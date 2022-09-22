FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Story image
Gaming
Nintendo
Splatoon
Review

Game review: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch)

By Darren Price, Consumer & Gaming Writer - Australia
Yesterday

Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 offers another instalment of the surprisingly kid-friendly third-person puzzle/shooter.

Originally a Nintendo Wii U game, with 2015’s Splatoon, the sequel, Splatoon 2, was released in 2017 as a Nintendo Switch Exclusive. This third iteration is more of the same, which is a good thing as the concept is rather unique and the games are fun to play.

Splatoon 3 offers up three ways to play single-player, competitive multiplayer, and 4-person multiplayer co-op. Unfortunately, multiplayer requires membership to Nintendo’s online subscription service. The game has no split-screen multiplayer modes, which I think is a missed opportunity. With the above in mind, this review focuses on the single-player element only, which is available to all for the retail price of the game.

The story mode follows on from that of the last game in being set on a future earth where the ocean’s creatures have evolved to walk on the land. Players take on the role of a customisable “inkling”, a creature that has evolved from a squid.

The player's character has two forms: one humanoid and the other looking like a squid without tentacles. In humanoid form players can fire an ink gun, covering floors and walls with ink splats, The ink can also be used to activate objects and dispatch enemies. As a squid, the player can swim under ink splats, quickly across floors, and even up walls. If it’s covered in your ink you can move through it. If it's another colour ink it’ll slow you down, or even injure your character. In squid form, your character can also pass through mesh objects.

Players have a partner in Little Buddy, a smallfry fish friend. Little Buddy can be thrown to activate objects out of reach, as well as charged up to remove fuzzy ooze blocking your path.

The characters all talk in gobbledegook with subtitles. Great for the developer’s localisation budget, but pretty bad for kids who may struggle to follow the story. Not that there’s much in the way of a tale to be told. 

To be honest, the plot serves only to link the engrossing gameplay across the various lands. The game is structured across areas that have players following a path which in turn branches out to separate puzzle-filled levels that need to be solved. The genius of the single-player campaign is how simple game mechanics are utilised to create complex and challenging puzzles. 

Walls need to be inked and climbed, jumps timed, and painted overhead rails traversed. Activating objects move walls into place and opens up new paths. There are also enemies that need to be avoided or splatted with ink. It’s not a particularly hard game, but a lot of fun. Even the bosses, a gameplay element that I’m not fond of, are not too much trouble.

As fun as the game is, the levels do start to all feel the same after a while, as they begin to feel just like different combinations of the same puzzle elements. It’s a minor criticism, but one that may stop you from returning to the solo story in a hurry.  

The default aiming controls take a bit of getting used to. In handheld mode, the game uses the Switch’s built-in movement sensors. As you move the switch, the crosshairs move in the game. I found it a bit of a gimmick. Playing on a TV with a Pro controller was even worse. Thankfully the movement controls can be switched off and the joystick used instead.

The game looks really good, be it on the small switch screen or a TV. The framerate is slick and smooth. The unique character designs top off a very polished presentation. 

As a parent, Splatoon 3 is a shooter that I’m very happy with my kids playing. With popular cartoony-looking games like Fortnite featuring very real weapons, Splatoon 3 is comparatively innocuous, even for young kids.

I had a lot of fun with Splatoon 3’s story campaign. It offers a moderate challenge and is easy to pick up. It’s a shame that there’s no local multiplayer, especially as the online modes are off-limits without a Nintendo Switch Online Subscription. On the whole, it is another good entry for Nintendo’s portable gaming console.

