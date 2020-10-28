f5-nz logo
Story image

Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console

28 Oct 2020
Damian Seeto
Share:

One of the biggest next-gen consoles has finally arrived in New Zealand. PlayStation NZ was kind enough to invite FutureFive NZ to get a hands-on preview session with the PlayStation 5 console. 

The first thing you will notice about the PS5 is its sheer size. I was not allowed to carry the console (for obvious reasons), but I can tell that it’s the largest PlayStation released to date. It looks taller and bigger than even the launch style PS3 console. 

We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables. If the console was going to be inside my own house, I think I’d finally have to put my PS3 back in storage.

As for the new PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense feels slightly smaller than the existing DualShock 4 for the PS4. It almost feels as small as an Xbox One controller which isn’t a bad thing at all. I always found the PS4 controller to be too wide for my small, skinny hands. 

My previous favourite PlayStation controller was the PS2’s one, but holding the DualSense feels very comfortable and satisfying. Even though I only got to play on the console for one hour, I have to say it could be my new favourite PlayStation controller from now on!

The DualSense also has all of the features that the DualShock 4 had and more. What I really like about the new controller is the ‘Adaptive Triggers’ and ‘Haptic Feedback’ vibrations. The vibrations are similar to the HD rumble feature that is currently available on the Nintendo Switch’s Joy Cons. 

I can see a lot of developers being able to make good use of the DualSense’s new features and more. In the demo I played, I got to blow on the controller in order to move a platform. The touchpad is also utilised to great effect, and the motion sensor controls are also very responsive. 

The only game I got to play was a small demo for Astro’s Playroom. Visually, the game looks awesome while I was playing on Sony’s huge 85 inch TV screen. I did not see any jagged edges as the graphics were smooth throughout the entire playthrough. 

The demo was also very fun because it somewhat takes you on a visual tour of PlayStation’s history. You can see all of Sony’s previous consoles and accessories in this game. They even featured the multi-tap and memory cards that used back in the PSOne days!

Even though my time with the PlayStation 5 console was short, I was still impressed by what it has to offer so far. My favourite addition so far is the more comfortable controller.

If you want to play on the PS5, the console will be available in New Zealand from November 12th, 2020. 

 Check back with us in the coming weeks to check out our full review of the PS5 and its many launch games. 

