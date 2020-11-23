f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review – Transformers: Battlegrounds

23 Nov 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

Transformers has been a popular franchise ever since the legendary cartoon series debuted way back in the 80s. Now the franchise is a mega-popular hit spawning lots of other cartoons, movies and even video games over the years. 

The last Transformers game I played was Transformers: Devastation made by developer PlatinumGames. It was a very fun action game based on the original cartoons. It has been five years since Devastation, but now a new console Transformers video game is finally here. 

Most Transformers games I have played in the past have been competent third-person shooters. Well, this year’s release called Transformers: Battlegrounds is a little bit different. This is because Transformers: Battlegrounds tackles the new genre of a turn-based tactical strategy video game. 

Historically, I’m not very good at tactical strategy games as they’re usually quite difficult to play through. Other games in this genre include Final Fantasy Tactics, the XCOM series and even the recently released Gears Tactics for Xbox and PC. 

The reason I’m not good at this particular genre is that I’m bad at positioning my troops on the battlefield. I always seem to place them in the wrong positions and the enemy just bombards me with their own attacks. 

Well thankfully Transformers: Battlegrounds is actually friendly to newbies like me because it offers different difficulty settings. Due to this, I’m glad to say I was able to complete the main campaign and it was much more enjoyable than I initially thought. 

The story of this game isn’t anything groundbreaking because it’s mainly about Megatron from the Decepticons trying to acquire the all-powerful ‘AllSpark’. The player assumes the role of Optimus Prime and the Autobots, and your job is to stop Megatron and his cronies from getting the AllSpark. 

The game is based on the recent Transformers: Cyberverse TV series. Even though the series only started back in 2018, they have mostly kept the original designs for most of the Transformers characters. The robots look cooler compared to their butchered designs in the five Michael Bay movies…

At the start of the game, you can only take three Auotbots into each battle. The Autobots that are playable in the campaign include the following: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Grimlock, Wheeljack, Arcee and Windblade. 

Each of the robots has its own strengths and weaknesses, so it’s best to gather up a balanced team. Robots like Arcee and Wheeljack are helpful because they can heal the life bar of their allies. Bumblebee and Windblade are scouts meaning they’re good at finding enemies. 

Grimlock and Optimus Prime are categorised as Brawlers and they’re the strongest Autobots on the team. However, the only weak side to Grimlock and Optimus Prime is that they cannot travel very far per turn. This can be problematic when the enemy bots like to run away from danger. 

In terms of gameplay, you have to take turns in order to initiate combat in this game. You can only attack once per turn, plus the Autobots can only travel a short distance. The Autobots have access to at least six abilities and attacks, and you can easily choose each action at the bottom of the screen. 

As you progress through the game, you can spend currency to upgrade the skills and abilities of the Autobots. The game gets better when you progress because you will have access to much better attacks to defeat the Decepticons. 

Optimus Prime travels the shortest, so it’s best to pair him up with either Bumblebee or Windblade because they can cover more distance. In some missions, you’re forced to be whoever the game decides so you have to choose your actions wisely in order to succeed. 

In the last level, you get access to all six of the characters and they have to face up against Megatron. The game gets a bit more challenging towards the end because the bosses have larger health bars and the Decepticons increase in number. That being said, I was still happy I was able to complete the main campaign as I’m usually not good at games of this genre. 

The story campaign is quite enjoyable because it includes the actual voice actors from the show. It’s just a little bit disappointing that you cannot play as the Decepticons in the main story. They’re only playable in one other mode that is in this game. 

As for its presentation, Transformers: Battlegrounds has a basic design. It’s not the cel-shaded look of Transformers: Devastation, but the graphics are still nice and colourful. The levels are also simplistic looking, although you do get to visit a variety of different locations. 

 If you finish the main story, you can play more modes in the ‘Arcade Mode’. You can play by yourself or cooperate with a second player. The modes in Arcade include: Capture the Flag, Energon Capture, Last Stand and Destruction. 