Verdict: 8/10

Related stories
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulbs
Hands-on review: Yubikey 5C NFC
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum Stream microphone
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox Encore Essential
Hands-on review: STM Dux Messenger laptop bag
Game review: Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
Top stories
Story image
Apple
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Essentials Light Bulbs
There is a veritable panoply of colour schemes and I found one that matched my editor’s mood when I’ve made too many typos.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Splatoon 3 (Nintendo Switch)
This third iteration is more of the same, which is a good thing as the concept is rather unique and the games are fun to play.
Story image
Digital Transformation
Ballance delivers greater customer value through SAP
New Zealand-based Ballance Agri-Nutrients has completed the first stage of its multi-year cloud implementation strategy, run and developed by SAP.
Story image
Cybersecurity
Hands-on review: Yubikey 5C NFC
Founded in 2007 and specialising in computer and network security, the Swedish company Yubico is now a leader in global authentication.
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Hands-on review: STM Dux Messenger laptop bag
STM’s Dux Messenger is a 16-litre laptop bag that is bound to stand out on your commute to work, offering copious amounts of pockets and space to carry whatever it is you need to the office.
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: JBL PartyBox Encore Essential
Who has been to a friend's party and heard, “Can you turn this one up?” without being able to do anything? It’s frustrating, isn't it?
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed
2022 finally sees the release of Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. Much like the 2020 release, this is a remake that makes the 2006 version of the game look superior thanks to the introduction of new hardware.
Story image
Twelve South
Hands-on review: Twelve South Curve Flex laptop stand
Twelve South has recently launched its new elegant MacBook stand, the Curve Flex, which will make your MacBook more flexible.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pac-Man World: Re-Pac (PS4 & PS5)
Earlier this year, Bandai Namco already gave ‘90s kids something to celebrate when it released Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series. This was a remake of the two original Klonoa games that were released for PSOne and PS2.
Story image
Apple Watch
Apple announces the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE
Apple has announced the Apple watch series 8 and the new Apple watch SE, which brings advanced technology and performance.  
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Cricut Maker 3 smart cutting machine
The Cricut Maker 3 is an intelligent electronic cutting machine that allows you to create a meaningful project in record time through powerful and versatile performance.
Story image
Jabra
Hands-on review: Jabra Talk 65 headset
Jabra has always designed good-quality headphones, and they have taken this even further with their new essential headset for mobile workers.
Story image
Smartphones
FMI research reveals foldable smartphone market expansion
According to new research from Future Market Insights, the foldable phone market is projected to expand significantly as demand and innovation increase.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
SoftBank introduces an AI-powered floor cleaning robot
SoftBank Robotics says the robot requires low maintenance and is easily monitored by operators through an interactive fleet management system.
Story image
Audio
Apple announces the next generation of AirPods Pro
Apple has announced the next generation of AirPods Pro. The company says the new technology harnesses the power of the new h2 chip, while also providing noise cancellation and a transparency mode. 
Story image
Smartphones
OPPO reveals new Smartphone, Pad and IoT products for Australasian market
The company has continued to expand its portfolio across this market, and VP Overseas Sales and Services Billy Zhang says that they will continue to look for new ways to provide options for customers.
Story image
Education Perfect
Education Perfect accelerates Māori language through tech
"Having a well structured, informative and highly engaging course that is accessible to all of our employees was the initial draw card for our organisation."
Story image
Belkin
Hands-on review: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe
With its sleek looks and innovative design, you’d be forgiven for thinking that the Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Magsafe was an accessory found on the countertop of a Scandinavian kitchen.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Madden NFL 23 (PlayStation 5)
Madden NFL 23 is also the first release of this iconic franchise since the sad passing of John Madden late last year.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
D-Link launches new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range for better network solutions
D-Link has launched its new EAGLE PRO AI M32 range, with the company saying that it is the newest and fastest of the Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity - Future Market Insights
