Hands-on review: 12th Gen Acer Swift 5 laptop

It’s always difficult to choose a new laptop, even more so today with all these choices on the market. If you plan to change your laptop this year, then the new Acer Swift 5 could be an ideal option for you. The Taiwanese brand released the 2022 version of its Acer Swift 5 and there is definitely no lack of features.

Overview

When it comes to visual appearance, the Swift 5 looks very pleasant and the finishes make it look very high-tech.

Regarding the weight, the laptop is extremely light at only 1.2 kg, making it much easier to transport. The lightweight feel can also be explained by the finishes of the laptop, made of magnesium alloy - which is very light compared to the usual aluminium - and you can have the choice of gold or copper.

The backlight keyboard of the Swift 5 is one of the most enjoyable aesthetic features. Another good point of this keyboard is how the touches are silent when you type on it. This allows you to work quietly and efficiently. The charging cable is not a USB-C, which could be a bit off-putting to start, but you will quickly forget that when you realise the provided charger offers an amazing 17 hours of battery life.

Performance

The Acer Swift 5 is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor associated with 16GB RAM, which delivers amazing speed and high performance. It’s impressive to see how the laptop is quick, intuitive and reactive.

The Intel Evo platform provides fast charging and instant wake to the laptop, which is one of the most important features that we expect for a modern computer.

Users can also enjoy a cooler keyboard than ever before with the Acer TwinAir technology, which is two fans placed on the two extremities of the laptop. This technology improves the thermal performance of the laptop up to 65.8% compared to a single fan.

Display

The display of the Acer Swift 5 is 14’’ and 1080p full HD. It definitely makes the difference for every content type you utilise the laptop for. Working on diagrams, creating digital content or watching your favourite movies, this display improves the experience and is very pleasant to use.

In addition to that, this display provides 100% RGB colour, which allows for amazing colour quality.

It’s very interesting to see how the quality of the display is high without being aggressive for the eyes- which is one of the most enjoyable features of the laptop.

There is also a 720p webcam, which is very impressive for a non-gamer laptop and will be very useful for your video calls.

Another main feature of the Swift 5 is its touch-sensitive display, which is very pleasant to use. Scrolling on a Web page became so smooth and if you are someone creative, you will enjoy making your best digital creation on it. The display can react to every type of touch pen without trouble.

The edges of the laptop are also very slim, which makes the screen stand out and all its features.

Verdict

The new Acer Swift 5 is definitely one of the best laptops of this year. It brings together all the features we looked at and creates the ultimate high-performance device. We were absolutely not disappointed by this device and this is an ideal laptop to meet all your creative and working needs.