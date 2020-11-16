f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure

16 Nov 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

With Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the Demon’s Souls remake now available on PS5, there’s no shortage of exclusive games that people can get for the system. If they aren't your cup of tea though, you could buy the more family-friendly Sackboy: A Big Adventure instead. 

Developer Sumo Digital made LittleBigPlanet 3 back in 2014 and the game was quite fun. If you did not do the creation side of things, you could have played the 2.5D platform adventure section instead. LittleBigPlanet games have always had fun platform style gameplay, but in Sackboy: A Big Adventure things are a little bit different. 

This is because the new game ditches the 2.5D perspective and features a fully explorable 3D world. That being said, it’s not an open world video game as most of the levels are linear and you follow a set path. This is similar to the narrow corridor style levels you may see in a Crash Bandicoot game.  

Anyway, at the start of the game you are introduced to Sackboy’s main villain called Vex. Vex is a huge entity in this game and he wants to turn Craftworld into a place full of nightmares and other ugly things. As Sackboy, you will need to prevent Vex from executing his plan and preserve Craftworld the way it was before Vex’s arrival. 

Sure the game’s story isn’t going to win any awards, but the plot is easy enough to follow and you will want to see how it all unfolds at the end. Not to mention there are many boss fights in the game, and you will need to use your skills and abilities to beat all of Sackboy’s biggest enemies. 

As aforementioned, the levels are linear in Sackboy: A Big Adventure, although this does not mean that the game lacks gameplay variety. There is a ton of game mechanics on display here that allows the gameplay to be fresh and fun every time you play it. 

The basic gameplay moves Sackboy has are jumping and punching, which is activated by the X and Square buttons respectively. The combat isn’t complicated because you can jump on top of enemies or bash them repeatedly in order to defeat them. 

What I like most about the enemies is that there are different ways you can get rid of them. For example, some enemies hurt you if you punch them so you will have to jump on them to avoid their attacks. 

Aside from enemies, Sackboy also has some skills and abilities that add a lot of variety to the way you go through many of the levels. One item that Sackboy gets access to is a boomerang that can attack enemies from a long distance. You don’t get access to this item all of the time, but it’s fun to use nonetheless. 

 Another cool item you can use is the shuriken (Japanese ninja star) that is helpful in cutting down weeds. Some of the weeds block access to platforms, so you can use the shuriken to cut them down for you to gain access. 

The levels are also quite fun because they have a fun party atmosphere to them. The level I had the most fun playing was one that played Bruno Mars’ Uptown Funk. In another level, the music that was playing was Jungle Boogie from Kool and the Gang. Some people may remember the latter song was used in the film Pulp Fiction!

Even though the levels are mostly linear, there are hidden paths for you to discover. These hidden paths are important because they may give you vital items called ‘Dream Orbs’. Dream Orbs are essential for you to collect because you need them in order to gain access to more levels. 

Other normal orbs are also available for you to collect. These orbs can be used to buy new costumes for you to dress up your Sackboy. There are lots of zany outfits for you to collect and it’s always entertaining to seek out more clothing items for him to wear.  

Graphically, Sackboy: A Big Adventure looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps. Quite a lot of PS5 games can run at 60fps and it’s much smoother to see rather than at 30fps. 

While the majority of this game is really fun, there are only a few things I didn’t like about it. I personally didn’t like how other levels are locked until you meet a quota of ‘Dream Orbs’. It’s kind of hard to progress mainly because Dream Orbs are hidden in levels. Some Dream Orbs also require you to do more puzzles to attain them. 

There are also some levels that are locked behind multiplayer too. Since online multiplayer isn’t available yet, you will need a second PS5 controller to play through them. Normally this isn’t an issue for me, but I have yet to buy a second PS5 controller. 

Aside from these small issues, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a fun PS5 launch game that the whole family can play. The gameplay has a lot of variety, plus the game has a lot of replay value since you need to play the levels again in order to get more orbs. 

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories:
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
Dig deeper:
PlayStation 5 Game review Console Gaming
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Story image
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Story image
Consumers turn to smartphone accessories while other markets fail
Smartphone accessories, namely wearable bands and TWS devices, is set to exceed 200 million units and 350 million units respectively in 2021, according to the latest Canalys forecast. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Story image
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Story image
D-LINK A/NZ launches AI-powered DCS-8302LH Full HD Outdoor Wi-Fi Camera
Using AI edge-based person detection, the camera can identify human motion, reducing false alarms.More
Story image
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
With fantastic sound and fantastic build, we did uncover one niggly drawback...More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Chorus launches Hyperfibre across New Zealand
Hyperfibre will be available to more than three million people across New Zealand.More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console
We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables.More
Story image
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
Story image
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Story image
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
Story image
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser CX 400BT earbuds
These were the first earbuds I had ever tried (I prefer over-ear headphones), but after a couple of weeks using them, I was pleasantly surprised at how much I liked them. So how did they hold up generally?More
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
Xbox Series X unboxing
Whilst I still can’t tell you much about Microsoft’s new console, I can show you what the box looks like and what is inside.More
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Researchers create algorithm to uncover deepfakes
The researchers have trained machine learning algorithms to detect deepfake videos based on the dissimilarity in patterns between the audio and visual cues. More
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
EPOS’s GSX 1200 Pro provides gamers with a switchable headset/speaker audio amplifier and linked chatting for LAN gaming.More
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
Commerce Commission moves to address rising telecommunications sector complaints 
The Commerce Commission is asking for views on what telecommunications providers could be doing better to address increasing complaints about the sector.  More
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
More stories