It is projected that revenue through the software segment in the AI in the cybersecurity market will grow at 15.8% CAGR during the forecast period. 
Story image
iOS
Apple reveals more details on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
The company's recent announcement revealed that the new model will be the most advanced Pro line-up ever.
Story image
Gaming
Norton research puts focus on metaverse safety for Kiwi gamers
The research highlights that gaming can come with significant security and privacy risks due to the millions of unique data points present in things like VR gaming.
Story image
iOS
Apple announces the new Apple watch ultra - For the outdoors
Suitable for water sports, it is a technical tool for adventurers and explorers, built with a compass app in watchOS 9.
Story image
Smartphones
Hands-on review: OPPO Reno8 5G smartphone
OPPO's smartphones are known for two particular things: design and camera. OPPO’s latest smartphone, Reno8 5G, excels in both areas.
Story image
Unified Communications
Zoom expands its platform by adding Zoom Team Chat feature
Chat technology helps dispersed teams consolidate workflows, gain efficiencies, and enable people to work better together.
Story image
Bose
Hands-on review: Bose Frames Tempo Style Bluetooth audio sports sunglasses
The Bose Frames Tempo Style sunglasses look very good. The best-looking of the entire Frames range, in my opinion.
Story image
Wireless technologies
Hands-on review: JBL Free WFH wireless headphones
Whether it’s a whiny husband, a clingy dog or a sick offspring, you will be happy to get some enforced peace and quiet, courtesy of JBL’s Free WFH Wireless headphones.
Story image
Health
Hands-on review: Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor
In an age where we’re more conscious than ever about what we’re breathing in, the Airthings View Plus indoor air quality monitor is an essential gadget to help with your overall health, sleep, and comfort at home.
Story image
Cloud platforms
Salesforce partners with Snowflake and introduces ‘Hire Me’ button
According to a recent Salesforce report, 73% of customers expect companies to understand their unique needs and expectations
Story image
Future Tech
Top seven CIO disruptions highlighted by Gartner
CIOs need to consider “what if” scenarios to avoid being blindsided by social, behavioural and technological disruptions, according to Gartner.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 gaming headset
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 3 is more than just a wired headset. Plugging the headset into a PC, using one of the included USB cables, creates a new audio device on your system.
Story image
5G infrastructure
Māori Spectrum shows potential of private 5G networks
5G mobile technology is being used to broadcast a Mau Rākau traditional Māori martial arts class filmed in Ngāruawāhia on Māori TV.  
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Saints Row (PC)
The Saints are back in this reboot/prequel, of the over-the-top open-world crime series simply titled Saints Row.
Story image
Broadband
Samsung and Spark switch on 5G in over 20 Auckland suburbs
This comes after a successful rollout of commercial 5G services in the urban areas of Auckland and Christchurch beginning in March 2021.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: JBL Quantum 350 Wireless Headset
The Quantum 350 positioned itself as the perfect balance between a great quality of sound and an affordable price compared to devices on the current market.
Story image
Design
Hands-on review: Lenovo Yoga 7i laptop
Lenovo has already proven itself in 2-in-1 laptops but decided to push its lineup by launching the new Yoga 7i Gen.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Bonelk Gaming Laptop Stand
Nowadays, having a half-decent office setup at home is more important than ever. Australian company Bonelk targets both home workers and gamers with much of its range.
Story image
Virtual Reality
Hands-on review: HTC Vive Flow headset
HTC Australia sent over one of their Vive Flow headsets plus a compatible Oppo mobile phone for me to try out “The immersive VR glasses for on-the-go wellness”.
Story image
Gaming
Six trends driving near-term adoption of metaverse technologies
Six trends are driving the use of metaverse technologies and will continue to drive its use over the next three to five years, according to Gartner.
Story image
Sustainable IT
Aotearoa businesses sitting on untapped goldmine of old tech
Study finds New Zealand businesses are not truly aware of the economic benefits of sustainable e-waste management.
Story image
Apple
IDC data shows significant decline in wearable tech shipments
New research from IDC through IDC Tracker has revealed the wearable technology market has faced a challenging second quarter.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: The Last of Us Part 1 Remake (PlayStation 5)
2022 comes around, and The Last of Us has been re-released again. Now you can play The Last of Us Part 1 remake exclusively for the PlayStation 5 console.
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commission cracks down on sales practices that mislead online shoppers
The Commerce Commission has issued a formal warning to online gift-box retailer, Occasion Box, for making false and unsubstantiated claims.