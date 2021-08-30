Hands-on review: Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel CC315-72G

Yesterday

I am not especially graphically gifted, but I do harbour aspirations of grandeur. Acer’s ConceptD 3 Ezel proved to be quite special after experimenting and discovering some of its capabilities. The digital da Vinci’s and Frida Kahlo’s out there are going to love this device. Those of you who create using 3D are likewise going to love the features that the ConceptD 3 Ezel boasts.

To begin with, I was unsure whether I liked the white aluminium surface until I read Acer’s rationale with the ConceptD 3 Ezel. They say, ‘The sculptured white aluminum chassis demonstrates a timeless design that is ideal for creators who need to work in fashionable locations. There is also an attractive backlit amber keyboard for working in low light conditions.’

The ConceptD 3 Ezel has features that will set your creative juices flowing. Sitting here with the rain pouring outside, I can see the benefit straight away, even if I still resent the mispronunciation and misspelling of aluminium.

The multiple viewing angles have been done for a purpose. I have angled the 15.6’ screen to suit my viewing needs when working. Whether you work in desktop or tablet mode, you will love both the touch screen and the built-in stylus, which has a built-in charging slot.

Equipped with the 10th generation Intel Core I7 processor and in NVIDIA GEFORCE GTX graphics and loaded with 16 GB of RAM, you will be impressed with the performance as well as the ergonomics.

Acer has given the issue of workflow some consideration. Their website reports: ‘Acer’s patented Ezel Hinge gives users six modes to choose from, allowing them to easily collaborate with others in share mode, create efficiently in float mode, work on the move with stand mode, review content in pad mode, present their work in display mode, and otherwise work in peace in laptop mode.’

In other words, the ConceptD 3 Ezel has multiple functions, as a presentation, collaboration, and work tool.

I have been collaborating with myself. Switching from my battered but trusty MacBook Pro and using Microsoft Word, I can simply carry on from where I left off. The ConceptD 3 Ezel’s screen delivers sharp text making it easy for me to see my work without doing my normal zoom-in thing.

I am still getting used to the stylus, which is sensitive, equipped with Wacom EMR technology, 4096 pressure settings that gives users the feeling they are drawing on paper. It sits safely within the computer housing, which also doubles as its charger. Fifteen seconds of charging gives you up to 90 minutes of use.

I have been spending a few happy hours trying my 3D painting skills. The stylus has been very helpful, but I’m not yet adept at choosing the weight of colour and shades. I also lack perspective, which makes my artwork reminiscent of early cave art.

The EMR pen perfectly replicates the fluidity of ink, say Acer. ‘With the digitalised design workspace, quickly send your artwork to clients, publishers, printers, or just freely distribute it to your audience.’ Fortunately for my beloved readers, my own handiwork will be mercifully assigned to my editor’s cutting room floor, where it belongs.



Acer reports: ‘Colour Accuracy Guaranteed’

‘Make every detail count. Featuring sRGB 100% colour gamut, colour accuracy of Delta E <2, and an up to 15.6’ FHD IPS PANTONE Validated display1 with an anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass 5 finish, creative precision is enhanced when you’re working on a device with unparalleled colour fidelity.’

For the layman, think of the colour matching you do when painting your home. Pantone is a colour matching system where each colour is identified by a code. I did a little research and discovered each screen has been factory calibrated. With a rating of Delta E <2, any colour inaccuracy will be barely noticeable. In the case of the ConceptD 3 Ezel, Acer states, ’ The display has been tested and calibrated to achieve a low Delta E average of <2 to reproduce true-to-life colour accuracy.’

Weighing in at 1.68kg, you won’t be suffering from shoulder fatigue any time soon. The build is both robust and cleverly thought out. Visually, the ConceptD 3 Ezel will attract the discerning designer's eye, who expects their work tools to be as trendy and arty as themselves.

If I was in the market for a new laptop, the ConceptD 3 Ezel would sky-rocket to the top of my list. With all the processing power you need for multimedia work coupled with its usefulness as a design tool, it is sure to be a go-to tool for many design professionals.

The release date and pricing for New Zealand is yet to be confirmed. Meanwhile, I’m hoping that lockdown means that I can enjoy using this beauty for a little while longer. Never has enforced self-isolation been so enjoyable.