Today
Story image
Game review
Console Gaming
Sony PlayStation
Xbox
Nintendo Switch

Game review: Subnautica - Below Zero (PS4/PS5)

By Darren Price

It’s time for console gamers to return to Planet 4546B, this time to explore the frozen water of its arctic region. Following the January release on PC, Subnautica: Below Zero is now out on PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/ Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

With the original Subnautica, I had a pleasant surprise when I took a late-night punt on the fledgling Steam PC early access game. I watched as a game with the simplest of premises, a crash landing on a planet of water, evolved into a polished work of art.

Subnautica: Below Zero launches as a complete single-player survival game. The developers have, however, promised to continue working on the game as an open development project. So, we can expect more changes and improvements to come. 

As before, players find themselves crashed on Planet 4546B this time searching for their lost sister. Crashing in the arctic, the first thing players need to do is get into the water before they freeze and locate their base. Whilst oxygen is of concern whilst underwater, it’s the freezing temperatures that need to be watched out for whilst exposed on the arctic surface.  

The game’s core game mechanic (as with all others of the survival genre) is that of a resource collecting grind that offers just enough reward to make you want to continue. Sure, the game’s sandbox mode gives players access to everything, but this completely eradicates any point to the game. To get the most out of Subnautica: Below Zero you need to be in it for the long haul before things start getting interesting. It’s a slow burn that’ll be wasted on those without the time to sink into the game.

After a crash landing, players start with a tiny base resting in the shallows just off the coast of the frozen planet’s surface. Inside the base, there’s a storage area and a fabricator. Players must scavenge for resources to manufacture materials with which to, in turn, build equipment. The early game has players watching a scarce oxygen supply and having to return to the base or to the surface to refill. Manufacturing bigger air tanks, flippers, and submersibles makes exploration easier and faster. This opens the game up to a higher level of grind. 

As players travel deeper and further from the base better materials and blueprints become available. Blueprints being gleaned from wreckage scanned on the ocean floor. As the game progresses, not only does the planet reveal its mysteries, players get the freedom to create sprawling structures and a fleet of underwater and surface vehicles. 

Of course, players are not alone and some hostiles need to be dealt with. From the annoying sea monkeys to some of the more carnivorous beasts of the deep (and land), players need to be able to defend themselves and heal themselves when injured.   

The game hits its stride with the construction of complex bases. These can be customised with equipment and furniture to create unique structures running from the surface deep to the seafloor. Specialist modules such as moonpools create an authentic-looking undersea base. Adding windows and observation decks allow for some stunning underwater vistas.

The construction of structures also allows players to sink shafts deep into the ocean’s canyons and crevasses. These create submersed, easily accessed outposts to stage expeditions even deeper.

As well as base elements, vehicles such as the modular Seatruck can also be manufactured. With this new technology, players can start to explore further from their original base.

Players wanting less of a challenge can opt for the create mode, which gives access to all the equipment without the worry of oxygen or dying. I think that this negates the point of the game, somewhat, but is interesting to sample all the huge amount of construction elements available.

Exploration and mystery are what propel the game. Initial expeditions will have players scavenging the shallow waters around their tiny base. Curiosity starts to propel you deeper into the chasms and canyons. Something interesting always seems to be just out of reach, too deep, or just too far for your oxygen supply. And this is what gets you hooked. This is one of those games that turns 10pm into 4am.

The gorgeous world of Subnautica: Below Zero is a major factor in fostering the desire to explore. The undersea environment looks amazing on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. PlayStation 5 owners can expect a faster framerate. At night the luminance from fish and flora is beautiful showing off the undersea landscape in a different light. The visuals really immerse you in the game and inspire you to explore deeper and further. This time, the surface is a lot more accessible as well, with abandoned installations to explore and collect clues from. 

Subnautica: Below Zero builds upon the success of its predecessor. It’s a polished game that offers intrigue and rewards for players willing to sink the time into it. Beautiful to look at, it’s a game the defines the survival genre, embracing the spirit of exploration along with the grind of collecting resources and crafting equipment. It’s not a game for everybody, but if you are into survival games and like the idea of exploring a very detailed undersea world, this one is for you.

