FutureFive New Zealand logo
Consumer technology news from the future
Hot topics
Drones
Smartphone
Review
Gaming
Augmented Reality
Story image
Gaming
Xbox
Graphics
2K Games
WWE
Review

Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)

By Damian Seeto
Yesterday

2K Games had a rough time back in 2019, thanks to the release of WWE 2K20, which was a buggy mess and was the worst received WWE 2K video game released to date.

The game was so bad it forced 2K Games to cancel the release of WWE 2K21.

With a two-year development schedule, all eyes are now on the release of WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 brings in new features such as MyGM and MyFaction. The game is also the first in the series to be released for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The first thing that people will notice about WWE 2K22 is how impressive the graphics are. WWE 2K20 looked kind of ugly, but developer Visual Concepts has improved the character models and made the game look more lifelike.

The presentation as a whole is much better than what was given to us in previous games. WWE 2K22 features better camera angles, and finishers look more impactful and powerful, not to mention the crowd audio has been increased with different chants and cheers.

Even though the game features well over 160 wrestlers at launch, fans will be happy to know that all of their entrances have been left intact. Aside from a few inaccuracies, most of the entrances look like how you would see in real-life WWE programming.

In terms of gameplay, WWE 2K22 has made a few changes to make the game feel more accessible and fun to play.

In order to introduce the changes, Visual Concepts has finally added a tutorial mode that allows you to learn the controls from scratch.

From my experience, the changes are good as it makes the gameplay feel fast and fun. The developer has also made it easier for you to counter moves and added new combos.

The only thing that might displease some fans is that you still need to press two buttons to execute finishers. Finishers were easier to do in older games as you only needed to press one button.

That being said, I think this game allows you to earn signature and finishing moves at a faster rate. I also feel that the AI is less annoying in WWE 2K22 as they don’t spam the counter button as often as they did in older WWE 2K video games.

Speaking of gameplay improvements, the Royal Rumble has had an overhaul making it easier to play. You can now throw wrestlers over the top rope using more moves than before. You also don’t need to make a wrestler’s health bar red to chuck them out now too. Even fresh wrestlers can be eliminated if they’re not careful.

However, not every match has seen improvements. I had a very tough time trying to position the ladder when playing Ladder matches in the game. You can no longer drag the ladder in order to place it where you want it to be. Table matches have been improved a little bit, but they’re not as interactive as they were in Smackdown vs. Raw 2011.

As for game modes, there are a ton of familiar and new modes that have been added to WWE 2K22. Returning modes include MyRise, Universe and Showcase. MyRise is quite fun because you can follow both a male and female wrestler’s career. This mode features storylines that change depending on the choices that you make. It’s quite lengthy, although the cutscenes and storylines are fun to play through.

Showcase mode revolves around the legendary Rey Mysterio. While it’s nice to play as Rey in his memorable matches, a few matches are missing from this mode. WWE 2K22 does not feature Rey’s WrestleMania 22 world title win over Kurt Angle and Randy Orton! Kurt Angle isn’t even in the game, which is criminal.

Universe mode is similar to what it has been in past games, although you can focus on the career of only one wrestler this year. The latter option gets repetitive, though, because the game forces you to face the same wrestlers over and over again. For example, I was playing as Roman Reigns, and they forced me to face Angel Garza so many times!

Despite the repetitive nature, a ton of new cutscenes have been added to Universe mode. You can also ask to change shows or form a tag team if you want.

The biggest new game mode in WWE 2K22 is MyGM. Here in this mode, you assume the role of a WWE General Manager, and it’s your job to book the wrestling shows. You have a budget to take care of, and you need to sign wrestlers to wrestle on your show.

Booking a show isn’t easy because you are competing with someone else who is also signing wrestlers and booking matches. However, MyGM mode is quite fun because you need to manage your expenses while at the same time making matches that the fans want to see.

You will also need to look out for your wrestler’s health and morale because they can get injured and unhappy if they’re overused. It’s a difficult mode to master, but I appreciate that 2K decided to bring this mode back into this newer game.

The last major new game mode in WWE 2K22 is MyFaction. This is a new mode where you collect card packs and hope to create the best faction in all of WWE. I was lucky opening my first pack because I managed to snag Rey Mysterio. As you play through the matches and objectives, you can earn more currency to open more cards in hopes of getting better wrestlers.

MyFaction is similar to the Ultimate Team modes that feature in EA Sports games. The only difference here in WWE 2K22 is that you can only face off against the AI in this game. You cannot compete with other factions with online players, sadly.

Fans will also be happy to know that there is a ton of creativity on offer here in WWE 2K22. You can choose to create your own wrestlers, entrances, belts, briefcases and more. The best part about the creation tools is that you can share your creations online for other people to download. Since I couldn’t play as Kurt Angle, at least I was able to download him instead.