The last mode is called Decepticon Grudge Match. Sadly, this is the only mode in the entire game where you can play as the bad guys. It would have been cooler if they were available in more modes, but I guess the developers wanted you to be the good guys most of the time. 

Surprisingly, I actually enjoyed most parts of Transformers: Battlegrounds. It may not be the best game in the world, but it’s a nice and easy introduction to tactical strategy games. This game is worth buying if you a fan of Transformers and you want to try something different. 

Verdict: 7.5/10

Related stories:
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
Dig deeper:
Gaming Game review Transformers
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Inspire 2
Fitbit’s range of smart watches and fitness trackers is now so broad that you could say there’s something for everyone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Xbox Series X console
The hardware is advertised to be the most powerful console ever released. Does this bold statement hold true so far?More
Story image
Hands-on review: Bose Sport Earbuds
Despite not being noise-cancelling, the Sport Earbuds come with an abundance of features that make them a great option for anyone in the market for some premium, durable earbuds.More
Story image
Game review - Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS5)
If you’re getting a PS5, you must play this game as it showcases how powerful the new console is. More
Story image
Samsung unveils new SSD, optimised for 4K and 8K contents
Designed for consumers and professions using 4K and 8K contents, as well as graphic-heavy games, Samsung says its new SSD is optimised for handling data-intensive applications.More
Story image
Game review - Watch Dogs: Legion
The Watch Dogs franchise from Ubisoft has had a patchy history ever since the series was first announced at E3 2012. More
Story image
NZ telco industry's two golden rules for avoiding phone scams
“If something doesn’t feel right it probably isn’t. Hang up and report the call to your phone provider.”More
Story image
New CompTIA cybersecurity skills certification available worldwide
Private sector business and defense organisations alike rely on CompTIA Security+ to build cybersecurity skills among their frontline cyber defenders.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Acer Predator X38 37-inch gaming monitor
A good screen can make a huge difference in the gaming experience.More
Story image
Relief from COVID impact spurs A/NZ job market
"Employers and employees are signalling more confidence."More
Story image
Hands-on review: Zhiyun Smooth X VS Zhiyun Smooth Xs
Often users do not take full advantage of what their phone cameras have to offer. This is exactly what Zhiyuns’s smooth X and smooth Xs accessories are for. More
Story image
Zendesk, WhatsApp enter partnership to expand customer service offerings
“Businesses today need to meet their customers where they want to be met - and that’s increasingly through messaging."More
Story image
Jabra adds wireless charging to 75t earbud range
Jabra has released wireless charging variants of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and the Elite 75t earbuds, enabling users to charge the earbuds by placing the case on the charger.More
Story image
Attempts to block Google's acquisition of Fitbit over health privacy
Google could monetise the health data of more than 28 million Fitbit users.More
Story image
Canalys: Chromebooks on top of 2020 PC market
Chromebooks were the best performing client PC product in Q3, as shipments grew 122% to a total of 9.4 million – tablets are making a comeback.More
Story image
Game review: Astro’s Playroom (PS5)
Sony is offering a free platforming game called Astro’s Playroom with every PlayStation 5. More
Story image
Voice phishing attacks on the rise, remote workers vulnerable
There is an increase in voice phishing attacks, where hackers use existing employee names in attempt to trick victims into sharing login credentials and data by phone.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Fitbit Sense
This year, Fitbit surprised its fanbase with a brand new watch, the Fitbit Sense. Is it any better than the Versa 2 or 3? Is it worth the new, hefty price tag? More
Story image
New research project uses VR to make Australian roads safer
Virtual reality technology is being used to improve pedestrian safety for older Australians, thanks to the work of researchers at the University of South Australia.More
Story image
Spark 5G helps to bring art to live in Dunedin
Dunedin Central has entered a new reality - an augmented reality that brings local street art to life.More
Story image
How NZ Labour crushed the National Party on Facebook
National spent double on its Facebook marketing, and it wasn't enough.More
Story image
Game reviewDevil May Cry V: Special Edition (Xbox Series X)