Verdict: 8.5/10

Related stories
Game review: Biomutant (PC)>>
Game review: Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection>>
Game review: The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood (PC)>>
Game review: Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)>>
Game review: Days Gone (PC)>>
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 preview>>
Top stories
Recent stories
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: D-Link COVR AX AX1800 Dual Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System
We check out D-Link’s COVR-X1873 three-unit mesh Wi-Fi 6 System.>>
Story image
Commerce Commission
Commerce Commission lays out max revenues for Chorus
The estimated price-quality path for Chorus announced for consultation would cap Chorus revenues for three years from 1 January 2022 at $689 million in 2022, rising to $786 million in 2024.>>
Story image
5G
Spark turns on Hamilton's first 5G network
Coverage extends across Hamilton Central, as well as parts of Claudelands, Chartwell and Fairfield, with further coverage being added before the end of the month.>>
Story image
Ransomware
Trickbot takes over from Dridex as most prevalent malware
Established Dridex trojan has dropped off altogether after being one of the most popular malwares in recent months amidst a global surge in ransomware. >>
Story image
D-Link
D-Link A/NZ launches new AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Range Extender
The portable plug-in device expands existing Wi-Fi networks with the aim of ridding homes of frustrating wi-fi dead zones.>>
Story image
Microsoft
Windows 11 build and screenshots leaked
Screenshots of the upcoming OS were posted on Chinese social media site Baidu. >>
Story image
DDoS
Warning: Fancy Lazarus DDoS extortion group resurfaces
"This is the first time we are seeing the bad actors selectively target organisations and favour those with unprotected assets for their ransom letters.">>
Story image
Amazon Web Services / AWS
AWS launches Amazon Location Service
“Our customers are excited to use location data to take advantage of the explosion of connected devices available today.">>
Story image
Game review
Game review: Biomutant (PC)
Biomutant by Swedish developer Experiment 101 is a post-apocalyptic RPG featuring mutated furry animals and martial arts.>>
Link image
Training
Study IT at Whitecliffe - no fees!
With strong IT skills, you can invent, create, and imagine the new world of technology. Whitecliffe’s Level 4-6 courses are supported by the Government TTAF initiative so you’ll pay no fees.>>
Story image
Cybersecurity
Google unveils new protections for Enhanced Safe Browsing in Chrome
Enhanced Safe Browsing users are successfully phished 35% less than other users.>>
Story image
Apple
EXCLUSIVE: The right to repair & why NZ must rethink the e-waste problem
What if there was a way to extend the lifespan of products before they end up in landfill? Device repairability seems like a logical step.>>
Story image
Malware
Adware, fake apps and banking trojans targeting Android devices
Adware continues to be the most significant threat on Android phones and tablets.>>
Story image
LEGO
A peek inside the world of LEGO VIDIYO
In just six months, LEGO has built out its VIDIYO range into something quite spectacular. >>
Story image
Microsoft
Microsoft unveils new innovations in Teams designed to empower hybrid work
"The developments will unlock better, and more rich, hybrid meeting experiences for everyone.">>
Story image
Smart Home
Hands-on review: The Oral-B IO Series 9 electric toothbrush - it's pretty smart>>
Story image
Smartphone
New Nokia G20 smartphone lands in NZ with exclusive warranty offer>>
Story image
Science
New Zealand and NASA partner up, allowing Aotearoa to grow space industry, minister says>>
Story image
Tablets & laptops
Samsung introduces Galaxy Tab S7 FE and Galaxy Tab A7 Lite>>
Story image
Apple
Apple is finally bringing the HomePod mini to New Zealand>>
Story image
Ransomware
Phishing remains number one threat to cyber safety, while stalkerware, gaming attacks are on the rise>>
Story image
Scams
Scams number one online crime>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: SOUNDBOKS Gen 3 Bluetooth Performance Speaker>>
Story image
Smartphone
Hands-on review: Xiaomi Mi 11 5G Dual Sim Smartphone>>
Story image
5G
5G mobile subscriptions predicted to exceed over half a billion by the end of 2021>>
Story image
5G
Mobile vendors scramble as handset market transitions to 5G>>
Story image
Google
Google Workspace is now available to anyone >>
Story image
Smartphone
5G smartphone market most accelerated mobile technology generation ever>>
Story image
Apple
iPhones to capture 40% of smartphone market value despite Android device proliferation>>
Story image
Ransomware
Black market dedicated solely to data leaks emerges - report>>
Story image
Data sharing
4 out 5 people do not want personal data collected or shared without consent>>
Story image
Review
Hands-on review: Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD>>
Story image
Remote Working
Salary, benefits gap growing between employers and employees>>
More stories