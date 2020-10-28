Hands-on preview with the PlayStation 5 console

One of the biggest next-gen consoles has finally arrived in New Zealand. PlayStation NZ was kind enough to invite FutureFive NZ to get a hands-on preview session with the PlayStation 5 console.

The first thing you will notice about the PS5 is its sheer size. I was not allowed to carry the console (for obvious reasons), but I can tell that it’s the largest PlayStation released to date. It looks taller and bigger than even the launch style PS3 console.

We weren’t allowed to see the back of the console, although it still looks very stylish if you can fit it inside your TV cabinets or tables. If the console was going to be inside my own house, I think I’d finally have to put my PS3 back in storage.

As for the new PlayStation 5 controller, the DualSense feels slightly smaller than the existing DualShock 4 for the PS4. It almost feels as small as an Xbox One controller which isn’t a bad thing at all. I always found the PS4 controller to be too wide for my small, skinny hands.

My previous favourite PlayStation controller was the PS2’s one, but holding the DualSense feels very comfortable and satisfying. Even though I only got to play on the console for one hour, I have to say it could be my new favourite PlayStation controller from now on!

The DualSense also has all of the features that the DualShock 4 had and more. What I really like about the new controller is the ‘Adaptive Triggers’ and ‘Haptic Feedback’ vibrations. The vibrations are similar to the HD rumble feature that is currently available on the Nintendo Switch’s Joy Cons.

I can see a lot of developers being able to make good use of the DualSense’s new features and more. In the demo I played, I got to blow on the controller in order to move a platform. The touchpad is also utilised to great effect, and the motion sensor controls are also very responsive.

The only game I got to play was a small demo for Astro’s Playroom. Visually, the game looks awesome while I was playing on Sony’s huge 85 inch TV screen. I did not see any jagged edges as the graphics were smooth throughout the entire playthrough.

The demo was also very fun because it somewhat takes you on a visual tour of PlayStation’s history. You can see all of Sony’s previous consoles and accessories in this game. They even featured the multi-tap and memory cards that used back in the PSOne days!

Even though my time with the PlayStation 5 console was short, I was still impressed by what it has to offer so far. My favourite addition so far is the more comfortable controller.

If you want to play on the PS5, the console will be available in New Zealand from November 12th, 2020.

Check back with us in the coming weeks to check out our full review of the PS5 and its many launch games.