Related stories:
Game review: FIFA 21
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSP 601 Gaming Series wired headset
HP's new OMEN desktop PC to feature NVIDIA 30XX GPUs
PlayStation 5 New Zealand release date and price announced
Dig deeper:
PlayStation 5 Console Gaming Gaming
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Story image
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Story image
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Story image
Game review: Super Mario 3D All-Stars
Super Mario 3D All-Stars packages together three amazing 3D Mario adventures from over the decades. More
Story image
Huawei accelerates digital transformation in APAC with ICT talent ecosystem
“The foundation of the new ICT industry now consists of Cloud Computing, Big Data, the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence."More
Story image
Workers want robots, not people, to help manage COVID-19 stress - study
Employees want help and are turning to technology over people.More
Story image
Vodafone enables 5G roaming in hope of future international travel
Vodafone NZ has become the first operator in Aotearoa to enable 5G roaming, to Australia and three other countries.More
Story image
Game review: EA Sports NHL 21
If you played NHL 20, you might not think NHL 21 offers too many new features for you to come back. If you’re the latter, you’re better off waiting for the next-gen version of NHL 22 in 2021 instead.  More
Story image
Five Eyes nations want legal access to backdoors to fight 'illegal content'
The nations argue that encryption can make the enforcement of public safety difficult, particularly when it comes to serious problems like child exploitation. More
Story image
Microsoft Surface: All-new Laptop Go, plus Pro X gets update
The new Surface Laptop Go aims for affordability, the Pro X makes the most of Microsoft’s custom processor – plus four new accessories.More
Story image
Telco industry urges New Zealanders to recycle unwanted mobile phones
There may be hundreds of thousands of discarded mobile phones sitting around in people’s homes.More
Story image
One in four Kiwis looking to upskill to boost employability
The nation may be in the middle of a coronavirus skills boom.More
Story image
Google unveils new Workspace
Google Cloud has announced the launch of Google Workspace, bringing together messaging, meetings, docs, and tasks.More
Story image
Slingshot launches e-waste initiative to Keep New Zealand Beautiful
“Instead of consigning perfectly functional equipment to e-waste or landfill, we're asking customers to take one on, and we'll give money to a good cause.”More
Story image
Average person has 100 passwords - study
The average user has about 25% more passwords compared to earlier this year.More
Story image
2020's nastiest malware revealed
"Cybercriminals are relying on same old tricks to secure their financial treats, because they continue to be successful."More
Story image
Game review: Ride 4 (PC)
Milestone, free of the licencing restraints of the excellent MotoGP franchise gives us more bikes to play with in Ride 4.More
Story image
Jabra unveils Elite 85t wireless earbuds
The earbuds feature Jabra’s active noise cancelling (ANC) features, thanks to dual chipsets in each earbud and refined sound processing.More
Story image
Game review: NBA 2K21 (Xbox One)
NBA 2K21 presents a basketball game with courts packed with fans and even a bustling neighbourhood, all with not a facemask in sight. The developers really know how to rub it in.More
Story image
Hands-on review - Apple iPad 8th Gen 2020
If there's one thing that Apple does well, it's making its users familiar with its family of products through repetition. iPad 8 is familiar - but its features back it up.More
Story image
Microsoft takes legal action to disrupt botnet and combat ransomware
Microsoft has announced it took action to disrupt a botnet, Trickbot, one of the world's most infamous botnets and prolific distributors of malware and ransomware.More
Story image
Hands-on review: GoPro HERO9 Bundle
Despite 2020 being a bit of a tricky year, GoPro fans were really happy when the HERO9 was announced on time. More
Story image
Game review: Star Wars Squadrons (PS4/PSVR/PC/VR)
Is the force with EA Games' Star Wars Squadrons? We find out.More
Story image
By 2025, half of all work tasks will be handled by machines
A robot revolution would create 97 million jobs worldwide but destroy almost as many.More
Story image
Hands-on review: Vivo X50 Pro 5G
I’m already convinced that I want to be the next stellar movie director to come out of New Zealand when I grow up. More
Story image
Game review: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
As fun as this game is, the only negative thing I can say about it is it’s the difficulty. This is by far the most difficult Crash Bandicoot game I have ever played! More
Story image
Game review: Those Who Remain (PC)
Those Who Remain is a first-person horror game with a premise that’ll be very familiar to fans of the Alan Wake games.More
Story image
Apple reveals four new iPhones with 5G capability
The new iPhone 12 lineup features phones varying in size and capability, but all are 5G capable and all ship with Apple's new A14 Bionic chip. More
Story image
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition
Last year, Sennheiser released the MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, and they were a great success. This year, to celebrate their 75th anniversary, they released a limited edition version. More
Story image
Dell’s new pro monitors and meeting system
The new range of monitors, meeting system and magnetic sound bar aims to provide solutions for hybrid workers.More
Hands-on review: EPOS Sennheiser GSX 1200 Pro audio amplifier
EPOS’s GSX 1200 Pro provides gamers with a switchable headset/speaker audio amplifier and linked chatting for LAN gaming.More
Researchers to examine Māori perspectives on ethical data management
"We need a profoundly different approach to individual data rights and protection - one that recognises collective identities."More
Hands-on review: Skullcandy Push Ultra wireless earbuds
Sweatproof, waterproof and more importantly secured with moldable ear hooks, these earbuds should be able to take some punishment.More
Game DLC review – Nioh 2: Darkness in the Capital
I recommend getting this DLC to fight Ren Hayabusa if you are a huge fan of Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden. More
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland
Spark turns on 5G in Auckland and offers a glimpse into the future of smart cities with Auckland Transport.More
Ransomware attacks skyrocketed in past three months - Check Point
The daily global average of ransomware attacks jumped 50% in last quarter, compared to 1st half of 2020.More
Romanian nationals jailed for card skimming
The equipment was used to obtain credit card details of more than 122 New Zealanders, and to steal approximately $75,380 from many of them.More
Ara & ImpactED hui inspires girls to follow tech passion
The aim of the hui was to provide a safe opportunity to understand and interact with digital technologies so that girls could see what kinds of career pathways they could take.More
UPDATED: Election 2020 - Which parties care about tech's role in New Zealand
Technology should be flying high when it comes to government investment and commitment from New Zealand's political parties. But is it?More
Hands on review: Skullcandy Sesh Evo wireless earbuds
Skullcandy wants you to enjoy rich Bluetooth audio via their discreet Sesh Evo wireless earbuds. They can also tell you where they are if you lose them.More
Hands-on review: Belkin Power Bank 10K + Stand
Belkin’s Play Series 10,000 mAh Power Bank with stand is designed to keep you gaming.More
Hands-on review: Jabra Evolve2 65 Headset for business UC
It was so comfortable that I took to wearing them even when not listening to anything.More
Plant a tree, save the planet: The Kiwis taking tech to the forest
“We're all in this together and share the same future on this planet. We've designed the app so that anyone anywhere can do their part in protecting our earth."More
Game review: FIFA 21
FIFA 21 feels more like FIFA 20.5, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing.More
Game review: Age of Empires III Definitive Edition (PC)
With modern graphics and tried and tested gameplay, this is a game that should be on the list of every fan of historical real-time strategy games.More
Employees using corporate emails for private purposes putting companies at risk
 A new study has revealed 40% of all corporate email breaches occurred on websites used for personal purposes.More
Radware launches DDoS protection for online gaming
“Online games are a massive, multi-billion-dollar industry, but they frequently fall victim to powerful and targeted DDoS attacks,"More
Hands-on review: Sennheiser MKE 200 Microphone
The MKE 200 is cleverly designed to amplify the sound coming from in front of the camera while simultaneously decreasing sounds coming from behind it. More
More stories