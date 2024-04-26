Game review: TopSpin 2K25 (PS5)

Tennis and skateboarding are my favourite sports to watch and play, but sadly, video games based on them don’t get released annually. Every year, we see NBA, NFL, and soccer games, and it gets very boring really quickly. Thankfully, this year, a favourite sports franchise, 2K Sports, has returned to the TopSpin franchise with the release of TopSpin 2K25.

The last TopSpin game to be released was Top Spin 4 way back in 2011. This is the same year that Virtual Tennis 4 was released, and both franchises never returned. Instead, some newer tennis games came out from 2018 onward called AO Tennis, Tennis World Tour, and Matchpoint Tennis Championships.

Sadly, the three tennis video games I just mentioned were average or really bad. For some reason, their physics engines were bad, even though the player rosters were pretty decent overall. All games failed to capture the fun of the Virtua Tennis series and the realism of the TopSpin franchise.

When TopSpin 2K25 was finally announced, I was really excited because Top Spin 4 is arguably the best tennis game ever made. Top Spin 4 had the best tennis physics and animation I had ever seen in a video game and it’s an all-time classic.

TopSpin 2K25 is made by Hangar 13, and they are the same developers of the Mafia trilogy. Despite entering a new gaming genre, I feel Hangar 13 has made a decent first effort in bringing back the glory days of tennis video games with TopSpin 2K25.

The first thing I want to mention about TopSpin 2K25 is that most tennis fans will be happy with the game’s roster. The game features older legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and even Pete Sampras.

For newer fans, current top players in the game include Emma Raducanu, Iga Swiatek, and Carlos Alcaraz. Sadly, though, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal aren’t in TopSpin 2K25 because they signed up to be in another video game out later this year called Tiebreak instead.

Aside from licensed players, TopSpin 2K25 has all of the four Grand Slam stadiums, too. The Australian Open, Roland Garros, Wimbledon, and the US Open are all in this game, and they look wonderful.

However, my favourite tournament in the entire game is the addition of New Zealand’s own ASB Classic arena. I’ve attended the ASB Classic for many years since 2005, and Hangar 13 did a great job of replicating the arena very accurately. I’ve seen Rafael Nadal, Maria Sharapova, and Emma Raducanu at the ASB Classic, and it’s special for me to see the arena in virtual form.

In terms of gameplay, I feel a lot of beginners are going to have a hard time getting used to the controls and physics system of TopSpin 2K25. The game does offer a Tennis Academy that lets you get used to the controls. Your coach and narrator is none other than the legendary Pat McEnroe.

There are two ways for you to play TopSpin 2K25. Firstly, you can choose to tap the face buttons to execute a safe shot that doesn’t use too much stamina. When you use this system, you need to tap at the right time in order to hit the ball properly.

The other and more efficient way to play the game is by holding the face button for a few seconds and letting go at the right time. There is a special meter near your player that will tell you when you need to let go of the button. You always want to try to hit a “good” or “perfect” shot.

Holding the button uses more stamina, but this is the better way to play because this ensures you will get winners. Timing the ball is the toughest part of TopSpin2K25 because every player has different timing. When I played Roger Federer, I needed to let go of the face button much quicker than when I played Emma Raducanu, for example.

Serving in TopSpin 2K25 is arguably the hardest thing to master in this game in my opinion. Much like groundstrokes, you can either tap the button for a safe server or hold down the button for a more powerful serve. Alternatively, you can use the right stick to serve for even more precision.

However, aiming your serves in TopSpin 2K25 is much harder than in previous tennis games I played. This is because the left stick is so sensitive that when I want to ace my opponent, the ball goes out every time. I’ve yet to master serving in this game, so it may take me a while to get used to the new system.

Another thing I didn’t like about TopSpin 2K25 is the lack of offline modes on offer here. The only offline modes available are Exhibition matches and the previously mentioned Tennis Academy. There is no tournament mode or arcade mode like you would get in the Virtua Tennis video games.

The strangest thing about this game is that the single-player MyCareer mode isn’t available offline. You need to connect to the game’s online servers to play this mode so you can get in-game rewards. The game even requires you to create a separate 2K Games account before you can start playing!

Speaking of MyCareer mode, this is where you create a rookie in hopes of becoming a huge tennis star in the near future. The first tournament on the calendar is the aforementioned ASB Classic, and this is where most people can begin their virtual tennis career.

Aside from entering and winning tournaments, you can compete in special events and training drills to also earn more XP. The one thing you have to watch out for is your player’s fatigue because if you wear yourself out, you risk getting injured.

Another cool thing about MyCareer is that you can choose the length of matches. On the shortest end, you can just play exclusively tiebreaks only. If you want a real experience, you can play a full match with 6 game sets too!

MyCareer is quite cool because this is the only way that you can unlock more stadiums and arenas. You can also unlock better clothes and equipment for your player if you complete certain objectives in the game’s Centre Court Pass. This is like a Battle Pass, where rewards are given to you if you constantly play the game daily, weekly, or monthly.

While it’s disappointing TopSpin 2K25 lacks offline modes, the gameplay is still the best it has ever been. TopSpin 2K25 arguably is the best tennis game ever released since 2011’s TopSpin 4. This game would even be better if more modes were offered for players in the future.

Verdict: 8.0/10

