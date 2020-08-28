f5-nz logo
Story image

Game review - XCOM: Chimera Squad (PC)

28 Aug 2020
Darren Price
Share:

XCOM: Chimera Squad is a Windows PC-only continuation of 2K’s XCOM sci-fi turn-based strategy game series. The game is set after the events of XCOM 2’s expansion pack, War of the Chosen.

Whilst the XCOM games have a heritage that goes back to the Microprose games of the ‘90s, Chimera Squad picks up the story from the rebooted 2K franchise that started with 2012’s XCOM: Enemy Unknown.

The XCOM series details the conflict between the human race and alien invaders. Players control an assault team of XCOM operatives. XCOM (which stands for Extraterrestrial Combat Unit) is an elite organisation charged with defending Earth researching alien technology and using it against the invaders.

In the franchise’s story, Earth surrenders to the aliens, with XCOM 2 dealing with the formation of a resistance movement. By that end of that game, the aliens have been all but defeated. XCOM: Chimera Squad is set five years after the alien’s defeat.

The titular Chimera Squad is an outfit charged with keeping the peace in City 31. The city has aliens and humans living together in peace until a hidden enemy kills the mayor in a terrorist attack.

The main story is told via mission whereby your active squad is sent out to complete an objective such as rescues a VIP, secure an item or just liberate an area from the enemy. As with previous games, this is a tactical turn-based element, with players controlling the movement and actions of the team members. Each team member has their own individual abilities that can be used to defeat the enemies. 

The Chimera Squad is not just open to human members. Players get to control ex-ADVENT human/alien hybrids as well as aliens squad members. A bit of diversity makes things a bit more interesting. 

Unlike in previous games, Chimera Squad does not feature a continuous stream of cannon fodder squad members. You won’t be experiencing the heartbreak of watching your favourite squad members, that you’ve been nurturing for multiple missions bleed out in front of you. 

Chimera Squad is more of a character-driven game than previous entries. Characters can still be incapacitated during battles, but if they are not healed, and die, the mission fails and must be restarted. 

Each mission starts with a breach sequence, whereby players can position their squad members’ entry positions and plan the assault. This gives your team a free shot at the enemy in the room, but also potentially puts them in hurts way with return fire. 

I found the turn-based conflict a bit more dynamic than previous XCOM games. Traditionally, in XCOM games, the player takes a turn controlling all their squad members and then the AI takes a turn. This encourages you to maximise the damage per round at the expense of defensive strategy. Chimera Squad randomises the turn order of each unit in play. You can’t guarantee that a teammate will be in a position in time to cover the squad member that you’ve just sent on a daring assault. There is, however, a “team-up” action that can be triggered once per round that allows players to select a team member to action next. 

As with previous games, players must research technology to aid them in the field. The in-depth management side plays a big part of the game. As unrest gathers, the APC needs to be sent out to districts to keep the piece. Each activity, be it research, training or keeping the city under control will remove a squad member from the pool.

XCOM: Chimera Squad takes the essence of the XCOM series and serves it up in a lighter manner, but still as enjoyable as previous entries. It’s not really XCOM 3, nor is it an XCOM 2 expansion. It serves as a great jumping-in point for new players and an interesting continuation of XCOM’s story for series veterans.