It goes without saying that last year’s release of Devil May Cry V was a huge success. The game got great reviews from critics, and most importantly the fans started to love the franchise once more. More
Story image
Epic Games drags Apple through AU court as Fortnite spat continues
Much of this drama stems from a feud that started back in August, which is all to do with in-app purchases for Fortnite.More
Story image
Revealed: We unbox the PlayStation 5
While you will still have to wait for any hardware or software reviews, what we can show you this week is the unboxing of the PS5. More
Story image
RMIT researchers create ‘light-powered’ AI chip
The nanoscale advance combines the core software needed to drive artificial intelligence with image-capturing hardware in a single electronic device.More
Story image
Apple launches App Store Small Business Programme
Developers can qualify for the programme and a reduced 15% commission if they earned up to US$1 million in proceeds during the previous calendar year.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Gigabyte RTX 3080 Gaming OC 10G graphics card
The card’s unquestionable performance makes it a very desirable solution for the more discerning PC gamer. More
Google and Spark announce virtual skills training programme for SMEs
The entirely virtual programme will run throughout November, and aims to support SMEs that see the necessity in digital transformation but don’t know where to start or need extra support.More
2020's most wanted malware: Trickbot and Emotet trojans driving spike in ransomware attacks
"We've seen ransomware attacks increasing since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, to try and take advantage of security gaps as organisations scrambled to support remote workforces."More
Game review - Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Graphically, this game looks good for a PS5 launch title. Not only are the levels very colourful, but the game runs smoothly at 4K and 60fps.More
Hands-on review: Huawei GT2 Pro - Huawei creates a winner
The GT2 Pro should definitely be considered by anyone looking to get a smart fitness watch.More
Hands-on review: The Sony PlayStation 5 console
The PS5 is a great new generation console that improves the graphics of games, and also offers faster loading times. It’s also worth mentioning that the DualSense controller is innovative and will provide new experiences for the player. More
IDTechEx: the role of emerging tech in fighting COVID-19
2020 will go down in history for the year of the global pandemic, but also for the rise of innovative digital technologies.More
Hands-on review: BenQ PD3220U monitor
This outstanding display is one to look out for if you’re a Mac user searching for a good-looking, well-performing monitor for your setup.More
40% of free VPN apps found to leak data
81.4 million users who downloaded free VPNs could be putting themselves at risk.More
Vodafone NZ to roll out Amazon Connect in contact centres
The moves makes Vodafone New Zealand the first telecommunications provider in New Zealand to implement the solution. More
NZ telco industry welcomes ComCom 111 Contact Code
The telecommunications industry is committed to ensuring vulnerable customers can continue to access emergency services.More
Apple unveils new line of MacBooks and Mac mini, plus a new chip
All three products will be shipped with the new M1 chip, which Apple touts as ‘the most powerful chip’ it has ever made. All of the new Macs will also feature the updated macOS, Big Sur.More
Hands-on review: Nextbase 522GW Dash Cam
It has all the makings of a very good brand – the hardware and camera quality are great, but the firmware and software are what kind of let this down.More
Hands-on review: Lenovo Smart Display 7 and Lenovo Smart Clock
Fashionistas will rejoice at the clever use of the cloth-covered units which mean they blend into any environment with ease. More
AI, biometrics and 5G amongst the eight cybersecurity trends that will shape 2021
"The only way to stay one step ahead of the attackers is to know what they are planning and to be prepared."More
D-Link A/NZ launches two new gigabit wi-fi routers
The two new routers are outfitted with a host of hardware and software functions for varying users.More
Vodafone NZ donates more than $43 million to over 1000 charities
The company has supported more than 1000 charitable organisations since 2002 with donations totalling over $43 million.More
Night City Wire reveals more Cyberpunk 2077 details
The most anticipated gaming launch of 2020, that of Cyberpunk 2077, is almost upon us.More
Wintec's 'The Gig' virtual IT firm a melting pot for innovation
‘The Gig’ is essentially a ‘MakerLab’ that is operated virtually as a real IT company, with real clients. The aim is to help students work together to gain hands-on experience running an IT firm.More
More stories