown by 167% from Q1 2021 to Q1 2022, according to new research from Akamai.
Story image
Apple
2degrees unveils eSIM functionality for selected devices
2degrees has enabled eSIM functionality to work with a variety of Apple, Samsung and Oppo devices, including a range of iPads.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Digimon Survive (PlayStation 5)
Since there’s little actual gameplay in Digimon Survive, the biggest draw card to the game is its long and interesting story.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: Xencelabs Graphic Display Tablet
Xencelabs seemed to show up out of nowhere on the market. I had no idea who they were or what they were about, but I was very intrigued.
Story image
Samsung
New range of Samsung Smart Watches announced with health focus
Samsung has announced new additions to its SmartWatch portfolio, with the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro to be released in late August.
Story image
Internet
InternetNZ appoints new chief executive. Will take over in October
InternetNZ has announced the appointment of its new chief executive, with Vivien Maidaborn taking over the role from interim chief Andrew Cushen in October.
Story image
Printers
Comedy legend Jimeoin fronts Epson advertising campaign in NZ and Australia
According to Epson the company’s EcoTank models now account for 74% of all printers sold in the category in New Zealand, alone.
Story image
Smartphone
Samsung introduces new generation of foldable smartphones
Samsung has unveiled its new range of Galaxy Z smartphones, bringing new developments to the company’s foldable smartphone portfolio.
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone
With its new range of foldable phones, Samsung has definitely brought a vibrant new energy to the smartphone market.
Story image
Broadband
MyRepublic unveils 'choose the speed you need' mobile plans
Broadband provider MyRepublic has announced the details of its new 'choose the speed you need' mobile plans, designed for New Zealanders. 
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Disgaea 6 Complete
Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny originally came out in 2021, and more than a year later, the game has now been re-released.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: TCL 30 SE mobile phone
TCL continues to provide consumers with budget phones that still pack a punch with the TCL 30 SE mobile phone. 
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: OPPO Find X5 smartphone
With the release of the new OPPO Find X5 in March, we got the opportunity to explore another one of their premium devices.
Story image
Smartphone
OPPO releases ColorOS 13 operating system globally
OPPO has officially released the global version of its latest Android-based operating system, ColorOS 13.
Story image
Servers
New Zealand cloud provider challenges Google's claims on data control for region
A Wellington cloud services provider says Google's claim it will offer New Zealanders complete control over their own data is not true.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Sweet Transit (PC Steam early access)
Team 17’s Sweet Transit invites players to build a thriving colony in a world whereby trains are the only form of transport.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: SteelSeries Apex Pro Mini Keyboard
SteelSeries has taken the design of its range of Apex keyboards to create a smaller version, the Apex Pro Mini. Techday’s Darren Price checks it out.
Story image
SmartWatch
Hands-on review: Huawei Watch D smart watch
The Huawei Watch D is the latest flagship smart watch from the Chinese tech giant, and it's further proof that the company is more than capable of competing with the likes of Samsung and Apple in the highly competitive wearable market.
Story image
Cloud
Microsoft and Auckland Transport announce new cloud agreement
Auckland Transport (AT) and Microsoft have announced a new cloud agreement aimed at promoting innovation, reducing costs and improving sustainability in transport services.
Story image
Gaming
Attacks on gaming companies more than double over past year
The State of the Internet report shows gaming companies and gamer accounts are at risk, following a surge in web application attacks post pandemic.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL Flip 6 portable speaker
Once you switch it on, and listen away for up to 12 hours, you will quickly realise that this is a little speaker looking for a party.
Story image
Distribution
Garmin expands NZ footprint with new Auckland distribution centre
The facility at Goodman’s Highbrook Business Park will be fully operational from October 2022 and features 3,586sqm of warehouse space.
Story image
Gaming
Chorus announces Hyperfibre sponsorship deal with NZ Esports
Chorus has put its support behind New Zealand's Esports community with a newly announced three-year Hyperfibre sponsorship deal with NZ Esports.
Story image
Wireless
Hands-on review: James Donkey RS4 Knight Wireless Gaming Keyboard
I have always liked mechanical keyboards, and this is no exception. I find the action much easier to use than the modern keyboards with limited travel.
Story image
Cyber resilience
NZ’s Cyber Resilience Framework to be evolving and potentially automated
The government's already putting $2.4 million into the Cyber Resilience Framework in its initial stages, what is it and why is it important?
Story image
Home security
Hands-on review: Eufy Wire-Free Dual Cam Video Doorbell 2K
We have had our house secured by Eufy products for over seven months now. We love the brand, and it has never let us down.
Story image
Arlo
Hands-on review: Arlo Go 2 security camera
In my humble opinion, Arlo Go 2 offers security for anyone needing to keep a remote eye on prized possessions or premises at different locations.