While WWE 2K22 is an improvement over WWE 2K20, it’s still not a perfect experience. Some people may be disappointed that this game’s roster is severely outdated. The game still features released talent such as Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe and more. However, you won’t see any newer NXT 2.0 wrestlers like Bron Breakker or Cora Jade here.

Another main issue I had with WWE 2K22 were some annoying glitches and launch day problems. For example, I wasn’t able to play MyFaction for a long time because the 2K servers kept dropping out on me. I also experienced a game-breaking crash when I played in the Universe mode.

Speaking of Universe mode, I kept attacking the referee for no reason because he would always stand in the way of my opponent. This only occurred to me when I was playing as Roman Reigns, and I was using his spear finisher.

All in all, WWE 2K22 is a better game than WWE 2K20, and it’s a step in the right direction. The visuals and gameplay have improved, and the new game modes are fun. However, there are still some annoying flaws that prevent this from being a masterpiece. Still, hardcore WWE fans will love this year’s effort despite the imperfections.

Verdict: 8.0/10

A code was provided to us by 2K Games for review purposes.

Related stories
Hands-on review: Norton360 for Gamers
Game review: Elden Ring (Xbox Series X)
Game review: OlliOlli World (PC)
Hands-on review: Logitech MX Master 3 mouse & MX Keys keyboard
QTnet chooses Juniper for AI-driven eSports gaming stadium
Game preview: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC)
Top stories
Story image
Gaming
Game review: WWE 2K22 (Xbox Series X)
2K Games had a rough time back in 2019, thanks to the release of WWE 2K20, which was a buggy mess and was the worst received WWE 2K video game released to date.
Story image
Ransomware
5% of Kiwis experienced identity theft in 2021 - report
Norton has found 5% of New Zealanders experienced identity theft in 2021, and 10% have clicked on a fraudulent package notification link in the past 12 months.
Story image
Employment
Job ad levels remain at record levels, applications falling
January and February were record months for job ads on seek.co.nz, yet candidates are hesitant to hit the apply button.
Story image
Chorus
Copper cabinet phase out to start for Chorus mid-March
Copper cabinets are soon to be a thing of the past for many Kiwis, with Chorus announcing it will switch off its first copper cabinets in mid-March.
Story image
Data Privacy
New research reveals data privacy still a big worry for Kiwis
New Zealanders are becoming increasingly worried about their personal data privacy, according to a new InternetNZ survey.
Story image
Mighty Ape
Canstar awards Mighty Ape for Most Satisfied Customers
Canstar has announced that the results of its survey for Most Satisfied Customers in the Online Retailers category reveal Mighty Ape as the winner.
Story image
Phone
Best looking phone survey reveals surprising market trends
The survey not only found the best looking devices, but revealed some interesting facts about the cellular phone market on a whole.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: Norton360 for Gamers
On the surface, Norton360 for gamers promises some pretty impressive features that I will admit got me excited. From gaming, power boosts to dark web threat protection it all sounds pretty darn impressive.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Chorus (PC/PS5)
Chorus is a narrative space shooter set in an interesting almost open world. The game centres around Nora, the pilot of an AI starship called Forsaken.
Story image
Google
Google introduces Privacy Sandbox on Android to limit data sharing
The solutions will limit sharing of user data with third parties and operate without cross-app identifiers, including advertising ID.
Story image
Gaming
Game preview: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands (PC)
We were fortunate to get access to a hands-on preview of 2K Games’ upcoming Borderlands spin-off, Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.
Story image
Wireless
2degrees officially launches 5G Network rollout in New Zealand
After a series of tests and optimisation demonstrations over the last year, 2degrees has announced the official launch of its 5G Network in New Zealand.
Story image
VPN
Surfshark releases fake news filter for Chrome and Firefox
In a bid to prevent the spread of misinformation, Surfshark has announced the release of its fake news warning (FNW) extension for Chrome and Firefox.
Story image
Sustainability
First digital tool to help reduce commuter carbon emissions
Transportation planning company Abley has developed the first digital tool to help reduce carbon emissions generated by commuters.
Story image
Gaming
Hands-on review: EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone
No stranger to supplying gamers with high-quality audio, EPOS enters the streaming microphone space with the B20 Streaming Microphone.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces newest iPhone SE
Apple has today announced the newest iPhone SE in its arsenal, mixing some of the best new iPhone technology with an iconic design.
Story image
Tripwell
Tripwell launches platform for travel planning and commerce
Australian based travel publisher Tripwell has launched its new digital platform, which looks to utilise social media for the purpose of travel planning and commerce.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Gran Turismo 7 (PS5)
The Gran Turismo series started on the PSOne back in 1997, and it easily changed the way we perceived racing games.
