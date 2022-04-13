FutureFive New Zealand logo
Gaming
Graphics
Animation
PlayStation 4
Review
Weird West

Game review: Weird West (PlayStation 4)

By Damian Seeto
Today

There have been many games released over the years based on the wild west era, but Weird West is one of the most unique.

This is because the game adds supernatural elements into the genre.

While Weird West is set in the old western era, it does not share many similarities with Rockstar's mega Red Dead Redemption franchise. One of the main differences about Weird West is its graphics and overall visual design.

Instead of having realistic 3D graphics, Weird West opts for a more cartoonish look. The game uses cel-shading, much like the animated style of the Borderlands games. The cartoon graphics look good on the PS4, and it makes the game not appear too outdated.

Another unique style of the game is that it is played from a top-down perspective. If you feel the action is too far away, you can zoom in on the camera for a closer look. Zooming in is advised if you want to have a better look at the enemies and their position on the map.

One change from Red Dead Redemption is that Weird West isn't a fully open-world environment. Instead, the game is separated into different segments that load up across the land. However, there are many towns that you can visit, as well as lots of enemy hideouts and caves.

In between segments, sometimes the game surprises the player with random battles. Some battles you can avoid if you're riding on a horse. Other times though, you need to fight your way through the battles before you can get to your chosen destination. Random battles can be annoying sometimes if you're not prepared and don't have enough ammo to kill the oncoming enemies.

Speaking of combat, Weird West is predominantly a twin-stick shooter. This means you move the main character using the left stick and aim using the right stick. Many of the weapons you can wield in this game include pistols, shotguns, rifles and more.

Shooting in this game using a controller can feel a little bit clunky and inaccurate. This is because the enemies move around too fast for you to pin them down. If shooting is not an option, you can opt to use melee weapons or even dynamite to explode several enemies.

The combat as a whole does not feel satisfying using the PS4 controller for some reason. I think the game is better off playing with a PC so that you can aim using the mouse instead. That said, shooting enemies face-to-face isn't the only way you can get through baddies in this game.

Since I didn't really like the combat controls in Weird West, I was glad that stealth plays a huge part in this game. You can crawl and hide undercover while you're exploring the levels. The main character can also knock out enemies if you can creep up behind them. You even need to hide bodies if you don't want to get caught!

If normal combat isn't your cup of tea, you can also use special abilities that can somewhat make it easier for you to kill enemies. For example, one of the earlier skills that you can use is a slow-motion technique that reminds me of The Matrix. There are many other skills that you can unlock the more you progress.

The most unique aspect of Weird West is that there are five main characters, all with different storylines and events. The first person you control is Jane Bell, who is a female bounty hunter. She is in search of her kidnapped husband. Another storyline involves a pigman who's set for revenge for the person turning him into a monster in the first place. There are three other playable characters, although I don't want to spoil all the fun for you.

What I like most about this game is that you aren't always alone in your journey. Even though this game does not have multiplayer features, you can recruit AI partners to help you in the game. You will have to take care of them properly because some AI partners can die and never come back!

The game also includes a 'Wanted' system as you can make good or bad decisions during the game. If you choose to be bad, cops and other bounty hunters will hunt you down and want you dead. Some side missions also allow you to catch your own criminals in order to earn more money.

Another aspect of the game that I like is that you can collect a lot of loot. Enemies will drop a ton of weapons and ammo whenever you kill them or knock them out. Players can also opt to steal items from towns, although this is ill-advised if you don't want to get caught.

Aside from the clunky shooting mechanics, Weird West is still a very fun game. The stealth mechanics are excellent, and I enjoyed the game's unique visual style and presentation. If you like top-down shooters, you will have a lot of fun playing this game.

Verdict: 8.0/10

A review code was given to us for review purposes.