Verdict: 8.5/10 

Related stories:
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
Dig deeper:
Story image
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
Story image
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Link image
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
Facebook adds new video conferencing apps to Workplace
Facebook has announced a series of updates for organisations using Workplace and Portal to collaborate with colleagues. More
Story image
Game review – Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
If you have seen obstacle course game shows like Wipeout, Ninja Warrior or even The Titan Games, you’ll probably have an idea on what Fall Guys is about. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Nokia 5.3 smartphone
The high-quality build means that each time I take it out of my pocket, I don’t put it into “Do not disturb” mode. Other Android users will know what I mean.More
Link image
Need a new PC but need cash too? HP is offering a great cashback deal
You could get up to $200 per device cashback on eligible HP PCs, including the ProBook, Envy, and Pavilion series. More
Story image
Lenovo unveils new Yoga notebook range
Lenovo is welcoming four new notebooks to its Yoga range: The Slim 7i, Slim 7i Pro, Slim 7 Pro, the 7i, and the Yoga 6.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Nanoleaf Hexagons, the lights of the future!
If you are watching a movie and the scene is dark, the lights will go dark. If the next scene is an explosion and a huge fire, the lights will explode orange in live time with the movie. More
Story image
OPPO Watch debuts featuring a 'world-first' 3D hyperboloid screen
With OPPO’s growing reputation for style, reliability and innovation, I confidently think they’re onto a winner.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Osmo Genius Starter Kit
Osmo is a unique product that turns iPads into the perfect tool to entertain children while teaching them. With the help of Techday’s favourite child Avi, I was able to test out the Osmo Genius Kit. More
Story image
Zoom teams up with Facebook, Amazon and Google to expand to smart displays
The company says the expansion brings Zoom to widely-used devices and broadens their capabilities to the work environment. More
Story image
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser Adapt 560 BT ANC enterprise headset
The headset is Microsoft Teams certified, and it performed very well during the remote launch, with voices crisp and clear. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Microsoft Surface Book 3
The majority of buyers of the Microsoft Surface Book 3 will undoubtedly be tempted in by the device’s versatility, and who can blame them? More
Story image
Talent RISE and Skillsoft target youth unemployment problem with online courses
Recognising that upskilling is essential for this demographic as they seek work, Skillsoft has provided access to free learning content to the young people Talent RISE supports to enable them to learn valuable skills and become work ready.More
Story image
CERT NZ: Kiwis lose $7.8m to cyber attacks; incident reports soar
“The increase on reporting and reduction in financial loss could mean that New Zealanders are developing a heightened awareness of cybersecurity threats as we’ve become more dependent on digital services.” More
Story image
Game review: Brunch Club (Xbox One)
You have to move around food and objects around the kitchen, but sometimes you cannot do simple tasks because other objects keep getting in the way. More
Story image
Hands-on review: The Huawei MateBook 13 2020
This is really a nice little notebook that is worth adding to your wishlist if you’re in the market for a reasonably high-range device for business and home use. More
Story image
Western Digital introduces new My Passport SSD
The My Passport SSD is a fast, stylish portable data storage solution. It’s not really that much bigger than a memory stick, but some six times faster and with a much larger storage capacity for our ever-increasing data sizes.More
Story image
Hands-on review: PNY XLR8 RGB 3200MHz DDR4 memory
We check out PNY’s latest 3200MHz DDR4 RGB desktop memory modules.More
Story image
COVID-19 highlighted the importance of NZ's telecommunications networks -TCF
"It was a significant test for the telecommunications sector, and collectively the industry stepped up to meet unprecedented levels of demand."More
Story image
Fitbit's new products want to help manage your stress levels
Fitbit is rolling out the red carpet for a new set of wearable fitness devices, including a new Versa, Inspire, and an entirely new smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense.More
Story image
Sennheiser’s Epos brings new looks to high-end headsets
The gaming arm of the renown audio device company has announced new aesthetics for its GSP 600 wired headsets.More
Story image
Mafia II Definitive Edition Xbox One review
Whilst we wait for the release of the re-imagining of the original Mafia game, right now, the Mafia II Definitive Edition is available to play.More
Story image
Hands-on review: TCL QLED Android 55C815 TV
Since installing this 55-inch behemoth in our modest living room, I’ve come to appreciate just how hard Dr Ashley Bloomfield and Jacinda have been working. More
Story image
Zoom unveils new features to liven up meetings
"We believe that people connect better on video, but feeling connected when working from home is still challenging."More
Story image
Epic Games now worth $17 billion after new round of investment
One particularly large chunk of the funding came from Sony, in the form of a $250 million strategic investment, which the company announced last month.More
Story image
2020’s Hi-Tech Awards winners are...
The Hi-Tech awards serve to highlight those organisations who are working to further Kiwi innovation in the digital age.More
Story image
Samsung launches Galaxy A31 in New Zealand
Starting at NZ$499, the phone features a 6.4-inch Infinisty-U display, multi-purpose cameras with intelligent features, a better battery and a Game Booster to optimise settings for mobile games.More
Story image
NZ tech sector helping Govt's COVID response
The tech sector is significantly supporting the government on its journey to embrace an enhanced digital future.More
Kiwis not concerned about cyber attacks while remote working during COVID - report
New Zealanders are not concerned about cyber attacks while working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, despite being well aware of the risks. More
D-Link A/NZ launches AX1800 and AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers
D-Link A/NZ has launched two new EXO AX Series Wi-Fi 6 Routers, the DIR-X1860 AX1800 and the DIR-X5460 AX5400. More
Sony's WH-1000XM4 headphones might just redefine smart audio
The ‘Speak-to-Chat’ feature completely removes the need to take off your headphones or pause your music when you need to talk to somebody.More
Hands-on review: Gigabyte Aorus 5 SB laptop 
We check out the Aorus 5 SB gaming laptop from veteran PC vendor Gigabyte.More
Google and Amazon overtake Apple as most imitated brands - Check Point
Google and Amazon were the most imitated brands in phishing attempts for the second quarter of 2020, according to Check Point. More
Game review: Microsoft Flight Simulator (PC)
This is no re-heat of a previous iteration, this is a totally new sim, for a new generation of virtual pilots.More
Kaspersky finds zero-day exploits in Windows OS and Internet Explorer used in targeted attack
"What is particularly interesting in the discovered attack is that the previous exploits we found were mainly about elevation of privileges."More
Game review: Desperados III (Xbox One)
The isometric Wild West real-time-strategy franchise returns with Desperados III.More
Hands-on review: D-Link Covr-1103 seamless mesh Wi-Fi system
D-Link wants to supercharge your home Internet coverage with their Covr-1103 seamless Mesh Wi-Fi system.More
Dell unveils new Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise
“Our latest Latitude Chromebook Enterprise is designed equal parts for employees and IT managers adopting Chrome OS in the enterprise."More
Interview: Mindshift - the Kiwi firm putting the 'people' back in cybersecurity
“If you don't give people the information they need to make good decisions online, you can’t hold them accountable for the mistakes they make."More
D-Link unveils new AI-powered cameras
The two new intelligent camera solutions offer advanced artificial intelligence, see-in-the-dark capability and improved interoperability.More
New research reveals most desired blocked internet content
"The things people search for on engines like Google, Bing, or Baidu can tell a lot about how they live," the study says.More
Hands-on review: The Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds
Although the WF-1000XM3s came out in 2019, they’re still available for purchase - and there's a good reason why they're so popular.More
Time Kiwis spent remote working doubled during lockdown
"Working remote is here to stay and has connotations across the board for enterprises in terms of health and safety, communication, managing productivity and importantly connectivity."More
Broadband data and voice minutes skyrocket as Auckland re-enters lockdown - Vodafone
Fixed broadband data is up 33% and voice minutes up 45%, as Aucklanders return to lockdown.More
APAC consumers not taking ownership of their data, study finds
The majority of consumers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region expect businesses or governments to protect their data, according to a new F5 research report titled Curve of Convenience 2020: The Privacy-Convenience Paradox. More
Game review: Destroy All Humans! (PC)
THQ re-releases their classic, 15-year-old alien invasion game, Destroy All Humans!, remastered and all polished up for a new audience.More
More stories