Story image
Virtual Reality / VR
Kiwi tech founder pitching VR health tech startup at SXSW
Christchurch-based tech founder Adam Hutchinson has been selected to pitch oVRcome at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, Texas.
Story image
Apple
New iPad Air announced by Apple for 2022
Apple has announced a brand new model of iPad Air as part of their new product range for 2022.
Story image
Surveillance
Hands-on review: Google Nest camera with floodlights
When planning the house move, security was one of my biggest worries. One of the measures I took was to install a Google Nest camera with floodlights. 
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Legal challenge over decision that AI machines cannot be granted patents
A legal challenge is being prepared to overturn the Intellectual Property Office's (IPONZ) decision not to recognise a machine as an inventor.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: OlliOlli World (PC)
2D skateboarding game franchise OlliOlli gets a huge facelift with the new series entry OlliOlli World.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Can artificial intelligence protect people from dating app scams?
A new survey has revealed how much of personal information app users would give to to artificial intelligence.
Story image
Apple
Apple unveils completely new Mac desktop and display
Apple has today introduced Mac Studio and Studio Display, designed to give users everything they could want to fulfil their studio needs.
Story image
Privacy
Rights to privacy and safety under threat - report
The State of Digital Rights report has found that online safety is at risk from increased big tech and government power.
Story image
Apple
Apple announces M1 Ultra, its most powerful chip yet
Apple has today announced M1 Ultra, the company’s next major step for Apple silicon and the Mac, which it says will provide the new Mac Studio with superior computing power.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Pokemon Shining Pearl
We’ve seen many different iterations and remakes of Pokemon games over the years. Each so different that it made it hard to predict what this one would look like.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Mini Motorways (PC)
Dinosaur Polo Club’s follow-up to Mini Metro, Mini Motorways has added Wellington, NZ to the list of cities players can cover with roads.
Story image
Microsoft
Bot malware uncovered using gaming applications on Microsoft store
Check Point Research has revealed a new malware Electron-bot that is actively being distributed through Microsoft’s official store. 
Story image
ProtonVPN
Over a quarter of people have had data breached - survey
A new Proton survey has explored online data protection habits and reveals how common data breaches are.
Story image
Gaming
QTnet chooses Juniper for AI-driven eSports gaming stadium
QTnet has announced it has selected Juniper Network's wired, wireless and security solutions to power its eSport Challenger's Park.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Rage against the machine: Can an AI programme be an inventor?
New Zealand has been caught by a global fight between humans and machines that might define intellectual property rights for the rest of the century.
Story image
Gaming
Mobile threats: Cybercriminals target banking and gaming
Cybercriminals are forgoing low hanging fruit to target banking and gaming, according to a new mobile threat report from Kaspersky.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Elden Ring (Xbox Series X)
Developer FromSoftware inadvertently created a new gaming genre when it released Demon’s Souls on PS3 over a decade ago.
Story image
Trends
Foldable screens and wireless headsets among the top predicted consumer trends
New research has revealed that devices with foldable screens will reach nearly 10% of all smartphone sales by 2030.
Story image
Information Technology
IT issues resurface as 100,000 migrants eligible for fast-track residency
An estimated 100,000 migrants can apply for fast-tracked residence from today - though IT problems have stopped some being able to.
Story image
Artificial Intelligence
Juniper research funding to advance artificial intelligence and network innovation
The research is to focus on AI, ML, routing and quantum networking for advanced communication, Juniper Networks says.
Story image
Remote Working
Hands-on review: Logitech MX Master 3 mouse & MX Keys keyboard
We get hands on with Logitech's popular premium mouse and keyboard set that would suit a remote worker in 2022.
Story image
Video
Hands-on review: Elgato Facecam Streaming Camera
Whilst most webcams are fine for zoom calls, they fall short of the specification required for good streaming or YouTube video.
Story image
Gaming
Game review: Dying Light 2: Stay Human (PC)
Techland’s long-awaited sequel to their 2015 zombie-killing parkour role-playing game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, is now available.
Story image
Logitech
Hands-on review: Logitech 4k Pro Webcam
With work from home (WFH) scenarios becoming more common place. We have a look at a high end webcam from Logitech.
Story image
Sustainability
Spark now a member of the Smart Cities Council Australia New Zealand
The membership appointment will allow Spark to continue working closely with communities to help them thrive using innovative technology and practices.
Story image
HTML
Spark NZ launches Beyond Binary Code for gender inclusion
Spark NZ has launched a new tool intended to promote visibility and inclusion for non-binary communities online.