Game review: Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo Switch)

Historically, Princess Peach is usually a character that is portrayed as a simple damsel in distress. As you may know, in many Super Mario games, she is usually kidnapped by Bower, and he usually stores her somewhere in his huge castle.

There have been times in the past when Princess Peach has been more than just a girl who needs saving. She is a playable character in the Super Mario RPG, and she was able to hold her own in last year’s The Super Mario Bros. movie. Her last solo game was Super Princess Peach, released for the Nintendo DS in 2005.

It’s now 2024, and Nintendo is still pumping out quality exclusives for its aging Nintendo Switch hardware. Seven years after the console’s release in 2017, we get a charming little game called Princess Peach: Showtime!

Games are meant to be enjoyed by anyone from any skill level. However, I have noticed there has been a rise in popularity when it comes to super difficult games lately. FromSoftware’s Bloodborne and Elden Ring have been proof that some gamers really love difficult games to play.

On the flip side, I feel Princess Peach: Showtime! is easy, although this does not mean that the game isn’t fun. In my opinion, kids, both young and old, will have a fun time playing this game, and it’s one that can be enjoyable for all ages. The game is much less challenging than Super Mario Wonder, which came out late last year.

Another thing that I like about Princess Peach: Showtime! is the fact that it includes an all-new and unique story that doesn’t involve Mario, Luigi, or even Bowser. Here in this game, Peach has to save a play theatre called the Sparkle Theatre.

The villain in this game is not Bowser, but they have introduced a new character named Grape. Grape and her minions have overtaken the theatre and have somewhat ruined all of the plays. It’s up to Peach and her mates to rid the bad guys from the theatre and restore the plays to their original glory.

Choosing each level is like the hub and elevator system from Crash Bandicoot 2. There are four levels available on each floor, and you can choose which level to tackle first. Once you finish a specific floor, you can only access the next area in the building by defeating a mandatory boss at the end.

One of the best things about Princess Peach: Showtime! is that Peach can role play as many different professions. The professions in this game include Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Pastry Chef Peach, Kung Fu Peach, Ninja Peach, Cowgirl Peach, Figure Skater Peach, Dashing Thief Peach, Mermaid Peach, and even Mighty Peach, which is like a superhero.

The fact that Peach can assume many different roles in this game makes the gameplay feel fresh and exciting all the time. The levels never feel repetitive and boring because you have different gameplay styles each time you enter a new level. I will give you a rundown of some of my favourite roles/levels in the game.

My favourite profession to play in this game is Ninja Peach. As the name suggests, Peach is a ninja in these levels and can defeat enemies using stealth techniques. She can also hide using disguises and jump really high on different platforms during these levels. Peach also looks cool dressed up as a ninja too.

The other type of level I liked the most was Kung Fu Peach. If you love martial arts, you’ll love these levels because Peach can kick a lot of butt, much like Jackie Chan can. The boss fights are pretty cool as Kung Fu Peach because you have to deflect kicks at the right time before you go for the final blow.

Lastly, Mighty Peach is another favourite because she’s in a suit and, has super strength, and can even fly during these levels. It’s also neat that this game only has two buttons as controls, so anyone can play this game with ease. The B button is the action button, and pressing A allows Peach to jump.

Some of the other levels are unique because you don’t need to use violence to progress. Cowgirl Peach doesn’t use a gun because this is a kid’s game. Instead, she uses a lasso to capture enemies when she’s riding on a horse.

Probably the most unique level in the game is when you play as Pastry Chef Peach. There’s no violence at these levels because Peach just has to get rid of its enemies by making wonderful and delicious desserts. Arguably, these levels are the easiest ones in the game, but the gameplay made my mouth water by looking at the delicious treats.

I also forgot to mention that hidden in each level are items called Sparkle Gems. Before you can progress into the next area, you need to collect a specific number of Sparkle Gems to continue. Sparkle Gems can be earned by finding them in the levels or by defeating specific bosses. You may need to watch a guide if you want to collect them all and get 100%!

Graphically, Princess Peach: Showtime! is bright and colourful, much like many other Nintendo video games. However, the Nintendo Switch console is showing its age a bit because Peach’s character model can sometimes look a little blurry if you are playing on a big-screen TV.

The game might also be too short and easy for some gamers since Princess Peach: Showtime! can be completed in around seven hours. If you want to 100% the game, the gameplay will last you a further 12 hours. It’s far easier compared to the challenging Super Mario Bros. Wonder video game that came out in late 2023.

Aside from being too short, I still had a lot of fun playing Princess Peach: Showtime! The easy difficulty didn’t deter my enjoyment of the game because sometimes you want to relax while playing a game. I highly recommend you play this game if you have kids, both young and old, in your family.

Verdict: 8.5/10

